What's Coming

Note: With precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 virus, and by the signing of the stay-home executive order by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, many events are being canceled or postponed through May 31. Some reopenings are occurring with precautions being taken.
MONDAY, MAY 25
Virtual Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. Video of service will shared on City of Carbondale Government Facebook Page, Twitter page and Youtube pages and play on loop on Mediacom Channel 16. The City of Carbondale’s annual Memorial Day Service will be a virtual ceremony honoring the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our nation. facebook.com/CarbondaleCity; twitter.com/CarbondaleIL
TUESDAY, MAY 26
Climate Change & Its Impacts on Agriculture in Southern IL: 5-6:30 p.m. May 26, Join Prairie Rivers Network and Food Works for a Virtual Field Day about climate change and agriculture in Southern Illinois. Register here for virtual event details: www.fwsoil.org/field-days. Illinois' State Climatologist Trent Ford will discuss the science and impacts of climate change as they relate to agriculture in Southern Illinois. Farmer Jill Rendleman of All Seasons will share "on the ground" experiences in southern Illinois and discuss how her farm is already implementing and considering practices to adapt to these changes. Amanda Pankau, an Energy Campaign Coordinator with Prairie Rivers Network, will discuss agriculture as an important solution for climate change mitigation and adaptation; Libby Ervin, 618-370-3287; libby@fwsoil.org; fwsoil.org/field-days.html
FRIDAY, MAY 29
Illinois Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic: 2-4 p.m. Marshall Browning Hospital, 900 N. Washington St., Du Quoin. The clinic is by appointment only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children's Care office at 1-800 272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic. No medical referral is necessary. Dr. Alan Froehling from Mount Vernon will be the clinician. Bill Block, 800-272-0074; helpkids@elkscare.org; www.illinoiselksccc.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
Stinson Library Book Sale CANCELED: June 6 Stinson Memorial Library, 409 S. Main St., Anna. Due to COVID-19, the Friends of Stinson Library regret that the annual summer book sale is being canceled. Next sale will be in October during the Union County Colorfest if it is safe to do so at that time. The staff wish to thank you for your support in the past and wishes you all health and safety; Jacqueline Beatty, 618-833-3815; stvnbeatty@aol.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 5, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. May 28, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 25-29, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 25 & 29, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs (Next is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 28. Must have a food voucher for food fair).
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 26, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. May 25-29, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Science Center upcoming camps:
Information for all camps: Specific camps listed below. Drop off for camps will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. No flip-flop footwear please. Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration. To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431. Please note: Registration will open once shelter in place order has been lifted. All attending children must be rest room independent; Connie Adams, 618-529-5431; yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; $120 members / $150 non-members; http://sciencecentersi.com
Brainiac Camp - Five-Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 1-5, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St. Suite. 1048, Carbondale. Join together for games, puzzles and problem-solving challenges. All information is at the end of this list of camps.
Camper's Choice Camp -3 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. July 29-31, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main, Ste. 1048, Carbondale. Every day the campers will vote on what activities we will do.
Dino Daze - 3 Day Camp: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 17-20, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, CARBONDALE. This camp is all about dinosaurs to go with our new "Dino-Dave" Dinosaur Adventure Area.
Earth And Space Camp - 3 day camp: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 8-10, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Find out what makes Earth so special and beyond.
A Pirate's Life For Me - 5 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 29-July 3, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Come in and find out what makes ships float, navigate the seas, search for treasure and more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!