What's Coming

SATURDAY, MAY 1
Benefit for Dena Childers: 4-11:30 p.m., American Legion, 11720 Longstreet Road, Marion. Event to raise funds to help Dena Childers with costs associated with fighting cancer. Barbecue dinner and dance. $15. Diamond Dogs and others will provide music. Silent auction, raffles, and 50/50 drawing. 314-560-9241. https://go.evvnt.com/771405-0
Farmers' Market: 6 a.m.-noon, Marion Senior Citizen parking lot, 507 W. Main St., Marion. Vendors, meat, cheese, eggs, pies, cookies, jewelry, trees, produce, shrubs, bedding plants, hanging baskets and more. https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=marion%20farmers%20market
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. & May 1 & 8, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Read more about Glow Paint Night experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-136112354717
Paint & Relax: Koi Fish Pond: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Come relax and learn how to create a masterpiece of your very own with friends & family at our art center. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-relax-koi-fish-pond-tickets-151874341243
Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail Event: 10 a.m.- May 2, 5 p.m., Alto Pass. Nine potters will be featured including Steve Grimmer who made the pictured teapot. The trail will include 6 stops and go through Jackson and Union Counties. https://www.facebook.com/PotteryTrail/. https://go.evvnt.com/756375-0
Shawnee National Forest Hike - Trail 146 in Gallatin County.: 10 a.m.-noon, Karbers Ridge. Five-mile hike, Shawnee National Forest, Trail 146, Gallatin County. Meet at parking area atop High Knob, north of Karbers Ridge. Bring needed supplies, snack, water. Face masks when close to others. 618-841-4838. https://go.evvnt.com/771154-0
Spring Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Anna Jonesboro Garden Park, 510 E. Vienna, Anna. Anna-Jonesboro Garden Club is having its spring plant sale. Garden park is next to the McDonalds, corner of Springfield St. and Vienna St (IL-146). Masks need to be worn. 618-893-4508. https://go.evvnt.com/771945-0
3D Printing PNG at MCL: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create 3D projects at this fun event!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771319-0
Trico Performing Arts Presents - The Addams Family: 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 1 & 2-4 p.m. May 2, Trico High School, 16533 State Route 4, Campbell Hill. Trico High School Preforming Arts Presents "The Addams Family". https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trico-performing-arts-presents-the-addams-family-tickets-150380565319
SUNDAY, MAY 2
Carbondale Cars and Coffee: 9-11 a.m., Old Macy's Parking Lot, 1237 E. Main St., Carbondale. Car enthusiasts monthly meet. Free family friendly event. There will be no burnouts, racing, etc. No pets allowed at this time. https://go.evvnt.com/775430-0
FBC Harrisburg 8 A.M. Worship: 8-9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel registration. 618.252.7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-8am-worship-tickets-152356912627
Stress Relief Painting: Finger Painting: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Finger painting experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stress-relief-painting-finger-painting-tickets-151594602537
MONDAY, MAY 3
Grab and Go Adult Activity pack: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Stop by the library and grab an activity packet. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771353-0
Virtual Lego Club Tutorial: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join Miss Shelley and create this month's LEGO project. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771350-0
TUESDAY, MAY 4
Attack of the Drones: 2-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Navigate drones through a star wars themed obstacle course. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771354-0
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. Precourse letter with instructions for pretest, book purchase links, directions & FAQ will be emailed to the email listed on your PayPal within 48 hours of registering. www.zoellereducation.com https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-145140209273
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 2-5 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-145139926427
EThOs Mastermind Group on Winning The War In Your Mind: 12-1 p.m., The Vault Cafe on the Square, 504 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. In an EThOs Mastermind Group gathers together weekly to grow, inspire, and sharpen one another's strengths. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ethos-mastermind-group-on-winning-the-war-in-your-mind-tickets-144065687349
Teen Craft Night - Marbled Lanterns: 3:30-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come to craft night and create fun projects. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771362-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237250445
Virtual Mother's Day Story Hour: 10:30-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us for this fun virtual story hour. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771358-0
Williamson and Franklin County Virtual Job Fair: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion. Man-Tra-Con is holding a Virtual Job Fair on Illinois workNet featuring hiring employers in Williamson and Franklin County!. https://go.evvnt.com/764782-0
FRIDAY, MAY 7
Date Night: Ocean of Love: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a masterpiece of your very own with your sweetheart! (Full Painting Below). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/date-night-ocean-of-love-tickets-149998207677
Grab-and-Go Tween Craft: Squishy Emoji: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Stop by the library and grab this cool craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771363-0
Mother’s Day Weekend Special: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Come relax and learn how to create a masterpiece for your mother to celebrate Mother’s Day. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-weekend-special-tickets-149997810489
Paint Your Pet Workshop!: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Paint your buddy! Your pal! Create a masterpiece of your pet with us at this fun and creative event. No artistic skill required!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-pet-workshop-tickets-148866655173
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Graduation Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Congratulations class of 2021! Read more about our Graduation Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/graduation-glow-paint-night-tickets-150674911717
SIUE -Carbondale Pinning Ceremony: 2-4 p.m., Stone Creek Golf Club, 503 Stone Creek Drive, Makanda. Southern Illinois University -Carbondale Nursing Class of 2021 Pinning Ceremony! (Lawnchair suggested) (Mask Required). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/siue-carbondale-pinning-ceremony-tickets-144929033641
Paint & Relax: Starry Forest: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Come relax and learn how to create a masterpiece of your very own with friends & family at our art center (Full Painting Below). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-relax-starry-forest-tickets-151881536765
3D Printing PNG at MCL: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create 3D projects at this fun event. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771321-0
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 7, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. May 6, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 3-7, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 3 & 7, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 4, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. May 3-7, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 2 & 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. May 5, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org