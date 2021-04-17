What's Coming

MONDAY, APRIL 19

ACCT Level 1 Training: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 19-22, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Touch of Nature Environmental Center for your ACCT Level 1 Practitioner Certification. For New facilitators who want to become high element certified · Experienced facilitators looking to brush up on their level 1 skills. Benefits · ACCT Level 1 Practitioner Certification is good for 1 year · Nationally and Internationally recognized certification · High Elements include: Zip Line, Flying Squirrel, Giant Swing, Climbing Tower, and Multi-Level High Ropes Course Accommodations (Lodging and meal accommodations are available with pre-registration) · Lunch is included in the cost of the training · Optional overnight lodging and meals (breakfast and dinner) for the week Addition Questions · For questions regarding the training, contact ESI at 877-206-8967 or email andrea@experientialsystems.com · For additional questions regarding registration and accommodations, connect with Touch of Nature at 618-453-3945 or email Erik Oberg eriko@siu.edu Schedule From: 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fcamp%2Facct-level-1-training-2021?cmp=39-34-464039