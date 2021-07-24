What's Coming

SATURDAY, JULY 24

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Arts and Crafts Summer Daze: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. p.m. July 25-29, LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. Let the creativity flow! Each morning, campers will create new masterpieces. Each craft and art project will be much different than the next. Afternoons are filled with games, swimming, visiting parks, and just having fun. Children grade 1-6. Guided by our American Red Cross Certified Staff. Campers should bring a swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-camps%2Farts-and-crafts-summer-daze-2021?cmp=39-34-464039