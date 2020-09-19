What's Coming

SUNDAY, SEPT. 20
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:15 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. This is SOLD OUT but call the church office 618-252-7491 for arrangements.
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-noon, First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
AHA ACLS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. www.zoellereducation.com
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
AHA PALS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA PALS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. This classroom, instructor-led course uses a series of videos and simulated pediatric emergencies to reinforce the important concepts of a systematic approach to pediatric assessment, basic life support, PALS treatment algorithms, effective resuscitation, and team dynamics. www.zoellereducation.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
Tenth Annual For Kids' Sake Superhero 5K "Virtual Edition:" Through Oct. 4. The For Kids' Sake Superhero 5K is our largest annual fundraiser. For 2020, we are going virtual! Registrants will be able to run their 5K anywhere, any time between Sept. 26 - Oct. 4. 618-529-5044. https://go.evvnt.com/674913-0
Ten-Year Reunion for the Harrisburg High School Class of 2010: 6-10:30 p.m., Shawnee Hills Country Club, 1110 Shawnee Hills Road, Harrisburg. Dress is casual, or business casual if you prefer. There will be food provided (TBD), and a cash bar. Tickets to attend are $35 for couples and $20 for singles. Tickets may be purchased online ONLY through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com. No children or anyone under the age of 21 allowed.
