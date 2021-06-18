What's Coming

Farm to Table Session 1 Summer Daze: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 20-24, 1 p.m., LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. Visit local farms, orchards, and berry patches. Hands-on camp. Kitchen safety will also be explored. Grades 1-6. Guided by American Red Cross Certified Staff. Campers should bring a swimsuit, towel, sunscreen, bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-camps%2Ffarm-to-table-session-1-summer-daze-2021?cmp=39-34-464039