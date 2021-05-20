What's Coming

SATURDAY, MAY 22
Art in the Park Watercolor for Beginners at Giant City Park: 1-3 p.m., Giant City Visitor Center, 1-245 Giant City Road, Makanda. Local artist Anne Krippenstapel will guide beginner participants in creating watercolor art inspired by trees and leaves. Outdoor program. Registration required. Call 618-457-4836. Bring mask. 618-457-4836. https://go.evvnt.com/778779-0
Family Paint Day: Little Love Bugs: 2-4 p.m., Project Huma X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Come relax and learn how to create a painting of your own with friends & family. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-paint-day-little-love-bugs-tickets-151893261835
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. May 22, 28 & 29, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658958975
Meet Restoration61: 9-11 a.m., Little Chapel Church, 3859 Illinois 34 N., Harrisburg. Human Trafficking doesn't happen in our area ... Does it?. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-restoration61-tickets-148940985497
Paint Your Partner Picasso Style: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Grab your bestie, sweetheart, parent or favorite auntie so you can bond and even get a little silly at this creative experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-partner-picasso-style-tickets-151921624669
PetVet at Tractor Supply Company: 9:30-11 a.m., Tractor Supply Company, 601 N. Commercial St., Harrisburg. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/petvet-at-tractor-supply-company-tickets-154739894189
3D Printing PNG at MCL: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Create 3D projects at this event. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771329-0
SUNDAY, MAY 23
Paint Your Plant Pot: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. It’s the event all plant lovers have been waiting for! Paint a pot and take a plant home with you!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-plant-pot-tickets-149952629351
MONDAY, MAY 24
Basketball Camp: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. May 24-26, The HUB Recreation Center, 917 W. Main St., Marion. FIT Champs Basketball Camp. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basketball-camp-registration-143269806849
TUESDAY, MAY 25
A Conversation with John Gaddis: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. A conversation with John Gaddis, Yale Professor of grand strategy; Cold War historian; Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/785379-0
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-145141232333
AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class): 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-pals-renewal-120-12-down-12-at-class-tickets-145141087901
Paint Night: Majestic Mountain: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax, laugh a little, paint and feel confident! Learn how to create a masterpiece alongside a professional artist in our art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-majestic-mountain-tickets-153489596515
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
EThOs Mastermind Group on Winning The War In Your Mind: 12-1 p.m., The Vault Cafe on the Square, 504 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. In an EThOs Mastermind Group, you gather together weekly with friends to grow, inspire, and sharpen one another's strengths. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ethos-mastermind-group-on-winning-the-war-in-your-mind-tickets-144260463931
Teen Craft Night - Cupcake Decorating: 3:30-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Stop by the library and decorate cupcakes. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771385-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. We are here to help. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237256463
Virtual Story Hour YUCK!: 10:30-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Tune into Marion Carnegie Library's Facebook to watch this fun event!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771381-0
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Color Monster Story Walk: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 27 - June 17, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Walk through downtown Marion and enjoy this family friendly book. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771388-0
Grass Identification Program at Giant City Park: 10-11:30 a.m., Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Erin Garret will teach tips to help one identify several season grasses. Free. Registration required. Call 618-457-4836. Bring a mask. 618-457-4836. https://go.evvnt.com/778782-0
Paint Night: Secret Waterfall: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax, laugh a little, paint and feel confident. Learn how to create a painting alongside a professional artist in our art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-secret-waterfall-tickets-153494378819
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Brehm 2021 Graduation Ceremony: 5-7 p.m., 950 S. Brehm Lane, Carbondale. The High School and Eighth Grade Graduation Ceremony will be. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-brehm-graduation-ceremony-tickets-153861641311
LIVE Stand Up Comedy with Stewart Huff at Walker's Bluff: 7-9 p.m. & 9-11 p.m., Tasting Room at Walker's Bluff, 326 Vermont Road, Carterville. The PERFECT night out with friends or date night. Join in the Tasting Room for a night of laughs. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-stand-up-comedy-with-stewart-huff-at-walkers-bluff-tickets-154629349547
Paint & Relax: Monstera: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax, laugh a little, paint and feel confident! Learn how to create a masterpiece alongside a professional artist in our art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-relax-monstera-tickets-151918796209
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Date Night: Believe in Love: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting of your own with your sweetheart. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/date-night-believe-in-love-tickets-151922190361
Family Paint Day: Sea Turtle: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Come relax and learn how to create a painting of your own with friends & family. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-paint-day-sea-turtle-tickets-151920679843
HerrinFesta Adult/Child 2021 Bocce Tournament: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., HerrinFesta Italiana, 232 S. Park Ave., Herrin. HerrinFesta is back for 2021. Join together for the Adult/Child Bocce Tournament!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-herrinfesta-adultchild-bocce-tournament-tickets-148809101027
3D Printing PNG at MCL: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Create 3D projects at this fun event. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771347-0
Summer Reading Kickoff Color Run: 9-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Participate in this fun 5k color run and register for summer reading!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771390-0
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 4, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. May 27, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com.
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 24-28, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 24 & 28, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 25, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. May 24-28, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 23 & 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. May 26, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Hamilton Memorial Hospital Family Clinics Offering Free Sports Physicals Starting June 3: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. starting June 3, Hamilton Memorial McLeansboro Family Clinic, 611 S. Marshall Ave., McLeansboro. Free sports physicals, Hamilton County, Carmi White County and NCOE high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors Thursdays and Fridays, June 3-25, Appointment call 618-643-2988 or 618-382-5030. 618-643-2988. https://go.evvnt.com/783955-0
Summer Lunch, Camps, Clinics, Activities: 8-10 a.m. Beginning June 1, then Mondays through Aug. 2, Vienna High School, 601 N. First St., Vienna. In Johnson County five summer grab and go lunches per week will be given out for anyone from any school up to 18 years old. See website for activities. 618-658-4461. https://go.evvnt.com/783965-0