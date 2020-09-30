What's Coming

SATURDAY, OCT. 3
Keep Carbondale Beautiful's Fall 2020 Native Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Carbondale Pavilion, 116 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Plants sourced from Forrest Keeling Nursery and Tabor Wholesale Nursery. Up-cycled planters will also be for sale. 618-525-5525. https://go.evvnt.com/673398-0
Little Swamp of Horror: 7:30 p.m.-midnight Oct. 3, 4, 9 & 10, Brave Hawk Farms, 7495 Mine 5 Road, Benton. Do you have what it takes to survive our Little Swamp of Horror? facebook.com/bravehawkfarms
MONDAY, OCT. 5
MasterMinds & Mimosas!: 9 a.m.-noon, Cafe BLOOM, 1104 Public Square, Benton. Join a community of like-minded women to openly discuss your concerns, challenges, goals and ambitions for your financial life. Tickets at eventbrite.com
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
BLS Initial: 6-9:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. Successful students will receive an AHA BLS card at the end of class. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or whose card has expired. Visit www.zoellereducation.com for information.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
AHA PALS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA PALS renewal course for those whose provider card has not expired. Visit www.zoellereducation.com for information.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
Elevated Feminine Retreat: 4 p.m., Camp Manitowa-Cedar Point, 1327 Camp Cedar Point Lane, Makanda. An integrative retreat experience. Tickets and information at eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop: 10 a.m.-noon, The Journey Southern Illinois, 9835 Old Bainbridge Trail, Marion. This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families. More information at eventbrite.com.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 16, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, nonperishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 8, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 5-9, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 5 & 9, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5-9, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 7, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
River-to-River Hike times will be given per phone call upon registration. COVID-19 regulations apply.
River-to-River Hike: Oct. 17, Bob Mulcahy will lead a hike at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County. Bob is an experienced leader for both the Society and the Sierra Club. To register, call Bob at 708-471-7500.
Snake Road Hike: Oct. 24, Shawn Gossman will lead a hike on the Snake Road in Union County. Shawn is well-known through the online video series "Hiking With Shawn." The fall snake migration should still be going on during this hike, and there will be plenty more to see. To register, call Shawn at 618-694-7034.
Halloween Night Hike: Oct. 31, the society will once again offer its popular Halloween night hike to the mysterious "Vortex" at Max Creek in Johnson County. This hike has not been offered in several years, but as before will be led by Brian DeNeal, editor and publisher of Springhouse magazine. To register, call Brian at 618-499-2055.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!