What's Coming

SATURDAY, FEB. 27
Drive-thru Food Drive Collection: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Drive-thru food drive for Good Samaritan Food Pantry. Needed are powdered milk, peanut butter, baby food, 100% fruit juice, granola bars, cereal, oatmeal, crackers, canned fruit, vegetables & meat. 618-457-5794.
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 27 & March 6, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale.
Hummingbirds – Winged Jewels: 1-3 p.m., Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center, 8885 Illinois 37, Cypress. Site interpreter will share how to create the right habitat for hummingbirds. 618-657-2064.
Trail Stewardship Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Groups and individuals are invited to join the volunteers who have been helping rebuild Touch of Nature’s trail system through Trail Stewardship Days. Volunteers must preregister at least 48 hours before an event begins. No experience is necessary. Volunteers will be taught how to use the necessary tools properly and safely. Come prepared to be exposed to the elements all day. Please bring a mask. Bring everything you need for the day (water, snacks, meds, etc.) and close-toed shoes.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
FBC Harrisburg 9 a.m. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If you are unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491.
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 a.m. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If you are unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491.
Paint & Meditate: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Find your inner peace and your inner artist for our weekly paint & meditate session.
Paint & Relax: Bouquet of Flowers: 3-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Learn how to create a painting of your own with friends & family at the art center.
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia: 12-1:30 p.m., Program by phone or online - Marion office, free program. This is a LIVE virtual program with Q&A time offered at the end of the presentation.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
AHA BLS Renewal: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (for health care providers).
Paint Night: Blue Bouquet: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting of your own with friends & family at our art center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
Paint Night: Abstract Eye: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting of your own with friends & family at the art center.
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
Date Night: Elegant Cherry Blossom Moon: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting of your very own with your sweetheart.
ENPC- Version 5: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course.
Glow Paint Night!: 7-9:30 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
Paint & Relax: Hot Cocoa: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Learn how to create a painting of your own with friends & family at our art center.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 5, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, nonperishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323;
Food Pantry: Drive-thru: 9-10 a.m. March 4, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338;
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 1-5, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 1 & 5, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Must have food voucher for food fair.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 2, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. March 1-5, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258;
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 28 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. March 3, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025;
UPCOMING EVENTS
AAUW Carbondale Branch - Legal Tips for Caregivers: 7-8:30 p.m., Carbondale. Presentation will be by Rebecca O’Neill, Clinical Professor at SIU School of Law. Attendees must register. 618-967-8206.
Live Theater: The Weir: 7-9 p.m. March 12 & 13, The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale.
Zeigler Eagles Auxiliary Bingo: 7-10 p.m. March 11, Zeigler Eagles Aerie #2444, 114 N. Main St., Zeigler. Seating is limited to 75 people, first come, first serve. No reserving tables, masks are required when not seated. No outside food or drink allowed. 618-694-3723.
Zoom Forum - The Truth about HB 3653 Illinois' Criminal Justice Reform Bill: 6-7 p.m. March 8, Carbondale. State Sen. Elgie Sims Jr., 17th District, will speak about House Bill 3653. 618-457-7722.
Virtual Workshop - How Caregivers Can Secure the Future of Dependents with Special Needs: 6-7 p.m. March 11, Carbondale. This workshop addresses protecting government benefit eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Special Needs Trusts, ABLE Accounts and the importance of a will. Free. Registration required. 618-457-0371.