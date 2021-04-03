What's Coming

Trail Stewardship Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Groups and individuals are invited to join the volunteers who have been helping rebuild Touch of Nature’s trail system through Trail Stewardship Days. The times are Saturdays from 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Volunteers must preregister at least 48 hours before an event begins. No experience is necessary; volunteers will be taught how to use the necessary tools properly and safely. Come prepared to be exposed to the elements all day. If conditions are not ideal and we have to postpone trail building, you will be notified by email at least 24 hours before. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Touch of Nature is following CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread so we ask if would bring a mask. All tools and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be sanitized prior to the event. Additionally, please bring everything you need for the day (e.g., water, snacks, meds, etc.), as well as close toed shoes. Training and PPE will be provided by TON staff. Touch of Nature is located approximately eight miles southeast of the main SIU campus on Giant City Road. Visit its website at ton.siu.edu for further information on all upcoming events. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns feel free to reach out to Jordan Mays @ jordan.mays@siu.edu or by calling 618-453-1121. We look forward to working with you to build our awesome trails!. 618-453-1121.