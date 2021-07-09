What's Coming

Traditions- Youth: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 12-16, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Traditions Youth is for youth ages 8-19 years old who have a cognitive, developmental, or physical disability. Camperships are available up to $350 per camper for those with financial need. Camp activities include outdoor recreation such as: archery, cardio drumming, canoe/kayak, beachfront, games, and arts and crafts. Our camper to staff ratio is 4-1, All staff and campers will follow IL and CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Campers will need to bring a change of clothes, a swimsuit, towel, sunblock, water bottle, and small backpack to keep their belongings in. Campers must be independent or only require minimal assistance in feeding, dressing, toileting, and traveling to activities. Campers must be able to participate in a group setting with others. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fbehavior-disorders%2Fcamps%2Ftraditions-youth-2021?cmp=39-34-464039