What's Coming

Note: With precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 virus, and by the signing of the stay-home executive order by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, events are being canceled or postponed through May 31.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (not until May 15), University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. May 7, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 4-8, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 4 & 8, Mondays & Fridays, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs (Next is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 28. Must have a food voucher for food fair).
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 5, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. May 4-8, Monday-Friday, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Brainiac Camp - Five-Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 1-5, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St. Suite. 1048, Carbondale. Join together for games, puzzles and problem-solving challenges. Drop off for camp will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Please have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. Please no flip-flop footwear. **Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration.** To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431. No one will be in the office until May 1. Registration will open once Shelter in place order has been lifted. All attending children MUST be rest room independent; $120 members / $150 non-members; Connie Adams, 618-529-5431; yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; http://sciencecentersi.com.
Camper's Choice Camp -3 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. July 29-31, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main, Ste. 1048, Carbondale. Every day the campers will vote on what activities we will do. Drop off for camp will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4:00pm. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. No flip-flop footwear please. **Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration** Price: 3 day camp: Members $75 Non-members $90. To book your camp reservation, visitwww.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431; $75 Members / $90 Non-members. ***Please note: We will be out of the office until May 1 and registration will open once shelter in place order has been lifted.**** All attending children MUST be rest room independent;* Connie Adams, 618-529-5431; yoursciencecenter@gmail.com; http://sciencecentersi.com.
Dino Daze - 3 Day Camp: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 17-20, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, CARBONDALE. This camp is all about dinosaurs to go with our new "Dino-Dave" Dinosaur Adventure Area. Drop off for camp will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 pm. Please have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. Please no flip-flop footwear. **Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration.** Connie Adams, yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; $75 Members / $90 Non-members; http://sciencecentersi.com.
Earth And Space Camp - 3 day camp: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 8-10, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Find out what makes Earth so special and beyond. Drop off for camp will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. Please no flip-flop footwear. **Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration.** To book your camp reservation, visitwww.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431; $75 Members / $90 Non-members. ***Please note: We will be out of the office until May 1 and registration will open once shelter in place order has been lifted.**** All attending children MUST be rest room independent; Connie Adams, yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 6185295431.$75 Members / $90 Non-members. http://sciencecentersi.com.
A Pirate's Life For Me - 5 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 29-July 3, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Come in and find out what makes ships float, navigate the seas, search for treasure and more. Drop off for camp will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. No flip-flop footwear please. **Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration.** To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431.****Please note: We will be out of the office until May 1 and registration will open once shelter in place order has been lifted. ****All attending children MUST be rest room independent Connie Adams, yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; $120 members / $150 non-members; http://sciencecentersi.com
