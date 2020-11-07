What's Coming

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

Garden of the Gods Hike: Garden of the Gods Wilderness, in Saline County. This hike will be free and open to the public. For public health reasons, the number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. Times will be given when registering. The River-to-River Society will continue to offer public hikes every Saturday except during shotgun season through the end of November. To register, call Fred at 618-841-4838.