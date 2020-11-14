What's Coming

SATURDAY, NOV. 14
Film screening: Grease (1978): 6-8 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
One Horse Gap Hike: Society President Bill Gilmour will lead a hike over a new route at One Horse Gap in Pope County. If leaves have fallen, there should be great views from Benham Ridge. This hike will be free and open to the public. For public health reasons, and to comply with rules of the Forest Service, the number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. Times will be given upon registration. The River-to-River Society will continue to offer public hikes every Saturday except during shotgun season through the end of November. To register, call Bill at 270-331-1553.
Film screening: Star Wars: A New Hope (1977): 9-11 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
Film screening: The Kid Who Would Be King (2019): 6-8 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
BLS Initial: 8:30 a.m.-noon, Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. zoellereducation.com
Illinois Native Plant Society - Southern Chapter, November Presentation: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Carbondale. Join us to learn how to identify native grasses. https://go.evvnt.com/703187-0
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
ACLS Initial 1 Day: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the classroom initial AHA ACLS course for first time students or those whose provider card has expired. zoellereducation.com
Learning in Retirement: November's Election Results: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Carbondale. Dr. John Jackson will discuss the November election results. 618-536-7751.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
Film screening: Bohemian Rhapsody (2018): 9-11 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
South District Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic: 2-4 p.m., Marshall Browning Hospital, 900 N. Washington St., Du Quoin. 800-272-0074. https://go.evvnt.com/697109-0
Film screening: Wayne's World (1992): 6-8 p.m., Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
Film screening: X-Men: Apocalypse (2016): 9-11 p.m., Enjoy Oasis Theater, 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. enjoyoasis.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 20, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 19, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 16-20, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 16 & 20, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 17, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 16-20, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 15 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 18, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Jackson Hole Area Hike: Nov. 28. Join Cathy Jennings in a hike to walk off Thanksgiving calories and to bring a difficult year to an enjoyable close. This hike will be free and open to the public. For public health reasons, and to comply with rules of the Forest Service, the number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. Times will be given upon registration. There will be no River-to-River Society hikes during shotgun season through the end of November. To register, call Cathy at 618-759-1924.
