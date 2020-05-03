What's Coming

Earth And Space Camp - 3 day camp: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 8-10, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Find out what makes Earth so special and beyond. Drop off for camp will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. Please no flip-flop footwear. **Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration.** To book your camp reservation, visitwww.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431; $75 Members / $90 Non-members. ***Please note: We will be out of the office until May 1 and registration will open once shelter in place order has been lifted.**** All attending children MUST be rest room independent; Connie Adams, yoursciencecenter@gmail.com , 6185295431.$75 Members / $90 Non-members. http://sciencecentersi.com .

A Pirate's Life For Me - 5 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 29-July 3, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Come in and find out what makes ships float, navigate the seas, search for treasure and more. Drop off for camp will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. No flip-flop footwear please. **Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration.** To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431.****Please note: We will be out of the office until May 1 and registration will open once shelter in place order has been lifted. ****All attending children MUST be rest room independent Connie Adams, yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; $120 members / $150 non-members; http://sciencecentersi.com