What's Coming

SATURDAY, JULY 31
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. July 31 & Aug. 7, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658979035
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Bobby Bowen Family Concert in Murphysboro Illinois: 10:15 a.m.-noon, Abundant Life Fellowship, 12040 Hickory Ridge Road, Murphysboro. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bobby-bowen-family-concert-in-murphysboro-illinois-tickets-151108075321
Camp Manitowa Session IVB (1 week): Aug. 7, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Fsession-ivb-1-week-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
MONDAY, AUG. 2
Camper's Choice Camp: 9 a.m.- Aug. 4, 3 p.m., The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St., Carbondale. A Science Center Favorite. Campers vote daily on awesome science centered activities that all our campers love. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/campers-choice-camp-tickets-157286597447
LEGO Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. School is back in session and so is LEGO Club. Stop by the library on the first and third Monday of every month to make creations. For ages birth to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/835558-0
Outdoor Sports Summer Daze: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. Campers will be introduced to some new sports and also enjoy more familiar sports. Archery, disc golf, rugby, tennis, basketball and more. Grade 1-6. Guided by American Red Cross Certified Staff. Campers should bring a swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Camp will run from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-sports%2Fswimming-camps%2Foutdoor-sports-summer-daze-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
Pet Story Hour: 10:30-11:30 a.m., The HUB Recreation Center, 917 W. Main St., Marion. Join us at The Hub for this fun story hour! Hear great pet stories with Miss Shelley and Miss Twila. Sing songs, and make a cute craft at this fun event. 6189935-935-1406. https://go.evvnt.com/835566-0
Teen Craft Night: Perler Beads: 4-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come hang and create unique designs using perler beads. For ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/835570-0
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
ACLS Initial 1 Day (10 Hour) Class ($140) $70 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. ACLS Initial 1 Day (10 Hour) Class ($140) $70 Seat Hold. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acls-initial-1-day-10-hour-class-140-7000-seat-hold-tickets-158470009063
ENPC- Version 5! (2 Day Course-$350 total/seat hold $175): 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. Zoeller Education is very excited to offer the brand new ENA 5th edition of Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course. This course runs a full day. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/enpc-version-5-2-day-course-350-totalseat-hold-175-tickets-155859567161
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
ENPC- Version 5! (2 Day Course-$350 total/seat hold $175): 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. Zoeller Education is very excited to offer the brand new ENA 5th edition of Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course! This course runs a full day. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/enpc-version-5-2-day-course-350-totalseat-hold-175-tickets-155859569167
Grab-N-Go Tween Craft Leaf Lantern: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Stop in the Children's Department to grab the materials to make this fun fall craft. All you need is glue. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/835572-0
Paint & Relax: Jar of Lilacs: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Reconnect with your friends & learn how to create a masterpiece alongside a professional artist in our art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-relax-jar-of-lilacs-tickets-158994806747
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Taste of Manitowa: Aug. 7-14, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. One week all inclusive camp experience. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamp%2Ftaste-of-manitowa-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836684-0
Tween Movies: 1-2:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836701-0
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 2 & 6, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 31-Aug. 7, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 5, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 2-6, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 2 & 6, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Aug. 2– 6, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 2-6, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 1 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 4, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
The 83rd Peach Festival: Beginning at 5 p.m. for most activities Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7 on Locust Street at the Cobden Community Park. The festival features a carnival, games, queen contest, delicious food, peach cobbler, bingo, raffle, and spin & win for peaches. The musical entertainment for Friday will be Uncle Pacos and on Saturday it will be Diamond Dog. The event is sponsored by the Cobden Lions Club and proceeds go to community and charitable projects.
The Cobden Runner’s/Walker’s Club will sponsor its annual Cobden Peach Festival 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The event is scheduled to begin at the Cobden Community Park on Locust Street. For information on the run call 618-713-4245.
A Peach Festival parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The parade route will be through downtown Cobden. Entries are currently being accepted by the Village of Cobden 618-893-2425. The Grand Marshal is the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society.
The Union County Museum at 117 S. Appleknocker will operate special hours and will be open 10 a.m.-5p.m. Friday and Saturday. The museum is currently selling copies of “Blooms by the Bushel.” The booklet chronicles the planting, growing, picking, and shipping of daffodils and other flowers during the peak production years from about 1930 through the 1960s and tells the story of twenty-three growers, along with their families’ stories, from throughout the county, including three current farms, are featured in the 55 page booklet. A mini “Can” Dillow (1894-1969) is also on exhibit. Dillow and her husband, Russell, of Dongola were among the major daffodil growers. The museum features exhibits on Anna Pottery, Native American artifacts, and local history. The Shop by the Museum will be open offering collectibles, fall decorations, and other items.
Visitors are welcomed to come to Cobden and experience the unique shops, eating establishments, and nearby wineries.
An informational flyer detailing the Peach Festival activities, along with other places to visit in Cobden, will be available at most of the participating establishments. For more information contact the Village of Cobden at 618-893-2425.