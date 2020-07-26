What's Coming

SUNDAY, JULY 26
Art Oasis on the Island: 2-5 p.m., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Join us on The Island to hang out, relax & laugh. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-oasis-on-the-island-tickets-113853869990
Cedar Point Camp For Girls Only: 12 a.m.- July 31, 11:59 p.m., Camp Manitowa-Cedar Point, 1327 Camp Cedar Point Lane, Makanda. All inclusive one-week experience. Schedule From: Jul 25 2020 to Jul 31 2020 Sunday, Monday - Friday; 314-375-6766
Fort Massac Guided Tour: 3-3:30 p.m., Fort Massac State Park Visitor'S. Center, 1308 E. Fifth St., Metropolis. Join the Park Interpreter for a short tour of the 1802 Replica American Fort and the archaeological site at Fort Massac State Park; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fort-massac-guided-tour-tickets-113262318644
MONDAY, JULY 27
Day Camp Week 8: 9 a.m., July 27-31, 5 p.m., Benton, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton; 314-375-6766
Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Jackson County Country Club: COVID 19 Restrictions in place, 7 a.m., 5776 Country Club Road, Murphysboro. Near Walmart exit from Illinois 13. Anyone 50 or older is welcome. You may show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. For additional information or questions contact rhite66@gmail.com 618- 985-8015 or jshum118@gmail.com, 618-218-6745.
Gourmet S'mores Chef Program: 10 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. S'mores kits will be available for pick-up at the library throughout the week. While supplies last. For children birth to 12; facebook.com/Marion-Carnegie-Library-55005216560 Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org http://www.marioncarnegielibrary.org
JDD 1st Annual 3on3 Tournament: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Justin Dentmon Athletic Center, 880 W. High St., Carbondale. Professional Basketball Player Justin Dentmon is hosting the 1st Annual 3 on 3 tournament hosted at the Dentmon Center (former high school). Sponsorship/Donations welcome. This is a community event. Gold Sponsorship - $1,000+ Enlarged Logo on banners at tournament Logo on Commemorative Mentions on Social Media Advertising and Announcements; Silver - $500-$999, Medium Sized Logo on banners at tournament Logo on Commemorative; Bronze- $100-$499, Logo on Commemorative Brittany, 847-830-7687; brittanyallard1@yahoo.com; register@dentmonsports.com
Movie Monday: 1-3 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Enjoy watching a movie that goes along with this year's summer reading program. For teens 12 to 19; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Real Silage Summit 2020: 1 p.m., Masters Choice Headquarters, 305 W. Vienna St., Anna. Join us as we learn how to make the best quality silage on the market, from top industry professionals; eventbrite.com/e/real-silage-summit-2020-tickets-108856701324
Session IVB (1 week): 12 a.m.- Aug. 2, 11:59 p.m., Benton, IL - Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton; 314-375-6766
Surfing Into Summer Food Program: 5 p.m. July 27-31, Bethel AME Church, 316 E. Jackson St., Carbondale. Women For Change Carbondale recipient of COVID-19 Community Relief Fund by Southern Illinois Community Foundation is launching our SURFING INTO SUMMER Supper and Weekend Grab Bag Food Program for school-age children 18 years and under who reside in northeast Carbondale. Due to the residuals of COVID-19, there is a continual need for food. Our program will feed 50 children a day M-F supper meals and grab bags for the weekend. Supper meal is often a meal that low-income families cannot afford since children are in the house all day, eating all day. So this program will provide supper M- F and grab bag on every Friday. Donations are welcomed. Parents must sign up their children by calling or texting 618-203-9617 or email womenforchange8 @gmail.com.
Summer Daze Arts and Crafts: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. Each morning, campers will create new masterpieces. Each craft and art project will be much different than the next. Afternoons are filled with games, swimming, visiting parks, and just having fun. Grade K-6. Campers should bring a swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Camp will run from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. There is no early bird discount for camps. Monday - Friday; 618-549-4222; tantracking.com/click.track?
Summer Daze Martial Arts Camp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27-31 LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. Our Karate and Mushin Jujitsu Senseis will provide morning instruction, and our recreation staff will make sure you stay active in the afternoons swimming and playing games. This camp is for martial artists of all skill sets. Grade K-6. Campers should bring a swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and bug spray, a water bottle and lunch everyday. Afternoon snack will be provided. Children should wear clothes that can get dirty and comfortable shoes that they can wear while running and hiking. Camp will run from 8 a.m. - 4 pm. Before and after care is available for an additional fee. A weekly newsletter will give parents and campers an idea of what to expect each week. There is no early bird discount for camps. Monday-Friday; 618-549-4222; tantracking.com/click.track?
TUESDAY, JUL 28
Karina Neill Photography Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Karina Neill Photography, 3 S. Park Ave. Suite B, Herrin. First Phase 4 Ribbon Cutting; 346-291-8031; marionillinois.com/events
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
Bottle Cap Magnets: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Stop by the library for this come 'n go afternoon craft; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Camper's Choice Camp -3 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. July 29-31, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main, Ste. 1048, Carbondale. Every day the campers will vote on what activities we will do. Drop off for camps will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. No flip-flop footwear please. Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration. To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431. Please note: Registration will open once stay-home order has been lifted. All attending children must be restroom independent; Connie Adams, 618-529-5431; yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; $120 members / $150 non-members; http://sciencecentersi.com
THURSDAY, JULY 30
Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Union County Country Club: COVID 19 Restrictions in place. 430 E. Jefferson St., Anna. Anyone 50 or older is welcome. You may show up at the course at 7:30 a.m. The golf round starts at 8 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. For additional information or questions contact, rhite66@gmail.com, jshum118@gmail.com or by phone 618-218-6745.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
Carbondale Spring Cleanup: 12 a.m., After being postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Carbondale announces the annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program will begin. This program serves single-family dwellings up to and including 4-unit buildings. The Spring Cleanup Program allows residents to dispose of household items and general rubbish generated from the dwelling being served.To participate in this program, place your household rubbish at the curbside no earlier than five (5) days prior to your collection day and no later than 8 a.m. on your collection day (please note that items set at the curbside for collection after 8:00 a.m. on the listed collection day will not be collected). Household items will be collected from the curbside on Fridays, based on the following schedule: July 31, All residences west of the CN railroad tracks, north of West Sycamore Street (excluding residences located along West Sycamore St. and North Baine Dr.) and all residences west of Little Crab Orchard Creek.The following items will NOT be collected as a part of this program:Electronics such as computers and computer accessories; televisions and TV accessories; MP3 and IPOD players.Tires, appliances, or yard waste - these items can be disposed of by the City's Landscape & Special Waste Sticker Program.Hazardous materials including paint, oil, gasoline, car batteries, pesticides, and other chemicals. Note that many of these items may be disposed of through a Household Chemical Collection Event by the Jackson County Health Department. For more information, check the Jackson County Health Department's website at www.recyclejacksoncounty.org.Contractor's remodeling or construction debris - residents or contractors must dispose of these items using private haulers.Please be sure not to block sidewalks, streets, ditches or drainage ways with your items. Also placing items and/or allowing items to remain at the curbside earlier than 5 days prior to or after 8 a.m. on your scheduled collection day, is a violation of City Code and may subject you to a citation. If you have any questions, contact the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office, 618-457-3275; Roni LeForge, 618-559-1939; rleforge@explorecarbondale.com explorecarbondale.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1503.
Teen End of Summer Reading Program: 1-3 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Turn in your book reviews for a chance to win great prizes. Watch a movie and enjoy snacks at this fun event. For ages 12 to 19 Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Fort Massac Guided Tour: 3-3:30 p.m., Fort Massac State Park Visitor's. Center, 1308 E. Fifth St., Metropolis. Join the Park Interpreter for a short tour of the 1802 Replica American Fort and the archaeological site at Fort Massac State Park; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fort-massac-guided-tour-tickets-113262306608
SUNDAY, AUG 2
Fort Massac Guided Tour: 3-3:30 p.m., Fort Massac State Park Visitor's. Center, 1308 E. Fifth St., Metropolis. Join the Park Interpreter for a short tour of the 1802 Replica American Fort and the archaeological site at Fort Massac State Park; eventbrite.com/e/fort-massac-guided-tour-tickets-113262320650
Taste of Manitowa 1: Aug. 2-9, Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. One week all inclusive camp experience Monday - Saturday; 314-375-6766
Touch of Nature Frontcountry Course 2: Aug. 2-7, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. The Master Educator course is an extensive experience designed to immerse participants in Leave No Trace skills and ethics through hands on practice and teaching. The course provides participants with a comprehensive overview of Leave No Trace techniques through practical application in a backcountry setting. Students who successfully graduate from this course will receive a certificate and will be qualified to offer and teach two-day Leave No Trace Trainer courses as well as shorter Awareness Workshops. Touch of Nature, in compliance with Illinois guidelines, will be operating in group sizes set forth by the State of Illinois COVID plan. As such, food and lodging will not be included with your registration. This allows us to cut our expenses and still follow safety protocols. Participants will be enrolled in the order that they have registered. Touch of Nature’s 3,100 acres, located approximately 8 miles south of the main Southern Illinois University campus on Giant City Road, offers access to Little Grassy Lake and is bordered by Giant City State Park and Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge; Erik Oberg, 618-453-3945; eriko@siu.edu
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 7, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. July 30, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 27-31, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 27 & 31, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 28, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. July 27-31, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 26 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 29, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
