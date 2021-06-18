What's Coming

SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Annual Herbal Medicine Workshop: 9:30 a.m.-noon, Dayempur Farm, 35 Nubbin Ridge, Union County. The workshop includes a guided tour of our medicinal herb garden, and educational talks about herbal remedies. Morning and afternoon sessions. 618-713-5996. https://go.evvnt.com/780789-0
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m. June 19 & 26, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658966999
Ladies Get Together: 6-8 p.m., Christopher First Baptist Church, 209 N. Maple St. Join us for an evening of fellowship, food, and fun. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-get-together-tickets-156798088303
Sneaker Ball: 10 p.m., Fourth St. Lounge, 409 Commercial Ave., Cairo. Join us for a night of fun, in your dopest sneakers and semi-causal attire. No jeans and t-shirts allowed. Tickets in Advance $10 (21+). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sneaker-ball-tickets-156913014049
Sphero Summer: 1-4 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. June 19 & 26, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Learn more about the Sphero Robots at this fun program. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783511-0
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
Bluebird Box Workshop Sunday: 9-11 a.m., War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 228 Bushwack Road, Golconda. Build a Bluebird Box. Bring your Dad and build a nest-box of your own to take home! Learn all about Eastern Bluebirds too. 618-534-7870.
Bob Ross Paint Night: 3-6 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Paint, relax and laugh along with Bob Ross. Together a Bob Ross styled painting will be completed. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bob-ross-paint-night-tickets-152932359805
Brehm Summer Program: 10 a.m. June 20 - July 17, 950 S. Brehm Lane, Carbondale. Learning becomes an adventure. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brehm-summer-program-tickets-154573470411
Smoky Mountain Adventure Trip 1: June 20-26, Benton, IL - Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. Amazing hiking, kayaking, caving, alpine tower, whitewater rafting trip. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fboating%2Fkayaking-camps%2Fsmoky-mtn-adventure-trip-1-2021-74341611?cmp=39-34-464039
Stress Relief Painting: Bountiful Bouquet: 3-5:30 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relieve stress at this relaxing painting experience (outdoors if the weather is nice & warm). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stress-relief-painting-bountiful-bouquet-tickets-152467467299
Farm to Table Session 1 Summer Daze: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 20-24, 1 p.m., LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. Visit local farms, orchards, and berry patches. Hands-on camp. Kitchen safety will also be explored. Grades 1-6. Guided by American Red Cross Certified Staff. Campers should bring a swimsuit, towel, sunscreen, bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-camps%2Ffarm-to-table-session-1-summer-daze-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Adventure Camp: X-Treme Adventure Camp: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 21-25, 4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Activities include hiking, games, canoeing, kayaking, rock climbing, and high ropes challenge course. Opportunity to fly down the famous zip-line. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Fadventure-camp-x-treme-adventure-camp-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Eco Camp: Wild Illinois: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 21-25, 4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Discover unique creatures large and small that roam Touch of Nature and backyards and leave traces as they go. Focus on tracks, scat and habitats. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fbiology%2Fclasses%2Feco-camp-wild-illinois-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Forest Camp: Forest Critters: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 21-25, 4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Learn what a coyote's favorite food is, how squirrels leap from tree to tree without falling, how snakes grow and how turtles stay under water for so long. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Fforest-camp-forest-critters-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Mike Pinto Reading Tip: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion. Check out weekly reading tips on MCL's Facebook. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783545-0
Movie Monday: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: 2-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Check out fun movies at the library all summer long. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783548-0
Voyageurs: Rock Climbing Adventures: June 20-25, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Camping out under the stars, campfires, hiking, exploring, and rock climbing are part of this experience. Learn new outdoor skills while taking day trips to some of the rock climbing spots in Southern Illinois. Staff guides will be on hand. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Fvoyageurs-rock-climbing-adventures-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60.00 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-150587379907
Mandala Gardens Tour: 9-11 a.m., Mandala Gardens, 1704 N. State St., Marion. Join owner, Gary Reid, as he shows you around the gardens!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783549-0
Paint Night: Courage: 7-9:30 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Reconnect with your friends & learn how to create alongside a professional artist. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-courage-tickets-156941431045
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
SIH Second Act Chair Yoga and Tea: 10 a.m.-noon, FarmHouse Harvest Lavender Farm, 6245 Izaac Walton Road, Benton. Take a relaxing escape. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sih-second-act-chair-yoga-and-tea-tickets-153975455733
Teen Craft DIY Squishies: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Create colorful crafts with all summer long. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783560-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. We are here to help. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237264487
Trivia Night: 8-11 p.m., The Hangar 9, 511 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Weekly pub trivia night. 618-549-0511.
Yellow Story Hour with the Miners: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Rent One Park, 1000 Miners Drive, Marion. Join Miss Shelley and special guests around Marion for fun story hours all summer long. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783557-0
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-150586557447
SIH Second Act Skin Care As You Age: 10-11 a.m., 1239 E. Main St., 1239 E. Main St., Carbondale. Find out what you can do to help your skin age more gracefully. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sih-second-act-skin-care-as-you-age-tickets-153977483799
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
Animal Paint Night: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Reconnect with your friends while learning how to create a painting of your favorite animal alongside a professional artist. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/animal-paint-night-tickets-156970788855
Disco Drag: 7-10 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. The all-ages drag show is returning to The Varsity. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/disco-drag-tickets-157882712443
Live Stand Up Comedy at Walker's Bluff with Brent Terhune: 8-10 p.m., Tasting Room at Walker's Bluff, 326 Vermont Road, Carterville. Night out with friends or date night. Night of laughs. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-stand-up-comedy-at-walkers-bluff-with-brent-terhune-tickets-158157416089
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
The Deciders Varsity Birthday Concert: 7-9:30 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. The Varsity is excited to welcome blues-based power trio The Deciders to help celebrate its 81st birthday on Saturday, June 26. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-deciders-varsity-birthday-concert-tickets-157885444615
Fourth Annual Charity Ride: 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Foe Fraternal Order Of Eagles, 1206 W. Linden St., Carbondale. Charity Ride benefiting Special Olympics of Southern Illinois. Starts and ends at Carbondale Eagles, 1206 W. Linden, Registration from 10-11 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Tawl Paul Starts at 6 p.m. 618-967-9893.
Pokemon Paint Night!: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Gotta paint them ALL! Paint your favorite beloved Pokemon with us. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pokemon-paint-night-tickets-157509197249
S7HD to host electronics recycling program: 8 a.m.-noon, Golconda Job Corps Center, 345 Job Corps Road, Golconda. The Southern Seven Health Department will be hosting an electronic recycling program or until the trailer fills up. 618-634-2297. https://go.evvnt.com/798812-0
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. June 21-25, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Monday-Friday. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 19-26, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. June 24, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 21-25, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 21 & 25, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. June 22, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. June 21-18, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. June 21-25, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. June 20 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. June 23, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Camp Manitowa Session II (2-weeks): June 26 - July 10, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive two week camp experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-ii-2-weeks-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Camp Manitowa Session II A (1 week): June 26 - July 3, 11:59 p.m., Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive one-week camp experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-ii-a-1-week-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
