What's Coming

Spring Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Anna-Jonesboro Garden Park, 510 E. Vienna St. (corner of Springfield St. and Vienna St. (IL-146), Anna. Anna-Jonesboro Garden Club is having its spring plant sale. Garden park is next to the McDonalds. There will be a huge selection because last year's sale was canceled due to COVID. Home grown plants and reasonable prices. Masks please. Contact Nancy at 618-893-4508. https://www.facebook.com/AnnaJoGardenClub/

ONGOING EVENTS

Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 7, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org