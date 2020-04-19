What's Coming

WEDNEDAY, APRIL 22

Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Competition: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 22, Virtual Event. Boys & Girls Club Hosting Youth of the Year Competition Annual Statewide Competition Moves to Virtual Format. The Youth of the Year award represents the Boys and Girls Clubs highest honor, recognizing an exemplary club member for accomplishments in service, academics and overall leadership. Judges will have the opportunity to hear and see each candidate's story of personal development. At the end of the competition, one club member and one military club member will be chosen to represent Illinois Boys and Girls Clubs in the Midwest Regional Youth of the Year Celebration scheduled for July 23 in Chicago. Six teens, five regional winners and a national military youth winner, advance from the regional competitions to Washington, D.C., for the National Youth of the Year Gala and Celebration Dinner on Oct. 6, where one outstanding young person is named Boys & Girls Clubs of America's national teen spokesperson; Deann French, 217-971-4189; deann.french@comcast.net