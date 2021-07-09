What's Coming

SATURDAY, JULY 10
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m. July 10 & 17, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. An experience for anyone. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658973017
Jimmie Allen & Matt Stell: 7:30-11:30 p.m., The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Country Music artists with a combined four No. 1 hits. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jimmie-allen-matt-stell-tickets-137900178145
Paint Your Pet: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create a painting of your pet. No artistic skill required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-pet-tickets-158455232867
Session III A (1 week): July 10-17, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive one week experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-iii-a-1-week-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Session III (2-weeks): July 10-24, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive two week camp experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-iii-2-weeks-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Third Annual Jeepin’ for St. Jude Jeep Run: 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Absher Arnold Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 3203 W. DeYoung St., Marion. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-jeepin-for-st-jude-jeep-run-tickets-152357359965
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Aquaflex Session 2: 8-8:45 a.m. July 11 - Aug. 5, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. This class targets cardiovascular fitness, strength, endurance, and flexibility in a low-impact environment. We combine Yoga and Pilates type movements with other resistance and stretching activities. Bring your own swimsuit and towel. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Faquaflex-session-2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Colorado Rocky Mountain Program: July 11-24, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fcolorado-rocky-mountain-program-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Lazy River Extreme Session 2: 9-9:45 a.m. July 11 - Aug. 5, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. This class uses the lazy river for a physically challenging workout. Bring a swimsuit and towel. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Flazy-river-extreme-session-2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Learn to Swim - Grown-up & Tot Mon. Session 2: 9-9:45 a.m. July 11 - Aug. 1, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. During the first thirty minutes, parents are taught to help children learn and practice skills. Experience buoyancy, floating, arm movement, entering/exiting the water, submerging face, and kicking. Sing songs and play in the water. A grown-up must accompany each child in the water. Children not toilet-trained must wear swim diapers. The second thirty minutes are for practice and free play. Bring a swimsuit and towel. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-classes%2Flearn-to-swim-grown-up-and-tot-mon-session-2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Learn to Swim - Preschool Session 2: 10 to 10:45 a.m. July 11 - Aug. 1, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Develop confidence in the water while learning fundamental skills such as submerging face, bobbing, jumping into water, front and back floats, front crawl, front and back glides, and elementary backstroke. This is the first class without an adult. Bring a swimsuit and towel. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-classes%2Flearn-to-swim-preschool-session-2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
MONDAY, JULY 12
Earth and Space Camp: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. July 12-14, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St., Carbondale. We live on a beautiful planet in an immense universe. Find out what makes Earth so special and beyond. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-and-space-camp-tickets-157278918479
Movie Monday: Life of Pi: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Join in Mondays for a movie and popcorn. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/804591-0
Reading Tips with Evie Allen from WSIL TV3: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion. Watch Evie Allen from WSIL News 3 This Morning give a reading tip, then pick up your age-appropriate worksheet. Return the worksheet to earn a prize from the treasure chest all week long. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/804590-0
Shallow Water Aerobics Session 2: July 12 - Aug. 4, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Shallow Water aerobics offers a low impact exercise for your joints, yet it has a high impact on your cardiovascular system. Bring a swimsuit and towel. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-aerobics%2Fclasses%2Fshallow-water-aerobics-session-2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Smoky Mountain Adventure Trip 2: July 12-18, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsmoky-mtn-adventure-trip-2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Traditions- Youth: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 12-16, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Traditions Youth is for youth ages 8-19 years old who have a cognitive, developmental, or physical disability. Camperships are available up to $350 per camper for those with financial need. Camp activities include outdoor recreation such as: archery, cardio drumming, canoe/kayak, beachfront, games, and arts and crafts. Our camper to staff ratio is 4-1, All staff and campers will follow IL and CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Campers will need to bring a change of clothes, a swimsuit, towel, sunblock, water bottle, and small backpack to keep their belongings in. Campers must be independent or only require minimal assistance in feeding, dressing, toileting, and traveling to activities. Campers must be able to participate in a group setting with others. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fbehavior-disorders%2Fcamps%2Ftraditions-youth-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
TUESDAY, JULY 13
A Conversation with Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. A conversation with Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens about economic development and revitalization in Murphysboro, Stephens' political career, and his experience working in broadcast media. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/808163-0
Carbondale Aglow Lighthouse Meeting: 9:30 a.m., Paulette Weber Home, 7929 State Road 4, Sparta. Speakers are Tony and Shannon Glaser of Chester. Tony had been in an abusive environment and turned to drugs. Now that he has overcome this obstacles, he is helping those who struggle with the same issues. They have a drug rehab program in Chester. They are members of Eagle's Nest Watch in Carbondale. For directions call the Glasers at 618-317-4254 or Margie 618-751-6176.
Lawyer in the Library: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. An attorney will be available for 20-minute, one-on-one meetings to assist you with legal coaching. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/804609-0
Learn to Swim - Advanced Beginner Session 2: 10-10:45 a.m. p.m.- July 13 - Aug. 3, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. This class will build upon skills from the Beginner class. Swimmers will swim longer distances and refine skills with more independence. Breath holding, consecutive bobs, jump in chest-deep water and swim back to the side of the pool, unassisted front and back floats for 10 seconds, front crawl with rhythmic breathing, backstroke, breaststroke, introduction to sidestroke and scissor kicks will all be covered in this class. Bring a swimsuit and towel. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-classes%2Flearn-to-swim-advanced-beginner-session-2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Learn to Swim - Beginner Session 2: 9-9:45 July 13 - Aug. 4, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Breath holding, jumping into chest-deep water, staying submerged for 5 seconds, swimming back to side of pool, unassisted back and front floats, unassisted front and back glides, front crawl, backstroke, and introduction to breaststroke will all be taught in this class. This class will practice similar skills to the preschool class but participants will be encouraged to do more on unassisted. Bring a swimsuit and towel. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-classes%2Flearn-to-swim-beginner-session-2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Paint Night: Swan Lake: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Reconnect with friends & learn how to create a painting alongside a professional artist. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-swan-lake-tickets-158704877561
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
Ninth Annual All-Sports Camp - ADULTS: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 14-18, Locations vary, Du Quoin. If you are not registered as a coach or a volunteer and plan to be present at our camp facilities, please register using this option. The fee helps cover insurance expenses associated with your presence. Please note: One adult must register to be onsite for each family with children under the age of 10. 618-357-1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fduquoin-il%2Ftumbling%2Fcamps%2F9th-annual-all-sports-camp-adults-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Ninth Annual All-Sports Camp - Little League: July 13-18, Locations vary, Du Quoin. Our Little League program is designed for four to five year old children with limited athletic experience. During camp, our Little Leaguers will try their hand at each of the 16 sports we offer. Installment plan available: 25% deposit upon registration and two additional payments. 618 357 1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fduquoin-il%2Ftumbling%2Fcamps%2F9th-annual-all-sports-camp-little-league-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Ninth Annual All-Sports Camp - Non-Participating Siblings: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14-18, 1 p.m., Locations vary, Du Quoin. This is for siblings who will not participate in any camp athletic activities but will be present on campgrounds. NubAbility and its coaches are not responsible for siblings. 618-357-1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fduquoin-il%2Ftumbling%2Fcamps%2F9th-annual-all-sports-camp-non-participating-siblings-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Purple Story Hour: 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Meet the Saluki Dawgs and the Hospice of Southern Illinois therapy dog, read dog books, take home a craft kit, and sing and dance. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/804619-0
Teen Craft Mandala Art: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Meditate and make art at this fun craft night!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/804665-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237270505
THURSDAY, JULY 15
Adult Craft Night Mosaic Stepping Stone: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Create an intricate mosaic stepping stone. Make a design using ceramic tile that will be laid in concrete to create a stone for your garden. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/808233-0
Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: 7 p.m.- July 18, 2 p.m., Benton Civic Center, 414 W. Hudelson St., Benton. Six awkward spelling champions learn that winning (and losing) isn't everything. Complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced crowd pleaser. 618-435-5700. https://go.evvnt.com/818794-0
Minecraft Minute to Win It: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Are you quick on your toes? See how good your reflexes are. Try to win quick challenges that require balance, determination and a little bit of luck. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/808229-0
Paint & Sip at Underground Public House: 7-9 p.m., Underground Public House, 717 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Sip and reconnect with your friends at one of Carbondale's best restaurants for a creative and fun paint & sip!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-sip-at-underground-public-house-tickets-160667453679
FRIDAY, JULY 16
Adult Craft - Mosaic Stepping Stone: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create an intricate mosaic stepping stone. Make your design using ceramic tile that will be laid in concrete to create a stone for your garden. 6189935-935-1406. https://go.evvnt.com/808235-0
Paint Night: Dancing Dolphins: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Unlock a new way to relax and unwind with friends while a talented artist guides you step-by-step through creating your own painting. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-dancing-dolphins-tickets-158635644483
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Beat The Heat Summer Health Workshop: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Dayemi Community Center, 218 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Beat The Heat Summer Health Workshop. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beat-the-heat-summer-health-workshop-tickets-159901201799
Camp Nadav Aleph: July 17-24, Camp Manitowa-Cedar Point, 1327 Camp Cedar Point Lane, Makanda. One week of Jewish camping, Kosher style meals, Jewish song sessions, Israel Day. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fcamping%2Fcamp%2Fcamp-nadav-aleph-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Paint Night: Radiating Love: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Unlock a new way to relax and unwind with friends while a talented artist guides you step-by-step through creating your own painting. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-radiating-love-tickets-158700101275
SIU Alumni Association Scavenger Hunt: 9 a.m.-noon, Woody Hall, 900 S. Normal Ave., Carbondale. The SIU Alumni Association invites alumni and their families back to campus with an SIU-themed scavenger hunt. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/siu-alumni-association-scavenger-hunt-tickets-158437806745
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 12 & 17, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Monday-Friday. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 10 – July 17, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. July 15, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 12 – July 16, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 12 & July 16, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 13, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. July 12 – July 16, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. June 12 - July 16, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. July 11 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 14, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENT
Smoky Mtn Adventure Trip 2: July 18-24, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsmoky-mtn-adventure-trip-2-2021-74341609?cmp=39-34-464039