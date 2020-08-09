What's Coming

SUNDAY, AUG. 9
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. **Please note: If you are unable to attend, please cancel your registration. 618-252-7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-1045-am-worship-tickets-108726361474
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:15 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Hello Members and welcome back! Thank you for your cooperation during this time. You are registering for the 9 a.m. gathering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-108715835992
MONDAY, AUG. 10
LEGO Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. REGISTRATION REQUIRED: Sign up in the Children's Department to play and build with LEGOs. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/666833-0
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
BLS Initial $10 Seat Hold/$55 Due at Class: 6-10 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. Students will receive a welcome email within 48 hours of enrollment with directions, instructions and answering the most frequently asked questions. Successful students will receive an AHA BLS card at the end of class. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in the cardiac arrest code situation. AHA requires the BLS provider manual book-instructor will send information in welcome email. Most FAQ will be sent in welcome email. Email trishzoeller@live.com for additional questions. Zoeller Education- Low stress environment, never more than 6 students so shorter classes without compromising integrity of required components. CHECK OUT INSTRUCTIONS: Click through the paypal link-you do NOT have to have a paypal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the paypal sign in. Visit www.zoellereducation.com to learn more about owner and instructor, Tricia Zoeller, MSN, RN, TNS, CPEN. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bls-initial-10-seat-hold55-due-at-class-tickets-112550744306
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (For healthcare providers) You will receive a welcome email with directions and instructions for class within 48 hours of enrollment. This reservation will register your seat in class & is non refundable $45 balance is due upon arrival to class. Renewal students must not be expired--if so, you can take the initial class which is about an hour longer and $10 more dollars. AHA requires a BLS book for every class. You may purchase one in class or online; instructor will include options in the welcome email. CHECK OUT INSTRUCTIONS: Click through the paypal link-you do NOT have to have a paypal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the paypal sign in. Visit our website at www.zoellereducation.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-112550264872
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's: 4:30-6 p.m., Online Program - Marion, Online Program, Marion. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10-warning-signs-of-alzheimers-tickets-115788832515
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. (Example Oct 15, 2017 expires Oct 31, 2019). Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60.00 due upon arrival to class. Precourse letter with instructions for pretest, book purchase links, directions & FAQ will be emailed to the email listed on your paypal within 48 hours of registering. A Pretest & most currentl AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. All successful students may retrieve their ecards and print a copy before they leave. Time listed is subject to attendee numbers. Smaller enrollments tend to take less time for skills checks. Thank you for choosing Zoeller Education. Small classes, stress free environment. See our reviews at: www.zoellereducation.com CHECK OUT INSTRUCTIONS: Click through the paypal link-you do NOT have to have a paypal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the paypal sign in. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-112550405292
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
Eagle Riders 3rd Annual Charity Ride on August 15th: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Carbondale Eagles, 1206 W. Linden St., Carbondale. Eagle Riders 3rd Annual Charity Ride on August 15th benefiting Special Olympics of Southern Illinois Region K. 618-529-9345.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Hello Members and welcome back! Thank you for your cooperation during this time. You are registering for the 10:45 AM gathering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-1045-am-worship-tickets-108726363480
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:15 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Hello Members and welcome back! Thank you for your cooperation during this time. You are registering for the 9:00AM gathering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-108715837998
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 21, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 13, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 10-14, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 10 & 14, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Aug.10-14, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 12, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENT
Carbondale Walk to End Alzheimer’s: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 12, Carbondale, Various locations in Carbondale. The Carbondale Walk to End Alzheimer’s which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, participants will walk as individuals, families or small teams on Sidewalks, tracks and trails across Carbondale in wake of COVID-19. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk. For more information visit www.alz.org/illinois or call our free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. https://go.evvnt.com/668539-0.
