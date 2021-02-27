What's Coming

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

Trail Stewardship Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Groups and individuals are invited to join the volunteers who have been helping rebuild Touch of Nature’s trail system through Trail Stewardship Days. Volunteers must preregister at least 48 hours before an event begins. No experience is necessary. Volunteers will be taught how to use the necessary tools properly and safely. Come prepared to be exposed to the elements all day. Please bring a mask. Bring everything you need for the day (water, snacks, meds, etc.) and close-toed shoes.