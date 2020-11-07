What's Coming

SATURDAY, NOV. 7
Archaeology Site Tour Southern Illinois: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Millstone Bluff Archaeological Site, Simpson. Archaeologist-led tour visits 2 major archaeological sites in Southern Illinois: Millstone Bluff Archaeological Site and Kincaid Mounds. More info at eventbrite.com.
Garden of the Gods Hike: Garden of the Gods Wilderness, in Saline County. This hike will be free and open to the public. For public health reasons, the number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. Times will be given when registering. The River-to-River Society will continue to offer public hikes every Saturday except during shotgun season through the end of November. To register, call Fred at 618-841-4838.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
Film Screening: A Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014): 6-8 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
Film Screening: Trolls World Tour (2020): 3-5 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
Aglow International Meeting with speaker Kelly Dexter: 9:30 a.m.-noon, Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Beauty for Ashes Women's Ministry focuses on empowering women to know their identity, worth and authority in Jesus and preaching of His relentless love with demonstration of God's Holy Spirit. Kelly and her husband currently pastor at Family Worship Center. Come wearing a face mask. Marsha, 618-568-1159. go.evvnt.com/705894-0
AHA BLS Renewal: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (for health care providers). zoellereducation.com
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
AHA BLS Renewal: 8:30-11 a.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (for health care providers). zoellereducation.com
Veteran's Day Ceremony: 11 a.m.-noon, Veteran Memorial, South Victor Street, Christopher. Christopher American Legion Post 528 Honor Guard. 618-927-3793. go.evvnt.com/699625-0
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
End Alzheimer's Virtual Volunteer Interest Meeting: 5-5:45 p.m., virtual meeting, Carbondale. Interest meeting for volunteering with the Alzheimer's Association and The Longest Day in Illinois. More info at eventbrite.com.
TNCC 8 Trauma Nurse Core Curriculum Renewal or New: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. TNCC 1 1/2 day course. zoellereducation.com
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
Film screening: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997): 6-8 p.m., Enjoy Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
Film screening: Jumanji: The Next Level (2019): 9-11 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
Veterans' Free Dentistry Day: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., University Place Dental, 1366 E. Main St. Carbondale. Veterans without dental insurance by appointment only may get cleanings, fillings and extractions provided per patient. For appointments call 618-549-0208 or visit FreeDentistryDay.org.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
Film screening: Grease (1978): 6-8 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
One Horse Gap Hike: Society President Bill Gilmour will lead a hike over a new route at One Horse Gap in Pope County. This hike will be free and open to the public. Number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. To register, call Bill at 270-331-1553.
Film Screening: Star Wars: A New Hope (1977): 9-11 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 20, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, nonperishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry drive-thru: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 12, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 9-13, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 9 & 13, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 9-13, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 11, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENT
Jackson Hole Area Hike: Nov. 28. Join Cathy Jennings in a hike to walk off Thanksgiving calories and to bring a difficult year to an enjoyable close. This hike will be free and open to the public. Number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. To register, call Cathy at 618-759-1924.
