What's Coming

SUNDAY, AUG. 2
Fort Massac Guided Tour: 3-3:30 p.m., Fort Massac State Park Visitor's Center, 1308 E. Fifth St., Metropolis. Join the Park Interpreter for a short tour of the 1802 Replica American Fort and the archaeological site at Fort Massac State Park; eventbrite.com/e/fort-massac-guided-tour-tickets-113262320650
MONDAY, AUG. 3
LEGO Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. REGISTRATION REQUIRED: Sign up in the Children's Department to play and build with LEGOs; 618-993-5935; go.evvnt.com/666832-0
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
AHA ACLS Renewal: $120, $60 seat hold. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @ trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-113542873792
Carbondale Community Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Carbondale Community Red Cross blood drive with social distancing and precautions taken and testing of for COVID-19 antibodies; 1-800-733-2767; https://go.evvnt.com/667977-0
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
Real Silage Summit 2020: 1 p.m.- Aug. 6, 12 p.m., Masters Choice Headquarters, 305 W. Vienna St., Anna. Join us as we learn how to make the best quality silage on the market, from top industry professionals; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/real-silage-summit-2020-tickets-108856747462
THURSDAY, AUG. 6
AHA Adult, Child, Infant CPR AED with First Aid: 5-9 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. The Heartsaver Pediatric First Aid CPR AED $85 total/ $40 seat hold; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-adult-child-infant-cpr-aed-with-first-aid-tickets-113660870724
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
Fort Massac Guided Tour: 3-3:30 p.m., Fort Massac State Park Visitor's Center, 1308 E. Fifth St., Metropolis. Join the Park Interpreter for a short tour of the 1802 Replica American Fort and the archaeological site at Fort Massac State Park; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fort-massac-guided-tour-tickets-113262252446
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
Fort Massac Guided Tour: 3-3:30 p.m., Fort Massac State Park Visitor's Center, 1308 E. Fifth St., Metropolis. Join the Park Interpreter for a short tour of the 1802 Replica American Fort and the archaeological site at Fort Massac State Park; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fort-massac-guided-tour-tickets-113262308614
Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Williamson County: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., The Journey Southern Illinois, 9835 Old Bainbridge Trail, Marion. This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/foster-adopt-201-workshop-williamson-county-tickets-92937882709
Marion Elks Car Show at the Lake of Egypt: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 11615 Lake of Egypt Road, Marion. Come on down to the Lake of Egypt Marion Elks lake lot and check out the hot rods. Proceeds go for lake lot improvements; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marion-elks-car-show-at-the-lake-of-egypt-tickets-113279311470
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
Fort Massac Guided Tour: 3-3:30 p.m., Fort Massac State Park Visitor's Center, 1308 E. Fifth St., Metropolis. Join the Park Interpreter for a short tour of the 1802 Replica American Fort and the archaeological site at Fort Massac State Park; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fort-massac-guided-tour-tickets-113262322656
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 7, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 6, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 3-7, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 3 & 7, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Aug.3-7, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aug. 2 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 5, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
