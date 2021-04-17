What's Coming

SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. April 17 & 24, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-136112350705
Junk 'N' Disorderly JUNKFest and Artisan Market Sat or Sun admission $5: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. April 17 & 18, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. Junk 'N' Disorderly JUNKFest and Artisan Market. Saturday and/or Sunday admission. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/junk-n-disorderly-junkfest-and-artisan-market-sat-or-sun-admission-5-tickets-142452416011
Paint Your Pet Workshop: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create a painting of your pet. No artistic skill required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-pet-workshop-tickets-142227527363
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
Burgers and Bags: 3 p.m., Hickory Ridge Golf Course, 2727 W. Glenn Road, Carbondale. This 4 week league meets Sundays April 11, 18, 25, and May 2 at 3 p.m. for league play. Fee covers the cost of the league, and Burgers and Beverages are available for purchase each afternoon of play. League Champions receive bragging rights until the next season, and their names will appear on a plaque to be housed in the clubhouse at Hickory Ridge Golf Course. Age Category Family Schedule From: Apr 17 to May 1. Every Sunday 3-5 p.m. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Fburgers-and-bags-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel registration. 618-252-7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-133268157647
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel registration. 618-252-7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-1045-am-worship-tickets-133268362259
Giant City Rock Climbing: 12-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Touch of Nature's Base Camp will provide all the necessary safety equipment and gear to climb a rock wall! Come join us at a local hot spot to enjoy a day of climbing. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fclasses%2Fgiant-city-rock-climbing-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Paint & Meditate: 12-1 p.m. April 18 & 23, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Weekly paint & meditation session. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-meditate-tickets-142228797161
Stress Relief Painting: Finger Painting Butterflies: 3-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Feel like a kid again! Relieve yourself of all worries and stress at our finger painting experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stress-relief-painting-finger-painting-butterflies-tickets-147903237565
MONDAY, APRIL 19
ACCT Level 1 Training: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 19-22, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Touch of Nature Environmental Center for your ACCT Level 1 Practitioner Certification. For New facilitators who want to become high element certified · Experienced facilitators looking to brush up on their level 1 skills. Benefits · ACCT Level 1 Practitioner Certification is good for 1 year · Nationally and Internationally recognized certification · High Elements include: Zip Line, Flying Squirrel, Giant Swing, Climbing Tower, and Multi-Level High Ropes Course Accommodations (Lodging and meal accommodations are available with pre-registration) · Lunch is included in the cost of the training · Optional overnight lodging and meals (breakfast and dinner) for the week Addition Questions · For questions regarding the training, contact ESI at 877-206-8967 or email andrea@experientialsystems.com · For additional questions regarding registration and accommodations, connect with Touch of Nature at 618-453-3945 or email Erik Oberg eriko@siu.edu Schedule From: 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fcamp%2Facct-level-1-training-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Registration for April 24 Hike at Kinkaid Lake in Jackson County.: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Kinkaid Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Kinkaid Lake, 52 Cinder Hill Drive, Jackson County. Hike is April 24. Register April 19 or after. Starting times and meeting places will be communicated to registrants over the phone. All hikers must bring masks and needed items. 708-471-7500. https://go.evvnt.com/748663-0
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
BLS Initial $10 Seat Hold/$55 Due at Class: 6-9:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in the cardiac arrest code situation. Email trishzoeller@live.com for additional questions. Visit www.zoellereducation.com to learn more about owner and instructor, Tricia Zoeller, MSN, RN, TNS, CPEN. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bls-initial-10-seat-hold55-due-at-class-tickets-144101837475
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 12-5 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. Precourse letter with instructions for pretest, book purchase links, directions & FAQ will be emailed to the email listed on your paypal within 48 hours of registering. A Pretest & most currentl AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. www.zoellereducation.com https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-144101909691
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-14410180939
EThOs Mastermind Group on Winning The War In Your Mind: 12-1 p.m., The Vault Cafe on the Square, 504 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. In an EThOs Mastermind Group, you gather together weekly with friends to grow, inspire, and sharpen one another's strengths. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ethos-mastermind-group-on-winning-the-war-in-your-mind-tickets-144065683337
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. We are here to help. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237246433
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Earth Day Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Celebrate Earth Day. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-glow-paint-night-tickets-148752975153
Paint Your Plant Pot: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. It’s the event all plant lovers have been waiting for! Paint a pot and take a plant home with you!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-plant-pot-tickets-148756339215
Virtual Conversation with Illinois Poet Laureate Angela Jackson: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. Illinois Poet Laureate Angela Jackson will join the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute to discuss her work as poet laureate, her life story and teaching career, and her vision of Illinois. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/761261-0
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
April LIVE Stand Up Comedy Night at Walker's Bluff: 7-9 p.m., Tasting Room at Walker's Bluff, 326 Vermont Road, Carterville. The PERFECT night out with friends or a GREAT date night! Join us in the Tasting Room for a night of laughs!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/april-live-stand-up-comedy-night-at-walkers-bluff-tickets-149038515211
Legendary Landscapes Paint Night: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Where do you want to travel to one day? Create your favorite destination landscape with us at this fun & creative event!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legendary-landscapes-paint-night-tickets-148524794659
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Marion Eastern Star Craft Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Masonic Lodgewship Lodge 89, 703 Robinson Drive, Marion. Outdoor craft and vendor event. Free admission. 20+ vendors. https://go.evvnt.com/765287-0
Mostaccioli Dinner: 4-6 p.m., Cambria Christian Church, 306 S. Poplar St., Cambria. Mostaccioli, salad, dessert, drink. Adults, $8; Children 5 and under $4. Dine-in or Carry-outs available. 618-201-3087. https://go.evvnt.com/768357-0
Neighborhood Planting Project, Garden Gala & Community Plant Swap: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Red Hen Garden, 509 E. Larch St., Carbondale. The Community Plant Swap at Red Hen Garden with Women for Change's Garden Gala & the Neighborhood Planting Project of Libre Unschool. Order trees at: www.libreunschool.org/neighborhoodplantingproject. https://go.evvnt.com/758110-0
Oak Street Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 401 S. 16th St., 401 S. 16th St., Murphysboro. Southern Illinois artists and musicians in the outdoor venue of the Logan historic district. https://go.evvnt.com/756365-0
Outdoor Spring Concert on Tabor Field: 6-8:30 p.m., 511 E. Main St., 511 E. Main St., Benton. This Outdoor Concert includes Band, Jazz Band, Color-guard, Rangler Girls, Chorus, Speech, & Rock Band. Includes Fine Arts Awards Ceremony. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/outdoor-spring-concert-on-tabor-field-tickets-147209289949
Plant Swap and Garden Gala: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Red Hen Garden, 509 E. Larch St., Carbondale. The event will feature the Women for Change annual Garden Gala where residents can tour the Red Hen garden and receive free plants and other goodies. Additionally, the Gala will host Neighborhood Plan. 618-559-3452. https://go.evvnt.com/747421-0
Shawnee Trails Paint Night: 3-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create a Shawnee inspired painting alongside a local artist to help you through each step. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shawnee-trails-paint-night-tickets-148702446019
Spring Health Workshop: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Dayemi Community Center, 218 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Cleansing and Detoxification through acupuncture, foundations of health and thermography. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-health-workshop-tickets-150320018221
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 7, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. May 22, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 19-23, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 19 & 23, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 20, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. April 19-23, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 18 & 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. April 21, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org