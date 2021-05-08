What's Coming

FRIDAY, MAY 7
Date Night: Ocean of Love: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/date-night-ocean-of-love-tickets-149998207677
Grab-and-Go Tween Craft: Squishy Emoji: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Stop by the library and grab this craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771363-0
Mother’s Day Weekend Special: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Come relax and learn how to create a painting for your beautiful mother to celebrate Mother’s Day 2021. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-weekend-special-tickets-149997810489
Paint Your Pet Workshop!: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Paint your pet. No artistic skill required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-pet-workshop-tickets-148866655173
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. May 8 & 15, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. An experience for anyone. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658954963
Graduation Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. May 8 & 15, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Read more about this Graduation Glow Paint Night experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/graduation-glow-paint-night-tickets-150674911717
Paint & Relax: Starry Forest: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Learn how to create a painting of your own with friends & family at the art center. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-relax-starry-forest-tickets-151881536765
SIU-Carbondale Pinning Ceremony: 2-4 p.m., Stone Creek Golf Club, 503 Stone Creek Drive, Makanda. Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Nursing Class of 2021 Pinning Ceremony! (Lawnchair Suggested, Mask Required). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/siue-carbondale-pinning-ceremony-tickets-144929033641
3D Printing PNG at MCL: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create 3D projects at this event. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771321-0
SUNDAY, MAY 9
Mommy & Me Paint Night: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. An opportunity for bonding between sons, daughters & their mothers. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mommy-me-paint-night-tickets-150063801871
Mother’s Day Painting: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. *Outdoor Event* Relax and learn how to create a masterpiece for your beautiful mother to celebrate Mother’s Day 2021. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-painting-tickets-150065338467
MONDAY, MAY 10
Lifeguard Training S1: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 9-12, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Participants who successfully complete this course receive certification in Amrerican Red Cross Lifeguard Training, First Aid, and CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer. Prerequisites: age 15 years by the last day of class (must show proof), 300 yard swim using only breast stroke and front crawl with proper breathing and coordination, deep water brick retrieval, and treading water using legs only. Participants must attend all scheduled meetings. Lunch breaks will be given. Please bring your own swimsuit, towel, and lock. Age Category Adult Location Competition Pool at Super Splash Park Schedule - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Flifeguard-training-s1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
TUESDAY, MAY 11
Carbondale Aglow Lighthouse Meeting: 9 a.m.-noon, Victory Christian Fellowship, 414 N. Second St., Murphysboro. Praise and worship will be led by Hannah Herron. Speaker will be Benji Mallory with a fresh word to challenge and encourage those in attendance. 618-751-6176. https://go.evvnt.com/778763-0
Graduation Paint Night at Bandana’s Restaurant: 7-9:30 p.m., Bandana's Bar-B-Q Carbondale, 309 E. Main St. Event JUST for 2021 graduates and your families. Come eat and paint to celebrate you. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/graduation-paint-night-at-bandanas-restaurant-tickets-150414512857
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
Ethos Mastermind Group on Winning The War In Your Mind: 12-1 p.m., The Vault Cafe on the Square, 504 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Group gathers together weekly with friends to grow, inspire, and sharpen one another's strengths. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ethos-mastermind-group-on-winning-the-war-in-your-mind-tickets-144065689355
STEAM Club: Power-Up 2.0 Paper Airplanes: 3:30-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Engineer a paper airplane and fly it with your smartphone. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771370-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237252451
Virtual Sharing Story Hour: 10:30-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join on Marion Carnegie Library's facebook for this virtual story hour. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771366-0
THURSDAY, MAY 13
Sierra Club Zoom meeting - Invasive Species: 7-8:30 p.m., Carbondale. Chris Evans, Forestry and Extension Research Specialist, University of Illinois speaks on Invasive Species in Restoration and Management. 618-549-4673. https://go.evvnt.com/740592-0
FRIDAY, MAY 14
Textured Painting Workshop: Colorful Birchwood Trees: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax and learn how to create a painting of your own with friends & family at the art center. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/textured-painting-workshop-colorful-birchwood-trees-tickets-151885390291
Van Gogh's Café Terrace at Night: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax and learn how to create a painting of your own with friends & family at the art center. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/van-goghs-cafe-terrace-at-night-tickets-151887785455
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Birding Hike at Giant City Park: 8-10 a.m., Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Join Vicki Land-Mendenhall as guide for birding hikes along the 1/3-mile Arrowwood and post Oak trails. Free. Registration required. Call 618-457-4836. Bring masks. 618-457-4836. https://go.evvnt.com/778776-0
Giant City State Park - Roll, Stroll, Bike or Trike Event: 9 a.m.-noon, Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Enter park from U.S. 51 through Makanda to the park's north entrance. Park at Shelter 1 or Stonefort parking lot on the northwest end of the park. Total road length is 3.5 miles. Weather permitting. 618-457-4836. https://go.evvnt.com/778775-0
Lifeguard Recertification S1: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday May 15 & 16, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Participants must prove current American Red Cross certification to enroll. Class includes pool and classroom testing. Bring your own swimsuit, towel, and lock. Age Category Adult Location. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Flifeguard%2Fclasses%2Flifeguard-recertification-s1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Lifeguard Training S2: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays May 14-22, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Participants who successfully complete this course receive certification in Amrerican Red Cross Lifeguard Training, First Aid, and CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer. Prerequisites: age 15 years by the last day of class (must show proof), 300 yard swim using only breast stroke and front crawl with proper breathing and coordination, deep water brick retrieval, and treading water using legs only. Participants must attend all scheduled meetings. Lunch breaks will be given. Bring your own swimsuit, towel, and lock. Age Category Adult Location. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Flifeguard%2Fclasses%2Flifeguard-training-s2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Paint & Relax: 2021 Graduate: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax, laugh a little, paint and feel confident! Learn how to create a masterpiece alongside a professional artist in our art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-relax-2021-graduate-tickets-151920003821
Partner Paint Night: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Grab your bestie, sweetheart, parent or favorite auntie so you can bond and learn how to paint a beautiful masterpiece in our art gallery. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/partner-paint-night-tickets-151915704963
3D Printing PNG at MCL: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create 3D projects at this fun event!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771323-0
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 21, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. May 13, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 10-14, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 10 & 14, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 11, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. May 10-14, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 9 & 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. May 12, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Basketball Camp: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 24, The HUB Recreation Center, 917 W. Main St., Marion. FIT Champs Basketball Camp. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basketball-camp-registration-143269806849
Color Monster Story Walk: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Walk through downtown Marion and enjoy this family friendly book. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771388-0
Grass Identification Program at Giant City Park: 10-11:30 a.m. May 27, Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Erin Garret will teach tips to help one identify several season grasses. Free. Registration required. Call 618-457-4836. Bring a mask. 618-457-4836. https://go.evvnt.com/778782-0
Teen Craft Night - Cupcake Decorating: 3:30-6 p.m. May 26, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Stop by the library and decorate cupcakes!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771385-0
Virtual Story Hour YUCK!: 10:30-11 a.m. May 26, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Tune into Marion Carnegie Library's Facebook to watch this fun event!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771381-0