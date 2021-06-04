What's Coming

SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. June 5 & 12, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new experience for anyone. Read more about Glow Paint Night experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658962987
Junior/Senior Prom BCHS Hosted By Senior Parents: 8-11 p.m., Elks Lodge, 167 Industrial Park Road, Benton. Junior/Senior Prom Hosted by the Class of 2021 Senior Parents. You must be a junior or a senior at BCHS to purchase tickets. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juniorsenior-prom-bchs-hosted-by-senior-parents-tickets-150433397341
Mark Schultz: 7-10 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Mark is picking up where he left off in 2020. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mark-schultz-tickets-154833235375
Paint Night: Free Like A Butterfly: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax, laugh a little, paint and feel confident! Learn how to create a painting alongside a professional artist in the art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-free-like-a-butterfly-tickets-154107677211
Sphero Summer: 1-4 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. June 5 & 12, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Learn more about the Sphero Robots at this fun program!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783509-0
Tim's 50th Birthday Bash: 12-3 p.m., Tum and Tawnya's Home, 407 E. Poplar, W. Frankfort. Come out and celebrate as Tim Arview is honored for reaching the half-century milestone. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tims-50th-birthday-bash-tickets-156301507015
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
Paint Night: Mermaid Goddess: 5-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Unlock a new way to relax and unwind with your friends while an artist guides you step-by-step through creating. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-mermaid-goddess-tickets-156621443955
Paint & Relax: Midnight Beach Vibes: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Unlock a new way to relax and unwind with your friends while an artist guides you step-by-step through creating a painting. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-relax-midnight-beach-vibes-tickets-156622238331
Stress Relief Painting: Knife Painting Poppy Sunset: 3-5:30 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relieve yourself of all worries and stress at our relaxing painting experience (outdoors if the weather is nice & warm). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stress-relief-painting-knife-painting-poppy-sunset-tickets-152466909631
MONDAY, JUNE 7
Adventure Camps: Youth in the Wild: 8:30 a.m.- June 11, 4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Want to learn the ins and outs of living in the woods? Youth in the wild day camp will teach campers everything they need to know about shelters, map and compass, exploration off trail, food, and so much more! From homemade ice cream, creek exploration, and shelter building, you and Bigfoot can learn to not only survive but thrive in the outdoors! Schedule From: Jun 7 2021 to Jun 11 2021 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:30am to 4:00pm. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Fadventure-camps-youth-in-the-wild-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Aquaflex Session 1: 1 p.m.- July 2, 1:45 p.m., Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. This class targets cardiovascular fitness, strength, endurance, and flexibility in a low-impact environment. We combine Yoga and Pilates type movements with other resistance and stretching activities to provide an excercise experience in a stress-free environment. Bring swimsuit and towel. Age Category Adult Location Competition Pool at Super Splash Park Schedule From: June 6 to July 1 Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 to 8:45 a.m. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Faquaflex-session-1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Chewbacca Reading Tip: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion. Check out weekly reading tips on MCL's Facebook!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783517-0
Eco Camp: Big Buzz: 8:30 a.m.- June 11, 4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Get all of the important buzz in this camp while learning about the vital role of pollinators in our environment! Discover how birds, butterflies, bats, beetles and bees support an ecosystem. We'll identify different species of pollinators and the plants they love. Additionally we'll work on some projects to make our pollinator-friends more comfortable at Touch of Nature. Schedule From: Jun 7 2021 to Jun 11 2021 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:30am to 4:00pm. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fscience%2Fcamp%2Feco-camp-big-buzz-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Lazy River Extreme Session 1: 2 p.m.-2, 2:45 p.m., Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. This class uses the lazy river for a physically challenging workout. This fast-paced, cardio class takes advantage of the current of the river to challenge your heart and muscles as you walk, jog and run. Participants are lead through various steps and paces by a instructor while continuously circling through the channel. Resistance equipment is used to provide an upper body workout. Bring swimsuit and towel. Age Category Adult Location Lazy River at Super Splash Park Schedule From: Jun 6 2021 to Jul 1 2021 Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 to 9:45 a.m. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Flazy-river-extreme-session-1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Learn to Swim - Grown-up & Tot Exploration Monday Session: 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m., Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. During the first 30 minutes, parents are taught to help children learn and practice skills. Experience buoyancy, floating, arm movement, entering/exiting the water, submerging face, and kicking. Sing songs and play in the water. A grown-up must accompany each child in the water. Children not toilet-trained must wear swim diapers. The second 30 minutes are for practice and free play. Bring swimsuit and towel. Age Category Early Childhood Location Leisure Pool at Super Splash Park Schedule From: June 6 to June 27, Every Monday: 9 to 9:45 a.m. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-classes%2Flearn-to-swim-grown-up-and-tot-exploration-monday-session-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Learn to Swim - Preschool SSP1: 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m., Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Develop confidence in the water while learning fundamental skills such as submerging face, bobbing, jumping into water, front and back floats, front crawl, front and back glides, and elementary backstroke. This is the first class without an adult. The objective of this class is to help children feel comfortable in the water and enjoy the water safely. Bring swimsuit and towel. Age Category Early Childhood Location Leisure Pool at Super Splash Park Schedule From: June 6 to June 27, Every Monday: 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-classes%2Flearn-to-swim-preschool-ssp1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Lifeguard Training Jun 7, 9 & 11: 12-6 p.m., Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Participants who successfully complete this course receive certification in American Red Cross Lifeguard Training, First Aid, and CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer. Prerequisites: age 15 years by the last day of class (must show proof), 300 yard swim using only breast stroke and front crawl with proper breathing and coordination, deep water brick retrieval, and treading water using legs only. Participants must attend all scheduled meetings. Lunch breaks will be given. Bring swimsuit, towel and lock. Age Category Adult Location Competition Pool 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track? at Super Splash Park Schedule From: June 6 to June 10 2021 Monday: noon to 6 p.m. From: June 6 to June 10 Wednesday, Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Flifeguard%2Fclasses%2Flifeguard-training-jun-7-9-and-11-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Movie Monday: Wall-e: 2-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Check out fun movies at the library all summer long!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783518-0
Shallow Water Aerobics Session 1: 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Shallow Water aerobics offers a low impact exercise for your joints, yet it has a high impact on your cardiovascular system. Bring swimsuit and towel. Age Category Adult Location Competition Pool at Super Splash Park Schedule From: June 6 to 29. Every Monday, Wednesday: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Fshallow-water-aerobics-session-1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
Paint Night: Aurora Borealis: 7-10 p.m., , Project Human X, Carbondale. This painting is on everyone's bucket list! Learn how to paint "Aurora Borealis" with a local artist while you reconnect with your friends!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-aurora-borealis-tickets-156942371859
Williamson County Community Forum - Alzheimer's and Dementia: 12-1:30 p.m., Virtual Community Forum - Williamson County, Join in the Conversation, Marion. Bring a friend virtually and share thoughts about how the Alzheimer's Association can help more people in the community. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/williamson-county-community-forum-alzheimers-and-dementia-tickets-155716764033
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
Paint Night: Sunset Cacti: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Unlock a new way to relax and unwind with while an artist guides you step-by-step through creating a painting. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-sunset-cacti-tickets-157674327157
Red Story Hour: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Fire Department, 204 N. Court St., Marion. Join Miss Shelley and Miss Twila at story hour in special locations around Marion all summer long!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783522-0
STEAM Club: Techno Art: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Make art with technology at this messy STEAM Club. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783524-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. We are here to help. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237260475
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
Adult Craft Night Basket Weaving: 3-4 p.m. or 5-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Sign-up for your session to create a one of a kind produce basket!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783528-0
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. (Example Oct 15, 2017 expires Oct 31, 2019). Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60.00 due upon arrival to class. Precourse letter with instructions for pretest, book purchase links, directions & FAQ will be emailed to the email listed on your PayPal within 48 hours of registering. A Pretest & most current AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. All successful students may retrieve their ecards and print a copy before they leave. Time listed is subject to attendee numbers. Smaller enrollments tend to take less time for skills checks. Small classes, stress free environment. See our reviews at: www.zoellereducation.com CHECK OUT INSTRUCTIONS: Click through the PayPal link-you do NOT have to have a PayPal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the PayPal sign in. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-150587022839
BLS Initial $10 Seat Hold/$55 Due at Class: 2-5:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. Students will receive a welcome email within 48 hours of enrollment with directions, instructions and answering the most frequently asked questions. Successful students will receive an AHA BLS card at the end of class. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in the cardiac arrest code situation. AHA requires the BLS provider manual book-instructor will send information in welcome email. Most FAQ will be sent in welcome email. Email trishzoeller@live.com for additional questions. Zoeller Education- Low stress environment, never more than 6 students so shorter classes without compromising integrity of required components. CHECK OUT INSTRUCTIONS: Click through the PayPal link-you do NOT have to have a PayPal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the PayPal sign in. Visit www.zoellereducation.com to learn more about owner and instructor, Tricia Zoeller, MSN, RN, TNS, CPEN. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bls-initial-10-seat-hold55-due-at-class-tickets-150587801167
Paint Your Pet!: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create a painting of your pet at this event. No artistic skill required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-pet-tickets-153976093641
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
Animal Tales: 2-4 p.m., The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Check out awesome animals from around the world. Tickets Required. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/783529-0
Paint Night: Rainbow Magic Moon: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Unlock a new way to relax and unwind with while an artist guides you step-by-step through creating a painting. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-rainbow-magic-moon-tickets-156616954527
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Family Fun Day to Support Youth In Care: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. Family Fun Day Saturday June 12th from 10-2. There will be music, games, and activities for all ages!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-fun-day-to-support-youth-in-care-tickets-154291565225
Marion Garden Tour: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Williamson County Fairgrounds, 101 N. Fair St., Marion. A self guided tour to 6 Marion Garden Club members gardens and 4 gardens at Williamson Co. Fairgrounds, E. Main & Fair St.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. June 7-11, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Monday-Friday. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. It is possible it will open sometime in June. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. June 10, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 7-11, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 7 & 11, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 8, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. June 7-11, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 6 & 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. June 9, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org