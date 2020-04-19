What's Coming

Note: With precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 virus, and by the signing of the stay-home executive order by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, events are being canceled or postponed through April 30.
WEDNEDAY, APRIL 22
Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Competition: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 22, Virtual Event. Boys & Girls Club Hosting Youth of the Year Competition Annual Statewide Competition Moves to Virtual Format. The Youth of the Year award represents the Boys and Girls Clubs highest honor, recognizing an exemplary club member for accomplishments in service, academics and overall leadership. Judges will have the opportunity to hear and see each candidate's story of personal development. At the end of the competition, one club member and one military club member will be chosen to represent Illinois Boys and Girls Clubs in the Midwest Regional Youth of the Year Celebration scheduled for July 23 in Chicago. Six teens, five regional winners and a national military youth winner, advance from the regional competitions to Washington, D.C., for the National Youth of the Year Gala and Celebration Dinner on Oct. 6, where one outstanding young person is named Boys & Girls Clubs of America's national teen spokesperson; Deann French, 217-971-4189; deann.french@comcast.net
UPCOMING EVENTS
Brainiac Camp - Five-Day Camp: Tuesday. 10-3:30 a.m. June 1, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St. Suite. 1048, Carbondale. Join together for games, puzzles and problem-solving challenges. Drop off for camp will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Please have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. Please no flip-flop footwear. **Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration.** To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431. No one will be in the office until May 1. Registration will open once Shelter in place order has been lifted. All attending children MUST be rest room independent; $120 members / $150 non-members; Connie Adams, 618-529-5431; yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; http://sciencecentersi.com.
