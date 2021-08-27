What's Coming

SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Basecamp - Saluki Adventures Stand Up Paddleboarding: 1-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Learn how to stand up paddleboard on beautiful Little Grassy Lake. with Touch of Nature's Basecamp. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fsports-health%2Fcamps%2Fbasecamp-saluki-adventures-stand-up-paddleboarding-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
En Vogue: 7:30 p.m., Du Quoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. - https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fen-vogue-duquoin-illinois-08-28-2021%2Fevent%2F0700598DD65B0BC1%3Futm_content%3Dhotevent
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 28 & Sept. 4, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658987059
Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 28 & Sept. 4, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or play some board games. Friends welcome. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 6189935-935-1406. https://go.evvnt.com/836697-0
Tween Movies: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 28 & Sept. 4, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 6189935-935-1406. https://go.evvnt.com/836708-0
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
Crawfish & Pepper Beer Fest: 12-4 p.m., 106 N. Jackson St., 106 N. Jackson St., Perryville. Crawfish Boil with shrimp and SIX Pepper Beers. Tickets are $35 & will include a commemorative glass w/ three pepper beer tastings. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crawfish-pepper-beer-fest-tickets-153043901429
REO Speedwagon: 7:30 p.m., Du Quoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. - https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Freo-speedwagon-duquoin-illinois-08-29-2021%2Fevent%2F0700598DD72D0BC5%3Futm_content%3Dhotevent
MONDAY, AUG. 30
Hardy: 7:30 p.m., Du Quoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. - https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fhardy-duquoin-illinois-08-30-2021%2Fevent%2F0700598DD8240BCB%3Futm_content%3Dhotevent
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
Ludacris: 7:30 p.m., Du Quoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. - https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fludacris-duquoin-illinois-08-31-2021%2Fevent%2F0700598DD8FD0BCD%3Futm_content%3Dhotevent
Virtual Conversation with Amy McGrath: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. Virtual conversation with Amy McGrath, retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who served in Afghanistan and Iraq and ran for U.S. Senate. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/862682-0
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
Apple Story Hour: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Join Miss Shelley and Miss Twila at this fun story hour. For all younger children. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/865458-0
Riley Green: 7:30 p.m., Du Quoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. - https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Friley-green-duquoin-illinois-09-01-2021%2Fevent%2F0700598DD9BB0BD0%3Futm_content%3Dhotevent
Teen Craft Watercolors: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Come hang and create a cool craft in the teen department! For ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/865467-0
Usac Regional Midgets: 6:30 p.m., Du Quoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fusac-regional-midgets-duquoin-illinois-09-01-2021%2Fevent%2F07005A9BD8202147
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
Floral Workshop with Shawnee Stems: 6-7:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Join Shawnee Stems, a U-Pick flower field from Creal Springs, for this fun program. Participants will create a beautiful arrangement of fresh flowers to take home. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/865473-0
JJ Grey & Mofro: 7:30 p.m., Du Quoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. - https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fjj-grey-mofro-duquoin-illinois-09-02-2021%2Fevent%2F0700598DDAA30BD3%3Futm_content%3Dhotevent
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Demo Derby: 7 p.m., Du Quoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. - https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fdemo-derby-duquoin-illinois-09-03-2021%2Fevent%2F07005A9BD55F212D
Grab-N-Go Tween Craft Apple Garland: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Stop in the Children's Department to grab the materials to make this fun fall craft. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/865494-0
Jamey Johnson: 7:30 p.m., Du Quoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. - https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fjamey-johnson-duquoin-illinois-09-03-2021%2Fevent%2F0700598DDB4F0BD5%3Futm_content%3Dhotevent
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Usac Silver Crown & Dirtcar Ump Modifieds: 7:15 p.m., Du Quoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. - https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fusac-silver-crown-dirtcar-ump-modifieds-duquoin-illinois-09-04-2021%2Fevent%2F07005A3CA38A1FC9
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 30 & Sept. 3, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 - Sept. 4 seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 2, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 30 - Sept. 3, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 30 & Sept. 3, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Aug. 30 – Sept. 3, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 23-27, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 29 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 1, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org