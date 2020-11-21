What's Coming

SATURDAY, NOV. 21
Film screening: Happy Gilmore (1996): 6-8 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
Film screening: X-Men: Apocalypse (2016): 9-11 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
SUNDAY, NOV. 22
Film screening: Abominable (2019): 3-5 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
Bobby Bowen Family Concert in Olive Branch: 11 a.m.-noon, Trinity Assembly Of God, 27186 State Highway 3, Olive Branch. You Are Invited To A Free Concert Featuring The Bobby Bowen Family. eventbrite.com
Film screening: The Tooth Fairy (2010): 6-8 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
AHA ACLS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. zoellereducation.com.
AHA BLS Renewal: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (For health care providers). zoellereducation.com.
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
Film screening: Elf (2003): 6-8 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
Film screening: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989): 9-11 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
Pandemic Plays! Some Socially Distanced Devised Drama!: 2-3 p.m., Carbondale. An afternoon of virtual plays devised by SIU students. 618-453-5741. go.evvnt.com/711892-0
Christmas Tree Lighting & Craft Fair with Santa: 5-8 p.m., Legends at Walker's Bluff, 14400 Meridian Road, Carterville. A holiday event for the whole family. Watch Santa light our 40-foot tall Christmas Tree, photo opportunities, shopping, wine, food, and more. eventbrite.com
Film screening: Die Hard (1988): 9-11 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
Jackson Hole Area Hike: Join Cathy Jennings in a hike to walk off Thanksgiving calories and to bring a difficult year to an enjoyable close. This hike will be free and open to the public. For public health reasons, and to comply with rules of the Forest Service, the number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. There will be no River-to-River Society hikes during shotgun season through the end of November. Times will be given upon registration. To register, call Cathy at 618-759-1924.
Film screening: Scrooged (1988): 6-8 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 4, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, nonperishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 26, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 23-27, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 23 & 27, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 23-27, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 22 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 25, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
