What's Coming

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

One Horse Gap Hike: Society President Bill Gilmour will lead a hike over a new route at One Horse Gap in Pope County. If leaves have fallen, there should be great views from Benham Ridge. This hike will be free and open to the public. For public health reasons, and to comply with rules of the Forest Service, the number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. Times will be given upon registration. The River-to-River Society will continue to offer public hikes every Saturday except during shotgun season through the end of November. To register, call Bill at 270-331-1553.