What's Coming

Jackson Hole Area Hike: Join Cathy Jennings in a hike to walk off Thanksgiving calories and to bring a difficult year to an enjoyable close. This hike will be free and open to the public. For public health reasons, and to comply with rules of the Forest Service, the number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. There will be no River-to-River Society hikes during shotgun season through the end of November. Times will be given upon registration. To register, call Cathy at 618-759-1924.