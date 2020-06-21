What's Coming

Note: With precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 virus, many events are being canceled or postponed through June 30. Some re-openings are occurring with precautions being taken.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
June 22nd 2020 The Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Jackson County Country Club: Golf Round is at Jackson County Country Club, Murphysboro near Walmart exit from Route 13. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome. You may show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. Green Fees only; rhite66@gmail.com, 618-985-8015 or jshum118@gmail.com 618-218-6745
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Hickory Ridge Golf Complex, Carbondale: 8 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Golf round is at Hickory Ridge Golf Complex Near Carbondale Airport. COVID-19 Restrictions in place. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome. You may show up at the course at 8 a.m. The golf round starts at 8:30 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. Green fees only; rhite66@gmail.com, jshum118@gmail.com, or by phone 618-218- 6745
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
Carbondale Farmer's Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Carbondale Farmer's Market, Westowne Center west of Murdale, Carbondale. Open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon; Lisa Schmidt, 618-924-0558; lisaslocalcolor@aol.com; facebook.com/farmersmarketcarbondale
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 3, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. June 25, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 22-26, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 22 & 26, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 23, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. June 22-26, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated.
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. June 22 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. June 24, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Family Vacation Night: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 6, Behind Sallie Logan Public Library, Pine Street between 20th and 18th Streets, Murphysboro. Play is Our Superpower! Family Drive-thru Fun! Stay in your vehicle, enjoy waving at mascots and pick up a gift bag as you leave! Cynthia Mill, 618-687-4077; cynthia@silkwormink.com
Science Center upcoming camps:
Information for all camps: Specific camps listed below. Drop off for camps will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. No flip-flop footwear please. Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration. To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431. Please note: Registration will open once stay-home order has been lifted. All attending children must be restroom independent; Connie Adams, 618-529-5431; yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; $120 members / $150 non-members; http://sciencecentersi.com
A Pirate's Life For Me - 5 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 29-July 3, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Come in and find out what makes ships float, navigate the seas, search for treasure and more.
Earth And Space Camp - 3 day camp: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 8-10, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Find out what makes Earth so special and beyond.
Camper's Choice Camp -3 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. July 29-31, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main, Ste. 1048, Carbondale. Every day the campers will vote on what activities we will do.
