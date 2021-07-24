What's Coming

SATURDAY, JULY 24
Book Club: 10-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St.. Currently, Marion Carnegie Library book club is reading “Stormy Weather" by Paulette Jiles. Remember to bring a few book recommendations and your best discussion questions to the meeting!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836674-0
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. July 24, 30 & 31, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun and safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658977029
Hummingbird Day at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary: 9 a.m.-noon, War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 228 Bushwack Road, Golconda. Come watch the Hummingbirds at the feeders. Free and open to the public. Presentations and information on feeding & attracting Hummingbirds. Children's activities and crafts. 618-534-7870.
THE MAIN EVENT @ THE SPORTSBLAST: 9:30 p.m., Garden Grove Event Center, 1215 E. Walnut St., Carbondale. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-main-event-the-sportsblast-tickets-156186501029
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Arts and Crafts Summer Daze: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. p.m. July 25-29, LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. Let the creativity flow! Each morning, campers will create new masterpieces. Each craft and art project will be much different than the next. Afternoons are filled with games, swimming, visiting parks, and just having fun. Children grade 1-6. Guided by our American Red Cross Certified Staff. Campers should bring a swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-camps%2Farts-and-crafts-summer-daze-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Camp Manitowa Session IV A (1-week): July 25-31, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. All inclusive one week camp experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-iv-a-1-week-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Camp Manitowa Session IV (2-weeks): July 24 - Aug. 7, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. Two week all inclusive camp experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-iv-2-weeks-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Camp Nadav Bet: July 24-31, Camp Manitowa-Cedar Point, 1327 Camp Cedar Point Lane, Makanda. One week of Jewish camping, Kosher style meals, Jewish song sessions, Israel Day. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fcamping%2Fcamp%2Fcamp-nadav-bet-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Family Paint Night: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. In honor of National Parents Day a great bonding experience for children and their mothers and fathers will be hosted. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-paint-night-tickets-154474408113
Minimalist Art Workshop: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Learn how to create modern minimalist artwork while reconnecting with friends. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/minimalist-art-workshop-tickets-158703489409
MONDAY, JULY 26
A Pirate's Life For Me! Camp: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 26-28, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St., Carbondale. Find out what makes ships float, navigate the seas, and more. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-pirates-life-for-me-camp-tickets-157282469099
FOB RUSH CLEAN UP: 9 a.m.- July 30, 5 a.m., Haven of Love Daycare, 189 Haven of Love Drive, Makanda. To begin the refurbishment of 20 acres and a 10Ksqft building that when completed will house 12 single vets and two with their families. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fob-rush-clean-up-tickets-159619200325
Movie Monday Sonic the Hedgehog: 2-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Catch a movie and enjoy popcorn. (RATED PG) Free and open to teens ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/808353-0
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Adult End of Summer Readings with LEAF Food Hub: 2-3 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Join LEAF Food Hub for a presentation on sustainability, local farming and colorful foods. Winners of the Adult Summer Reading Program will be announced at the event. For adults 18 and older. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/808371-0
Date Night: Late Night Stroll: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/date-night-late-night-stroll-tickets-158804166537
Nutrition Lecture with Katie Lemons, Nutritionist + Family Medicine PA: 9-10 a.m., Carbondale. Nutrition Lecture with Katie Lemons, Nutritionist plus Family Medicine PA. 618-457-0354. https://go.evvnt.com/834700-0
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. Child, infant, choking & BLS test. trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. A Pretest and most currently AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. All successful students may retrieve their ecards and print a copy before they leave. Reviews at www.zoellereducation.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-158467898751
End of Summer Reading is Among Us: 2-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Celebrate the end of summer reading with this "Among Us" themed party. The top three readers who took part in the summer reading challenge will be announced and prizes awarded. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/808380-0
Sun Story Hour: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ray Fosse Park, 500 E. Deyoung St., Marion. Join Miss Caitlin, at Ray Fosse Park, for stories, songs and to-go crafts For all smaller children. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/808376-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237274517
Trivia Night: 8-11 p.m., The Hangar 9, 511 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Free bar trivia night with cash prizes. 618-549-0511.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
PDH Weekend of Remembrance: 7-12 p.m., noon, Haven of Love Drive, 189 Haven of Love Drive, Makanda. This event is to give honor to SSG Courtney Rush USAF and to thank our volunteers for there help. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pdh-weekend-of-remembrance-tickets-159504555419
Willow Spring Summer Set: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 34988 Betts Road, 34988 Betts Road, Tamms. Imagine a place where you can go to find peace; a place of natural beauty where you can build long-lasting friendships: enjoy great music. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/willow-spring-summer-set-tickets-154329749435
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 26 & 30, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 24–31, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. July 29, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 26–30, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 26 & July 30, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. July 27, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. July 26 – July 30, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. June 26 - July 30, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. July 28, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. July 25 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 28, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Camp Manitowa Session IVB (1 week): Aug. 1- 7, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-ivb-1-week-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Sweet Treats for Charity: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 13, Mary Lou's Grill, 118 S. Illinois Ave., All proceeds from ordering a slice of pie will benefit nonprofit, Fighting Cancer Today, which provides emotional and financial support to families fighting cancer. provide care packages to families in Southern Illinois. Info@fightingcancertoday.com; Donations go to www.fightingcancertoday.com; Fightingcancertoday@gmail.com