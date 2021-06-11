What's Coming

SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Camp Manitowa Session I (2-weeks): Everyday from June 12-26, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive two week camp experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-i-2-weeks-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Camp Manitowa Session I A (1 week): Sunday-Saturday June 12-19, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive one-week experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-i-a-1-week-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Camp Manitowa Session I A (1 week): Everyday, June 12-19, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive one-week experience. Schedule From: Jun 12 2021 to Jun 19 2021 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-i-a-1-week-2021-74341606?cmp=39-34-464039
Family Fun Day to Support Youth in Care: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. There will be music, games, and activities for all ages. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-fun-day-to-support-youth-in-care-tickets-154291565225
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. June 12 & 19, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new experience for anyone. Read more. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658964993
Marion Garden Tour: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Williamson County Fairgrounds, 101 N. Fair St., Marion. A self guided tour to six Marion Garden Club members gardens and four gardens at Williamson Co. Fairgrounds, E. Main & Fair St.
Sphero Summer: 1-4 or 3-4 p.m. June 12 & 19, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Learn more about the Sphero Robots at this fun program. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783510-0
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
A New You: 1-5 p.m., The Healing Moon, 6843 Giant City Road, Carbondale. A Shamanic Journey and Fire Ceremony to help heal past, failed relationships (break-ups and divorce). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-new-you-tickets-153392441923
Date Night: Beach Rendezvous: 5-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Opportunity to wind down and learn how to create a painting of your own with your sweetheart. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/date-night-beach-rendevous-tickets-158309073701
Outdoor Adventure Summer Daze: 8-4 p.m. June 13-17, LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. For children (grade K-6). Campers should bring a swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-camps%2Foutdoor-adventure-summer-daze-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
MONDAY, JUNE 14
Adventure Camp: Aquatic Adventure: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 14-18, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Campers will learn about Little Grassy Lake watershed, participate in water based games, aquatic animals, how to travel on canoes, kayaks, stand up paddleboards and go on a pontoon boat ride. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Fadventure-camp-aquatic-adventure-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Cool Movie Monday: Only the Brave: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Stop by the YA Department and watch movies all summer long. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783538-0
Dino Daze Camp: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. June 14-16, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St., Carbondale. Who doesn't love dinosaurs? This three-day camp is all about dinosaurs to go with our new "Dino-Dave" Dinosaur Adventure Area. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dino-daze-camp-tickets-157264174379
Eco Camp Campout: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 14-18, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Gear up for a daytime and "camping" excursion. Each day a map and compass will be used to find the adventure. Campers will work together to pitch a tent, pack a backpack, catch a fish, and create some classic camp snacks. Enjoy nature games, hikes, and songs. We'll also learn how to Leave No Trace and what plants and animals should be avoided when hiking and camping. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Feco-camp-campout-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Forest Camp: Forest Explorers: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 14-18, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Adventure of studying bugs, learning about the plants and animals of the forest, and discovering all that a stream can offer. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Fforest-camp-forest-explorers-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Kalyn's Kamp: 10 a.m. - noon Monday-Friday, June 14-18, 34988 Betts Road, Tamms. Upcoming Kalyn's Kamp. After the loss of their daughter the family is choosing to spread love to many. This is their way of doing that. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kalyns-kamp-tickets-151372913459
Reading Tips with Victoria Shore: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion. Get tips to improve your reading skills by visiting MCL's Facebook page. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783536-0
Smoky Mtn Adventure Trip 1: Sunday-Saturday, June 13-20, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. Amazing hiking, kayaking, caving, alpine tower, whitewater rafting trip! 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsmoky-mtn-adventure-trip-1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Voyageurs: River to River Zipline Adventures: Monday-Friday, June 13-18, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Explore backcountry trails from the air. On this backpacking expedition, travel on Illinois premier trail, the River to River Trail. Explore Touch of Nature and Shawnee Canopy Tours. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Fvoyageurs-river-to-river-zipline-adventures-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
A Conversation with New York Times cybersecurity reporter Nicole Perlroth: 11 a.m.-noon, Carbondale. New York Times cybersecurity reporter Nicole Perlroth joins the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a conversation about her new book and the global cyber arms race. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/785388-0
Paint Night: Butterfly Dreams: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax, laugh a little, paint and learn confidence and how to create a painting alongside a professional artist. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-butterfly-dreams-tickets-156623389775
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
Learning in Retirement: Guardianships for Adults and Minors: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Carbondale. Rebecca O'Neill will discuss guardianships for adults and minors. 618-536-7751.
Orange Story Hour with Jack & Josie's: 10:30-11:30 a.m., The HUB Recreation Center, 917 W. Main St., Marion. Join Miss Shelley and special guest for Story Hour all around Marion this summer. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783540-0
Teen Craft Fire Coasters with the Marion Fire Department: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Join Marion Fire Department and make colorful fire coasters. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783541-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. We are here to help. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237262481
Trivia Night: 8-11 p.m., The Hangar 9, 511 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Weekly pub trivia night. 618-549-0511.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class): 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-pals-renewal-120-12-down-12-at-class-tickets-157108201861
Paint & Sip at Underground Public House: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 717 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Opportunity to sip and reconnect with friends and be creative. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-sip-at-underground-public-house-tickets-157769539941
SIH Second Act Diabetic Diet: 2-3 p.m., 1239 E. Main St., 1239 E. Main St., Carbondale. Opportunity to learn how to lower your A1c, reduce your risk of diabetes, and eat healthier?. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sih-second-act-diabetic-diet-tickets-152129265729
Quidditch Tournament: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The HUB Recreation Center, 917 W. Main St., Marion. Register your team of seven to participate in this fun event. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783543-0
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
Dick Gregory Salute: Wake Up and Stay Woke Tour: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Southern Illinois University Morris Library, 605 Agriculture Drive., Carbondale. Join Dr. E. Faye Williams, best friend of Dick Gregory as she remembers Dick Gregory in personal candid untold stories of comedy, activism. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dick-gregory-salute-wake-up-stay-woke-tour-tickets-156435471707
Paint & Sip at Alto Vineyards: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Paint, sip and go on a mini-trip to Alto Vineyards this summer. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-sip-at-alto-vineyards-tickets-154615193205
The Winery Comedy Tour at Starview: 7-8:30 p.m., StarView Vineyards, 5100 Wing Hill Road, Cobden. Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-winery-comedy-tour-at-starview-tickets-138852651017
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Annual Herbal Medicine Workshop: 9:30 a.m.-noon, Dayempur Farm, 35 Nubbin Ridge, Union County. The workshop includes a guided tour of our medicinal herb garden, and educational talks about herbal remedies. Morning and Afternoon Sessions. 618-713-5996. https://go.evvnt.com/780789-0
Ladies Get Together: 6-8 p.m., Christopher First Baptist Church, 209 N. Maple St., Christopher. Join for an evening of fellowship and food. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-get-together-tickets-156798088303
Sneaker Ball: 10 p.m.- June 20, 2:30 a.m., Fourth St. Lounge, 409 Commercial Ave., Cairo. Join us for a night of fun, in your dopest sneakers and semi-causal attire. No jeans and t-shirts allowed. Tickets in Advance $10 ((21+)). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sneaker-ball-tickets-156913014049
SUNDAY, JUN 20
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. June 14-18, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Monday-Friday. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 12-19, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. June 17, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 14-18, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 14 & 18, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. June 15, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. June 14-18, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. June 14-18, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. June 13 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. June 16, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org