What's Coming

SATURDAY, APRIL 3
Adult Easter Egg Hunt: 12:30-2 p.m., Alto Vineyards, 8515 Highway 127, ALTO PASS. Prizes will be given. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-easter-egg-hunt-tickets-143581649579
April 3 Hike near Millstone Bluff, in Pope County: 10 a.m.-noon, Millstone Bluff, Illinois 147, Simpson IL. Meet 10 a.m. at the Millstone Bluff parking lot, Route 147, Simpson. Social distance will be maintained. Hikers must bring a facemask capable of covering nose, mouth and chin. Bring water, supplies. 618-269-0369.
Date Night: Romantic Moon: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Learn how to create a of your paintin of your own with your sweetheart.
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. April 3, 9 & 10, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!.
Keep Carbondale Beautiful native tree and shrub spring sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The City Pavilion in the Town Square, 121 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Native trees and shrubs sold at the pavilion in Carbondale. Items preordered at website by midnight March 29 get a discount. Masks and social distancing required. Trees (5-6’ tall) $35, shrubs $25. 618-525-5525. https://go.evvnt.com/749975-0
Trail Stewardship Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Groups and individuals are invited to join the volunteers who have been helping rebuild Touch of Nature’s trail system through Trail Stewardship Days. The times are Saturdays from 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Volunteers must preregister at least 48 hours before an event begins. No experience is necessary; volunteers will be taught how to use the necessary tools properly and safely. Come prepared to be exposed to the elements all day. If conditions are not ideal and we have to postpone trail building, you will be notified by email at least 24 hours before. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Touch of Nature is following CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread so we ask if would bring a mask. All tools and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be sanitized prior to the event. Additionally, please bring everything you need for the day (e.g., water, snacks, meds, etc.), as well as close toed shoes. Training and PPE will be provided by TON staff. Touch of Nature is located approximately eight miles southeast of the main SIU campus on Giant City Road. Visit its website at ton.siu.edu for further information on all upcoming events. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns feel free to reach out to Jordan Mays @ jordan.mays@siu.edu or by calling 618-453-1121. We look forward to working with you to build our awesome trails!. 618-453-1121.
Tucker's Trio at the W Restaurant and Lounge: 7:30-10:30 p.m., The W. Restaurant & Lounge, 7230 Illinois 152, Du Quoin. Fine dining in a casual and rustic atmosphere with Tucker's Trio in the Corral at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show. 618-790-6675.
Volunteer RiverWatch Training: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Attendees will learn about stream habitats, how to identify aquatic invertebrates (stream bugs) and learn how to do habitat and biological survey. 618-468-2781. https://go.evvnt.com/754747-0
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
Family Paint Day: Spring Birdies: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Bring family & friends out for a bonding experience. This event is perfect for anyone who wants a relaxing Sunday (Full Painting Below). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-paint-day-spring-birdies-tickets-146700933441
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491.
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491.
Paint & Meditate: 12-1 p.m. 4 & 9, Project Human X 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Paint & meditate session. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-meditate-tickets-142228789137
Paint Night: Hello Spring: 5-7 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. For family & friends. Bonding opportunity. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-hello-spring-tickets-146701340659
Touch of Nature Canoe: 12-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Come and enjoy a peaceful day on Little Grassy Lake at Touch of Nature Environmental Center. Canoe, paddle, and personal flotation device provided. 618-453-1121.
MONDAY, APRIL 5
Registration for April 10 Hike on the Snake Road, in Union County: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Union County. Hike is April 10. Hikes are in and near the Shawnee National Forest. Free and open to the public. Limit 20. Intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past. Hiking sticks and sturdy shoes recommended. Bring water and supplies including mask that covers nose and chin. 618-694-7034. https://go.evvnt.com/748655-0
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-142028086831
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
EThOs Mastermind Group on Winning The War In Your Mind: 12-1 p.m., The Vault Cafe on the Square, 504 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. In an EThOs Mastermind Group. Gathering together weekly with friends to grow, inspire, and sharpen one another's strengths.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ethos-mastermind-group-on-winning-the-war-in-your-mind-tickets-144065679325
Food 4 Thought Experience: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Health is wealth. Create & learn how to have a healthier lifestyle. Read more about this experience below!.
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. We are here to help.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Functional Fitness and Strength Training S1: 7:15-8 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday & Fridays, April 7- May 27, Hickory Ridge Golf Course, 2727 W. Glenn Road, Carbondale. Class meets at Hickory Ridge Golf Course under the Harvey Welch Sr Pavilion. Exercises that strengthen muscles and replicate motor patterns used in daily living are the focus of this class. A variety of levels will be accommodated. Most movements such as lifting, pushing, and rotating can be worked on from a standing and/or seated position. Participants need to bring their own hand weights. Age Category Adult Location Harvey Welch Sr Pavilion Schedule From: April 7 to May 26. Every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:30am to 9:15am. 618-549-4222.
Sierra Club Zoom Event - Changing Snowpack of Wyoming Landscape: 7-8:30 p.m., Carbondale. Virtual presentation: James Lovvorn, SIU Professor of Zoology speaks on Changing Snowpack, wet-dry cycles, and wetland types for birds in an irrigated Wyoming landscape. 618-549-4673. https://go.evvnt.com/740588-0
TNCC 8 Trauma Nurse Core Curriculum 1 1/2 day class: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. TNCC 1 1/2 day course! (2 payments of $187.50=$375, includes required book). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tncc-8-trauma-nurse-core-curriculum-1-12-day-class-tickets-142223380961
Virtual Discussion with President and CEO of St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank Jim Bullard: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Jim Bullard joins the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a conversation about U.S. monetary policy and current challenges facing the local economy. https://go.evvnt.com/760365-0
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
TriWizard Tournament: 3-6 p.m., 9 3/4 Expresso, 212 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Are you a wizard in need of showing off your skills? Do you deserve to be in the TriWizard Tournament?.
Willow Springs 420 Music Festival: 10 a.m.- April 11, 1 a.m., Betts Road, Tamms. Opening event for Willow Spring Event Venue April 9th, 2021. Music. Camping available.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
Soccer CSI CPKD 3 Weekend Mini Season: 6 p.m.- April 24, 8 p.m., Doug Lee Park (Superblock), 601 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. This three weekend mini season will introduce new players to soccer and also build on returning players' skills. Age Category Youth Location Soccer Fields Schedule From: April 10 to 24. Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 618-549-4222.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 16, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. April 8, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 5-9, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 5 & 9, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 6, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. April 5-9, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 4 & 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. April 7, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENT
Touch of Nature LNT ME Eleven Point Canoe: April 11-14, 11:59 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Leave No Trace Master Educator Course - Eleven Point National Scenic River, Missouri. Duration: 4 days + pre-course on-line requirement. Cost: $550. Location: Eleven Point River, Missouri. Meeting time and location: TBD, on site at river campground Course Overview. This master educator course will involve teaching and practicing Leave No Trace skills and ethics while paddling 28 miles of the Eleven Point River in Southeastern Missouri. The Eleven Point River is an “easy” river to paddle for most participants with a few class I and class II rapids. Participants do not need to be expert paddlers but prior paddling and backcountry experience is required. Participants will be responsible for providing their own tent (1 per person) and their own food/cooking supplies. Some equipment may be available for rental. For questions, contact Erik Oberg at 618-453-3945 or at eriko@siu.edu. Schedule From: April 10-14. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. 618-453-1121.
