What's Coming

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Indonesian Junk: 9 p.m.- Feb. 27, 1 a.m., PK’s, Carbondale. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103025693?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_cam paign=event

JEKYLL: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 26 & 2-6 p.m. Feb. 27, Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. https://www.bandsin town.com/t/1023672330?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 26 & March 5, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children’s Department each week to watch a featured film. For ages 8-12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/999154-0

MCL Book Club: 10-11:30 a.m., 206 S. Market St., Marion Carnegie Library, Marion. Join the Marion Carnegie Library Book Club in person. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/996953-0

Project Next Generation—Coding with PNG@MCL: 1-2 & 3-4 p.m., both Feb. 26 & March 5, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come to our PNG at MCL Saturday Sessions in February—every Saturday in February at 1 and 3 p.m. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998378-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library’s Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games. Free and open to ages 12-19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998211-0

The Steepwater Band: 8 p.m.-midnight, John Brown’s On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103114667?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MONDAY, FEB. 28 Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998503-0

TUESDAY, MARCH 1 Ivas John Band: 8 p.m.-midnight, John Brown’s On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Ivas John’s unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103143836?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1035007-0

Virtual conversation with author Tom Zoellner: 12-1 p.m., Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Tom Zoellner talks about his book “The National Road: Dispatches from a Changing America.” Register at paulsimoninstitute.org/events. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/1022345-0

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2 It Takes a Village—A Book Club for Parents & Guardians: 6-7 p.m., Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St., Carbondale. Join other caregivers on the first Wednesday of each month in the Library meeting room to support and learn from each other while reading literature on raising children. 618-457-0354. https://go.evvnt.com/1032665-0

MCL Teen Craft—Air-Drying Clay: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create unique works of art using air-drying clay! This event is totally free and open to ages 12-19. Materials provided. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1034874-0

Story Hour—Cookies!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., March 2 & 3 Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Read cookie books, sing and dance, and take home a cookie craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1035118-0

THURSDAY, MARCH 3 Decent Criminal: 7-11 p.m., PKs Bar, 308 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Reminiscent of ‘90s alternative, punk, surf, and power-pop, https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103031712?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

FRIDAY, MARCH 4 Ben and Noel Haggard: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Ben Haggard is Merle’s youngest son and began playing with the strangers at the age of 15 and toured with his father Merle Haggard playing lead guitar. Since the death of his father, now, at 27, Ben tours with his brother Noel and The Strangers finishing his father’s dates. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102236832?app_id=y5t 04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Craig Gerdes Music: 8 p.m.- March 5, 12 a.m., Log Cabin Tavern, 1105 S. Court St., Marion. Craig Gerdes Solo Show. Bringing people together with a common passion. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103014335?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=part ner_api&utm_campaign=event

Joelton Mayfield: 9 p.m.- March 4,—1 a.m. March 5, John Brown’s On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. -. https://www.bandsin town.com/e/103132549?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_me dium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

John Till: PK’s Bar: 8 p.m.-midnight, PK’s Bar, 308 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. John Till and Banjo Joe 8pm. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103173216?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

KyLe Fields: 9 p.m.- March 4—1 a.m. March 5, Bootleggers Saloon & vittles, 117 N. 16th St., Herrin. Country Music Singer/Songwriter born and raised in Greenup, Kentucky. Now based in Nashville, Tennessee. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103037179?app_id=y5t04gz269& came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_cam paign=event

MCL Grab-and-Go Tween Craft—Squishy Bug Bag: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Drop by the library’s Children’s Department beginning Friday, March 4—and while supplies last—and pick up a Grab-and-Go kit that contains all the materials needed to make a Squishy Bug Bag. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1035114-0

Playroom Playdate: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come meet new friends in our Mariella Aikman Playroom in the library’s Children’s Department! Bring the kiddos and enjoy puppets, toys, games, and—of course—books!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1035096-0

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Craig Gerdes Music: Two Lane Tavern Tour : 12-4 p.m., Two Lane Tavern, Herrin. Round 2 of our Two Lane Tavern Tour takes place in Southern Illinois! Craig will go into each bar and play a 45 minute set. Join us at one stop or all of them! Prizes for those that make all of the stops! There will be a bus available. Please contact Shelley Spruell on Facebook if you are interested in riding on the bus! https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103164031?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Ivas John Band: 7-11 p.m., Big Muddy Brewing, 1430 N. Seventh St., Murphysboro. Ivas John’s unique blues. Ivasjohn.com. Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103143842?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library’s Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1034865-0

