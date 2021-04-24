What's Coming

SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. April 24 & May 1, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-136112352711
Kinkaid Lake Area Hike in Jackson County: 10 a.m.-noon, Kinkaid Lake Spillway, 432 N. Spillway Road, Gorham. Five-mile hike, some uphill walking. Bring supplies, snack, water, face mask - when close to others. Take Highway 149 to Spillway Road and proceed north to meet at parking lot. No dogs. 708-471-7500. https://go.evvnt.com/771183-0
Marion Eastern Star Craft Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Masonic Lodgewship Lodge 89, 703 Robinson Drive, Marion. Outdoor craft and vendor event. Free admission. 20+ vendors. https://go.evvnt.com/765287-0
Mostaccioli Dinner: 4-6 p.m., Cambria Christian Church, 306 S. Poplar St., Cambria. Mostaccioli, salad, dessert, drink. Adults, $8; Children 5 and under $4. Dine-in or Carry-out available. 618-201-3087. https://go.evvnt.com/768357-0
Neighborhood Planting Project, Garden Gala & Community Plant Swap: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Red Hen Garden, 509 E. Larch St., Carbondale. The Community Plant Swap at Red Hen Garden with Women for Change's Garden Gala & the Neighborhood Planting Project of Libre Unschool! Order trees at: www.libreunschool.org/neighborhoodplantingproject. https://go.evvnt.com/758110-0
Oak Street Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Logan Historic District, 401 S. 16th St., Murphysboro. Southern Illinois artists and musicians in outdoor venue. https://go.evvnt.com/756365-0
Outdoor Spring Concert on Tabor Field: 6-8:30 p.m., Tabor Field, 511 E. Main St., Benton. This Outdoor Concert includes Band, Jazz Band, Color-guard, Rangler Girls, Chorus, Speech, & Rock Band. [Includes Fine Arts Awards Ceremony]. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/outdoor-spring-concert-on-tabor-field-tickets-147209289949
Plant Swap and Garden Gala: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Red Hen Garden, 509 E. Larch St., Carbondale. The event will feature the Women for Change annual Garden Gala where residents can tour the Red Hen garden and receive free plants and other goodies. Additionally, the Gala will host Neighborhood Plan. 618-559-3452. https://go.evvnt.com/747421-0
Shawnee Trails Paint Night: 3-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Do you love Southern Illinois? Create a Shawnee inspired painting alongside a local artist to help you through each step!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shawnee-trails-paint-night-tickets-148702446019
Spring Health Workshop: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Dayemi Community Center, 218 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Cleansing and Detoxification through acupuncture, foundations of health and thermography. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-health-workshop-tickets-150320018221
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If are unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-133268159653
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-1045-am-worship-tickets-133268364265
Paint & Meditate: 12-1 p.m. April 25 & 30, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Find your inner peace and your inner artist for our weekly paint & meditate session. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-meditate-tickets-142228801173
Stress Relief Painting: Knife Painting Sunflowers: 3-5 p.m., Project Human X., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relieve yourself of all worries and stress at our relaxing painting experience (outdoors if the weather is nice & warm). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stress-relief-painting-knife-painting-sunflowers-tickets-147886792377
2021 Spring Mommy & Me Princess Party: 2-4:30 p.m., Kokopelli Golf Club, 1527 Champions Drive, Marion. Come out to the Mommy & Me Princess Party and make an afternoon of unforgettable memories!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-spring-mommy-me-princess-party-tickets-143661444247
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Annual Mike Dean Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Johnston City High School, 1500 Jefferson Ave., Johnston City. Opportunity to donate blood to American Red Cross. 618-983-8638. https://go.evvnt.com/770677-0
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-145139784001
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. Welcome email withing 24 hours of registering. A Pretest & most currentl AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. Cards given at class. Small classes, stress free environment. See our reviews at: www.zoellereducation.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-145140554305
Going Home Virtual Advocacy Day: 10 a.m.-noon, Carbondale. Via Zoom. Please RSVP Nafia Lee to get access code, Going Home Coalition Manager, nafia@thearcofil.org. There will be 12 speakers. 773-230-6588. https://go.evvnt.com/771312-0
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
EThOs Mastermind Group on Winning The War In Your Mind: 12-1 p.m., The Vault Cafe on the Square, 504 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Gather together weekly with friends to grow, inspire, and sharpen one another's strengths. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ethos-mastermind-group-on-winning-the-war-in-your-mind-tickets-144065685343
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. We are here to help. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237248439
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Trico Performing Arts Presents - The Addams Family: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Trico High School, 16533 State Route 4, Campbell Hill. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trico-performing-arts-presents-the-addams-family-tickets-150380557295
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Comedy Night at Alto Vineyards: 6-7:30 p.m., Alto Vineyards, 8515 Highway 127, Alto Pass. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-night-at-alto-vineyards-tickets-144101943793
Legendary Humans Paint Night: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create a masterpiece of influential & notable humans in world history!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legendary-humans-paint-night-tickets-148560377087
Trico Performing Arts Presents - The Addams Family: 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 30 & May 1, Trico High School, 16533 State Route 4, Campbell Hill. Trico High School Preforming Arts Presents "The Addams Family". https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trico-performing-arts-presents-the-addams-family-tickets-150380559301
WEEKEND WITH THE SCHWAG: 9 p.m.- 11:30 p.m., The Hangar 9, 511 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. The Schwag - April 30 + May 1 - The Hangar 9 - Carbondale. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/weekend-with-the-schwag-tickets-142268491889
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Benefit for Dena Childers: 4-11:30 p.m., American Legion, 11720 Longstreet Road, Marion. Event to raise funds to help Dena Childers with costs associated with fighting cancer. Barbecue dinner and dance. $15. Diamond Dogs will provide music. Silent auction, raffles, and 50/50 drawing. 314-560-9241. https://go.evvnt.com/771405-0
Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail Event: 10 a.m.- May 2, 5 p.m., Alto Pass. Nine potters will be featured including Steve Grimmer. The trail will include 6 stops and go through Jackson and Union Counties. https://www.facebook.com/PotteryTrail/. 999-999-9999. https://go.evvnt.com/756375-0
Shawnee National Forest Hike - Trail 146 in Gallatin County.: 10 a.m.-noon, Karbers Ridge. Five-mile hike, Shawnee National Forest, Trail 146, Gallatin County. Meet at parking area atop High Knob, north of Karbers Ridge. Bring needed supplies, snacks, water. Face masks for when close to others. 618-841-4838. https://go.evvnt.com/771154-0
Spring Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Anna-Jonesboro Garden Park, 510 E. Vienna St. (corner of Springfield St. and Vienna St. (IL-146), Anna. Anna-Jonesboro Garden Club is having its spring plant sale. Garden park is next to the McDonalds. There will be a huge selection because last year's sale was canceled due to COVID. Home grown plants and reasonable prices. Masks please. Contact Nancy at 618-893-4508. https://www.facebook.com/AnnaJoGardenClub/
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 7, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. April 29, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 26-30, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 26 & 30, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 27, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. April 26-30, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 25 & 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. April 28, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org