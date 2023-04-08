SATURDAY, APRIL 8

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. April 8 & 15, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to to watch a featured film in the Tween Zone. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1448261-0

PNG at MCL Saturday Sessions - Photography: 1-2 April 8 & 15 and another separate session from 3-4 p.m. April 1 & 8, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. In April, visit Project Next Generation at MCL Saturday Sessions. Meet in the library's Tech Lab - for a deep dive into the world of photography. There's something new each week. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1619584-0

Sierra Club Native Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The City Pavilion in the Town Square, 121 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Plants will be $7 each - cash or check (made out to Sierra Club) only. Native gardening experts will be on-hand to advise you. Visit https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=southernwood%20gardens. https://go.evvnt.com/1614393-0

Teen Game Day at MCL: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8 & 15, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit the library's Young Adult Department (on the top floor) and play some games - video and board-style! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. No library card is needed. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1616925-0

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois Monthly Meeting: 6-8 p.m., Pagliai's Pizza, 509 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. The monthly meeting is open to the general public and features discussions, demonstrations and a presentations. https://go.evvnt.com/1648853-0

MCL Children's Spring Crafts: 5-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. To celebrate Spring, participants may drop in and make puppets, paper bunnies, yarn-knit eggs and more. This event is free and intended for ages birth - 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1621636-0

PNG at MCL Open Lab Hours: 4-7 p.m. April 10-13, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. PNG at MCL is all about photography in April, and that includes green-screen photography and digital photo editing in Open Lab. Participants may try out any technology they want at MCL. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1619595-0

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

Family Storytime: 10-10:45 a.m., Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St., Carbondale. Opportunity to join together downstairs this spring for Family Storytime.. 618-457-0354. https://go.evvnt.com/1523548-0

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

MCL Story Hour - Egg: 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 12 & 13, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to read egg stories, sing and dance, then take home an egg craft. This event is free and intended for younger children. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1621660-0

Presentation: At the Depot: Restoring Carbondale's Story: 5-6:30 p.m., Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St., Carbondale. Presentation will be based on Michael C. Batinski's book, Forgetting and the Forgotten: A Thousand Years of Contested Histories in the Heartland. Will be in person and online. Register online. https://go.evvnt.com/1641144-0

PNG at MCL STEAM Club - Create a Custom Popsocket: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Project Next Generation. Opportunity to design and create a custom popsocket in MCL's Technology Lab. All materials provided. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1619390-0

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

MCL Adult Craft - Springtime Wood Slice Ornament: 3-4 p.m., 206 S. Market St., 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to decoupage a springtime hanging ornament from wood slices and flower-themed napkins. All materials provided. Registration is required. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1618437-0

Presentation: Jackson's Civil War: Rediscovering Anew: 6-7:30 p.m., General John A Logan Museum, 1613 Edith St., Murphysboro. Presentation will be based on Michael C. Batinski's book, Forgetting and the Forgotten: A Thousand Years of Contested Histories in the Heartland. Refreshments will be provided. 618-684-3455. https://go.evvnt.com/1641160-0

Shawnee Group Sierra Club: 7-8 p.m., Carbondale Township Hall, 217 E. Main St., Carbondale. Alice Brandon will present "Why Ecological Restoration is Important to Save Our Biodiversity and Remnant Natural Communities: Lessons Learned From 50 Years of Ecological Restoration, Chicago Area." https://go.evvnt.com/1640533-0

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Lee Marie: TIP - Fest: 6:30-10:30 p.m., W. Frankfort Bandshell, 805 E. Cleveland St., W. Frankfort. The Invincible Project Husband and wife duo Kaylee and Dustin Griffith have been playing music together since the day they first met at Dustin’s home church, back in 2010. While the couple has sang to crowds of 20,000, their heartbeat is in the local church, ministering the Gospel on a personal level. Pulling musical inspirations from artists such as Kari Jobe, The Band CAMINO, Owl City, and Midnight Kids, Dustin and Kaylee deliver a Smooth CCM, Electro-pop sound and lyrics telling the story of a man named Jesus. On February 18th, 2022 Lee Marie will release their debut album, “Crowns” with themes of awe, affection, and ultimately surrender to the King of kings. Their new Single "Running" Drops 7/1/22. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104248036?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Neighborhood Co-op Feed Your Neighbor 5k: 6-7:30 p.m., 1010 N. Glenview Drive, Carbondale. The Co-op Feed Your Neighbor 5K is a family-friendly event supporting the Good Samaritan House of Carbondale. The 5K course is professionally certified and begins and ends at Turley Park, on Old West Main and Glenview, Carbondale. $20 for adults and $10 for children 14 and under ($25 & $15 if you sign-up the day of the race.) https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Carbondale/NeighborhoodCoopFeedYourNeighbor5k?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY

Playroom Playdate: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to meet new friends in the Mariella Aikman Playroom in the library's Children's Department. Children can enjoy puppets, toys, games, and books. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1621559-0

Soul In The City Live Music Concert: 9 p.m.- April 15, 2 a.m., The Hangar 9, 511 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Soul In The City is the largest Soul concert in Southern Illinois. Featuring a live DJ, 4 live performances from musicians, and live instrumentation.

Teen Night at Wander Community Art Studio: 6 p.m.- April 15, 8 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. The studio will be open for teens to bring their own projects, or create with supplies we have on hand. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/1642281-0

Touch of Nature Buffalo Tro: 5-10 p.m., Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Food, local beer and wine, and music. The Buffalo Tro is a steak dinner that takes inspiration from the ceremonial meal that was common among the Plains Indians. The meal features steak cooked over hot, stacked hardwood with a baked potato, salad, rolls, and dessert. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fcooking%2Fcamps%2Ftouch-of-nature-buffalo-tro-2023?cmp=39-34-464039

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Autism Color Fun Run/Walk: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. The Color Fun Run is a three kilometer, untimed event. At each kilometer mark, participants are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder. Participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color. This event is family friendly. This is not a pet friendly event. Please do not bring your pets to this event. Service dogs permitted. Everyone needs a Registration to access the route. https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/DuQuoin/AutismColorFunRun?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY

Locally Grown Music Festival: 1-4 p.m., Lenus Turley Park, Carbondale. Carbondale New School’s annual festival with live music, kid's games & activities, food and more. 618-457-4765. https://go.evvnt.com/1580164-0

Pioneer Trail 5K Run/5K Walk: 8 a.m.-noon, 16533 State Route 4, Campbell Hill. Trico High School Cross Country. Same Day Registration Time: 7-7:50 a.m. (No shirt guaranteed). https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/CampbellHill/PioneerTrail5KRun5KWalk?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY

Presentation: Waiting for the Train: Carbondale's Long Civil Rights Movement.: 4-6 p.m., Eurma C Hayes Community Center, 441 E. Willow St., Carbondale. Presentation will be based on Michael C. Batinski's book, Forgetting and the Forgotten: A Thousand Years of Contested Histories in the Heartland. Refreshments will be provided. https://go.evvnt.com/1641188-0

Race for Life - Sunset 5K: 3-7 p.m., Ray Fosse Park, 500 E. Deyoung St., Marion. Pet Costume Parade, Kids Fun Run, Sunset 5K, Food Trucks, Vendors, and more all at one event. 618-922-0585. https://go.evvnt.com/1509411-0

River-to-River Trail Society April 15th Free Public Hike: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Intersection of Cedar Grove Road and R2R Trail (meeting place), Cedar Grove Road, Pope County. This hike is free and open to the public, hike of moderate difficulty, 5 miles, 3.5 hours. Bring hiking sticks, sturdy shoes, water, snacks, no dogs please. 708-471-7500. https://go.evvnt.com/1634842-0

Sangamon Songs at the Varsity: 7-9:30 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Folk/Americana musical inspired by the diary Tom Irwin found in his family's central Illinois house which described events in the lives of the Harry Glen Ludlam's family during 1893. bit.ly/3VH7E2T. 618-457-5353. https://go.evvnt.com/1633200-0

UPCOMING EVENTS

Zeigler Community-wide Cleanup: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29, Circle, Zeigler. Community-wide cleanup in Zeigler. Volunteers are needed. Meeting place is Zeigler Circle. Anything residents want picked up needs to be at their curbs. 618-596-6475. https://go.evvnt.com/1614723-0