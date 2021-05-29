What's Coming

SATURDAY, MAY 29
Date Night: Believe in Love: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting of your own with your sweetheart. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/date-night-believe-in-love-tickets-151922190361
Family Paint Day: Sea Turtle: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax and learn how to create a painting of your own with friends & family at the art center. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-paint-day-sea-turtle-tickets-151920679843
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. May 9 & June 4 & 5, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A safe experience for anyone. Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658960981
HerrinFesta Adult/Child Bocce Tournament: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., HerrinFesta Italiana, 232 S. Park Ave., Herrin. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-herrinfesta-adultchild-bocce-tournament-tickets-148809101027
Lifeguard Recertification May 29 & 31: 2-7 p.m., Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Participants must prove current American Red Cross certification to enroll. Class includes pool and classroom testing. Bring your own swimsuit, towel, and lock. Age Category Adult Location Super Splash Park. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Flifeguard-recertification-may-29-and-31-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Summer Reading Kickoff Color Run: 9-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Participate in this fun 5k color run and register for summer reading!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771390-0
3D Printing PNG at MCL: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create 3D projects at this event. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771347-0
SUNDAY, MAY 30
HerrinFesta Championship Bocce Tournament: 1-8 p.m., HerrinFesta Italiana, 232 S. Park Ave., Herrin. International Championship Tournament!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-herrinfesta-championship-bocce-tournament-tickets-148810326693
Paint Your Pet Starry Night Edition: 5-7:30 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Paint Your Pet in Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night Style! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-pet-starry-night-edition-tickets-151908419171
Stress Relief Painting: Finger Painting: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relieve worries and stress at finger painting experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stress-relief-painting-finger-painting-tickets-151921969701
MONDAY, MAY 31
HerrinFesta Jeep Poker Run: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Herrin Hospital Parking Lot, 302 S. Park Ave. Bring your Jeep (or any other vehicle) and explore Southern Illinois with a chance to win. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-herrinfesta-jeep-poker-run-tickets-151368835261
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Cyclones Swim Team: 7-9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, May 31 - Aug. 5, League meets Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Invitational meets are Saturdays, with a morning start time. Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. The Carbondale Cyclones compete in the Southern Illinois Swim League. The SISL is a summer league for kids between the ages of 5-18 years of age. Members of the league include Carbondale, Anna, Herrin, Centralia, Mount Vernon, Du Quoin, and Marion. Registration and required evaluations take place prior to the start of every season. Children must be able to swim 25 yards with no assistance. Practices take place at the Super Splash Park Monday - Friday; practice times are assigned after evaluations. The season is 8 weeks long and begins June 1. Parental involvement is an important part of the success of the Cyclones. All parents are required to assist during home and away meets, commit to attending and working at least 3 away meets, and are expected to play an active role in the different aspects of working and planning of the season. Registration rate includes practice/coaching time at the Super Splash Park, SISL Rates, and a Cyclones swim cap. It is not necessary to purchase a Super Splash Park Pass. Team colors are black and white. Black swimwear is great, but not required. Age Category Youth. Location Competition Pool at Super Splash Park. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-classes%2Fcyclones-swim-team-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Mommy/Daddy & Me Paint Night: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A great bonding experience for children & their mothers or fathers. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mommydaddy-me-paint-night-tickets-153482445125
Summer Lunch, Camps, Clinics, Activities: 8-10 a.m., Vienna High School, 601 N. First St., Vienna. In Johnson County five summer grab and go lunches per week will be given out for anyone from any school up to 18 years old Tuesday, June 1 and then Mondays through Aug 2. See website for activities. 618-658-4461. https://go.evvnt.com/783965-0
Swim Camp Summer Daze Session 1: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, May 31-June 3, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. This week we will have swimming lessons, learn about water safety, play water games, and spend the afternoons at the Super Splash Park. There's no better way to start your summer! Children (grade 1-6). Guided by American Red Cross Certified Staff. Bring a swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. A weekly newsletter will give parents and campers an idea of what to expect each week. Age Category Youth Schedule. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-camps%2Fswim-camp-summer-daze-session-1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
Color Monster Story Hour: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join Miss Shelley and Miss Twila for colorful summer reading story hours all summer long. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783495-0
Free Painting Experience 4 Kids (Ages 6-10): 12-2 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. This is our way of giving back to the community. The kids are the future and we are giving them a productive place to create freely. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-painting-experience-4-kids-ages-6-10-tickets-154051834183
Free Painting Experience 4 Kids (Ages 11-15): 3-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Productive place for children to create freely. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-painting-experience-4-kids-ages-11-15-tickets-154045838249
Learn to Swim - Advanced Beginner SSP1: 10-10:45 a.m. 3 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1-22, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. This class will build upon skills from the Beginner class. Swimmers will swim longer distances and refine skills with more independence. Breath holding, consecutive bobs, jump in chest-deep water and swim back to the side of the pool, unassisted front and back floats for 10 seconds, front crawl with rhythmic breathing, backstroke, breastroke, introduction to sidestroke and scissor kicks will all be covered in this class. Bring your own swimsuit and towel. Age Category Youth. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?01&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-classes%2Flearn-to-swim-advanced-beginner-ssp1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Learn to Swim - Beginner SSP1: 9-9:45 a.m. Wednesdays, June 1-22, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Breath holding, jumping into chest-deep water, staying submerged for 5 seconds, swimming back to side of pool, unassisted back and front floats, unassisted front and back glides, front crawl, backstroke, and introduction to breastroke will all be taught in this class. This class will practice similar skills to the preschool class but participants will be encouraged to do more on unassisted. Bring your own swimsuit and towel. Age Category Youth Location Competition Pool at Super Splash Park Schedule. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-classes%2Flearn-to-swim-beginner-ssp1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Learn to Swim - Grown-up & Tot Exploration: - 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays, June 1-22, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. During the first thirty minutes, parents are taught to help children learn and practice skills. Experience buoyancy, floating, arm movement, entering/exiting the water, submerging face, and kicking. Sing songs and play in the water. A grown-up must accompany each child in the water. Children not toilet-trained must wear swim diapers. The second thirty minutes are for practice and free play. Bring your own swimsuit and towel. Age Category Early Childhood Location Leisure Pool at Super Splash Park Schedule. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-classes%2Flearn-to-swim-grown-up-and-tot-exploration-wednesday-session-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Teen Craft Faux Stained Glass: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy creating colorful craft projects all summer long. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783498-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. We are here to help. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237258469
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Divergent Fear Faction: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Teens can participate in this Divergent-themed program. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783501-0
Hamilton Memorial Hospital Family Clinics Offering Free Sports Physicals Starting June 3: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Hamilton Memorial McLeansboro Family Clinic, 611 S. Marshall Ave., McLeansboro. Free sports physicals, Hamilton County, Carmi White County and NCOE high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors Thursdays and Fridays, June 3-25, Appointment call 618-643-2988 or 618-382-5030. https://go.evvnt.com/783955-0
17th Christopher Homecoming Celebration: 6 p.m.- June 3-6, Dennison Park, Il 14, Egyptian Ave., Christopher. Four-day Homecoming celebration with lots of activities for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/789072-0
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
A Conversation with Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza joins the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a conversation about COVID-19's impacts on Illinois' fiscal situation. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/785383-0
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. Welcome email with 48 hours. www.zoellereducation.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-145145507119
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 2-5 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-145145446939
Hairbanger's Ball Parking Lot Party at 618: 8-11 p.m., 2703 17th St., 2703 17th St., Marion. It's the biggest party of the year as Hairbanger's Ball rocks out 618 Tap House for a full on Parking Lot Party. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hairbangers-ball-parking-lot-party-at-618-tickets-155719273539
Partner/Pick A Side Painting: Star Wars: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. May the 4th be with you. Grab your bestie, sweetheart, parent or favorite auntie, bond and learn how to paint!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/partnerpick-a-side-painting-star-wars-tickets-153875697353
Tween Grab and Go Grasshead Craft: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Grab this month's craft at the Children's Circulation Desk. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783502-0
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Junior/Senior Prom BCHS Hosted By Senior Parents: 8-11 p.m., Elks Lodge, 167 Industrial Park Road, Benton. Junior/Senior Prom Hosted by the Class of 2021 Senior Parents. You must be a junior or a senior at BCHS to purchase tickets. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juniorsenior-prom-bchs-hosted-by-senior-parents-tickets-150433397341
Mark Schultz: 7-10 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Mark is picking up where he left off in 2020. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mark-schultz-tickets-154833235375
Paint Night: Free Like A Butterfly: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax, laugh a little, paint and feel confident! Learn how to create a masterpiece alongside a professional artist in our art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-free-like-a-butterfly-tickets-154107677211
Sphero Summer: 1-4 p.m. or 3-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Learn more about the Sphero Robots at this program. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783509-0
Tim's 50th Birthday Bash: 12-3 p.m., Tim and Tawnya's Home, 407 E. Poplar, W. Frankfort. Come out and celebrate with, as we honor Tim Arview for reaching the half-century milestone. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tims-50th-birthday-bash-tickets-156301507015
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 4, Fridays, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. It is possible it will open sometime in June. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. June 3, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 1-4, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 1 & 4, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 1, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. June 1-4, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 30 & 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. June 2, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org