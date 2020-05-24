What's Coming

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Illinois Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic: 2-4 p.m. Marshall Browning Hospital, 900 N. Washington St., Du Quoin. The clinic is by appointment only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children's Care office at 1-800 272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic. No medical referral is necessary. Dr. Alan Froehling from Mount Vernon will be the clinician. Bill Block, 800-272-0074; helpkids@elkscare.org; www.illinoiselksccc.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Stinson Library Book Sale CANCELED: June 6 Stinson Memorial Library, 409 S. Main St., Anna. Due to COVID-19, the Friends of Stinson Library regret that the annual summer book sale is being canceled. Next sale will be in October during the Union County Colorfest if it is safe to do so at that time. The staff wish to thank you for your support in the past and wishes you all health and safety; Jacqueline Beatty, 618-833-3815; stvnbeatty@aol.com

ONGOING EVENTS