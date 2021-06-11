What's Coming

Dino Daze Camp: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. June 14-16, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St., Carbondale. Who doesn't love dinosaurs? This three-day camp is all about dinosaurs to go with our new "Dino-Dave" Dinosaur Adventure Area. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dino-daze-camp-tickets-157264174379

Eco Camp Campout: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 14-18, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Gear up for a daytime and "camping" excursion. Each day a map and compass will be used to find the adventure. Campers will work together to pitch a tent, pack a backpack, catch a fish, and create some classic camp snacks. Enjoy nature games, hikes, and songs. We'll also learn how to Leave No Trace and what plants and animals should be avoided when hiking and camping. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Feco-camp-campout-2021?cmp=39-34-464039