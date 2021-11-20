What's Coming

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

Beginner Knitting Workshop: 1-2 p.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Come learn the popular art of knitting! We’ll teach you to cast on, knit and purl stitches, and bind off. You’ll leave with all you need to know to make a cozy winter scarf. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/930857-2

Book Sale - from Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 206 S. Market St., 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us for a book sale presented by the Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library. All proceeds go to support Marion Carnegie Library's projects and programs. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/922708-0

Cardboard Loom Weaving Kid's Craft: 10-11 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Hear a picture book about weaving, then stay and make your own woven creation on a mini cardboard loom. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/930847-0

Daryl Mosley: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Tigert Memorial United Methodist Church, 3310 Washington Ave., Cairo. Bluegrass, country, gospel. An intimate evening with Grand Ole Opry veteran, storyteller, and 2-time Songwriter of the Year Daryl Mosley Calling Daryl Mosley a singer/songwriter is only correct in the most basic sense. Daryl is a gifted songwriter and storyteller who paints vivid pictures of life as it could be, used to be, or might have been. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102888582?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 20 & 27, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/918529-0

Nature Buddies (11/20): 3:30-4:15 p.m., Carbondale Park District, P.O. Box 1326, Carbondale. This activity is designed to spark curiosity in children, and encourage exploration of the natural world. Through kid friendly nature walks, participants will explore different nature trails in our community. Children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Location Oakland Nature Preserve. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Fnature-buddies-11-20-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Pin Loom Weaving Workshop: November 20: 1-2 p.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. We’ll learn the basics of weaving on a pin loom as we create a custom coaster for you to take home. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/930859-2

Project Next Generation - Engineering with PNG: 1-2 p.m. and again at 3-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Saturdays in November (at 1 pm and 3 pm), come to the MCL Project Next Generation Technology Lab to build arches, bridges, boats, and towers and learn about engineering concepts. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923367-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20 & 27, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or play some board games. Friends welcome. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923404-0

Thankfulness Collage Kid's Craft: 10-11 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Come enjoy a story about thankfulness! Then create a photo collage perfect for the Thanksgiving season. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/930843-0

The Bowling Sisters: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Community Chapel Church, 505 N. Madison, Marion. -. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1023207356?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

Gospel Sing: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 27186 IL-3, 27186 Illinois 3, Olive Branch. Trinity Assembly of God, Olive Branch, IL celebrating 100 year centennial celebration on Sunday, Nov. 21. 573-225-5020. https://go.evvnt.com/941637-0

MONDAY, NOV. 22

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 - 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923389-0

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 - 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923388-0

Virtual Conversation with Alice Hill: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. Alice Hill, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations focusing in energy and the environment, joins the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a virtual conversation at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/924813-0

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

MCL Story Hour - Thanksgiving: 10:30-11:30 a.m., 206 S. Market St., 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join Miss Shelley and Miss Twila as we read Thanksgiving books, sing, dance, and make fun Turkey Hats. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/918584-0

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

Great Affairs: 9 p.m.- Nov. 27, 1 a.m., John Brown's On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Join us at John Brown's on The Square, the night after Thanksgiving, Rock ‘n’ roll band. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102844345?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Partner/Pick A Side Painting: Snow Pals: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Grab your bestie, sweetheart, parent or favorite auntie so you can bond and learn how to paint!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/partnerpick-a-side-painting-snow-pals-tickets-158688727255

IDNR Disabled Archery Hunters: 12 a.m.- Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. IDNR Disability Archery Hunt Hunters will be required to follow IDNR hunting regulations, provide their own deer and turkey tags, and own hunting equipment/gear. Hunters arrive with their helper. Check in is at noon. Hunters and helpers will check out on Sunday Afternoon. Meals provided: Friday - dinner, Saturday - breakfast, lunch, dinner Sunday - breakfast and lunch Southern Illinois University programs and participants will be required to follow COVID protocols https://siu.edu/coronavirus/ Schedule From: Nov. 25 2021 to Nov. 28 2021 Sunday, Friday, Saturday. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fmartial-arts%2Farchery-camps%2Fidnr-disabled-archery-hunters-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Ivas John Band: 7-11 p.m., Big Muddy Brewing, 1430 N. Seventh St., Murphysboro. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102934906?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Project Next Generation - Engineering with PNG: 3-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Saturdays in November (at 1 pm and 3 pm), come to the MCL Project Next Generation Technology Lab to build arches, bridges, boats, and towers and learn about engineering concepts. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923368-0

Project Next Generation - Engineering with PNG: 1-2 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Saturdays in November (at 1 pm and 3 pm), come to the MCL Project Next Generation Technology Lab to build arches, bridges, boats, and towers and learn about engineering concepts. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923364-0

River-to-River Trail Society Hike - Wildcat Bluff, Little Black Slough, and Boss Island: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wildcat Bluff, 1599 Wildcat Bluff Road, Vienna. In Johnson County. Lesser to moderate difficulty, covering about six miles. Hiking sticks, boots or sturdy shoes. Bring water and snack. No dogs. Meet at parking area of Wildcat Bluff. 618-926-3250. 618-926-3250. https://go.evvnt.com/949358-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Carbondale Community Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 20 & 27 Saturdays, Carbondale Community Farmers Market. University Mall, 1237 E. Main St, Carbondale. Market runs December to March. This year it will be closed Dec 25 and Jan 1 due to the Holidays; Karen@fwsoil.org Farmers Market Manager or Libby at Libby@fwsoil.org

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Nov. 22 & 26, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 20-27, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 25, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 22-26, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 22 & 26 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Nov. 22-26, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 22-26, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Nov. 24, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Nov. 28, Sundays, Help and hope for families of alcoholics, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale; 570-594-7918

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Nov. 21 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 24, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

