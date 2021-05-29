What's Coming

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Cyclones Swim Team: 7-9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, May 31 - Aug. 5, League meets Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Invitational meets are Saturdays, with a morning start time. Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. The Carbondale Cyclones compete in the Southern Illinois Swim League. The SISL is a summer league for kids between the ages of 5-18 years of age. Members of the league include Carbondale, Anna, Herrin, Centralia, Mount Vernon, Du Quoin, and Marion. Registration and required evaluations take place prior to the start of every season. Children must be able to swim 25 yards with no assistance. Practices take place at the Super Splash Park Monday - Friday; practice times are assigned after evaluations. The season is 8 weeks long and begins June 1. Parental involvement is an important part of the success of the Cyclones. All parents are required to assist during home and away meets, commit to attending and working at least 3 away meets, and are expected to play an active role in the different aspects of working and planning of the season. Registration rate includes practice/coaching time at the Super Splash Park, SISL Rates, and a Cyclones swim cap. It is not necessary to purchase a Super Splash Park Pass. Team colors are black and white. Black swimwear is great, but not required. Age Category Youth. Location Competition Pool at Super Splash Park. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-classes%2Fcyclones-swim-team-2021?cmp=39-34-464039