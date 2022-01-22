What's Coming

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

Chicken Wire Empire: 7-11 p.m., Route 51 Brewing Company and Banquet Center, 18967 N. U.S. Highway 51, Elkville. Contemporary tones blend with traditional roots in Milwaukee’s unparalleled Chicken Wire Empire. Ryan Ogburn (mandolin), Jordan Kroeger (upright Bass), Greg Brundage (Guitar), and Jon Peik (banjo), Ernest Brusubardis IV (fiddle). Together these individuals deliver their bluegrass inspired song to audiences of any age. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1023620608?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MCL Book Club: 10-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join the Marion Carnegie Library Book Club in person. Book pick for January is Black Widows by Cate Quinn. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972587-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 22 & 29, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Free play on the library's Nintendo Switch. Play some board games. Friends welcome. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972609-0

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 22 & 29, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972686-0

SUNDAY, Jan. 23

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Sundays, Help and hope for families of alcoholics, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale; 570-594-7918

MONDAY, JAN. 24

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 to 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972676-0

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 to 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972677-0

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

PNG - Design a Custom Tea Towel: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come to the Marion Carnegie Library Technology Lab to design and create your own custom tea towel. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972644-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 to 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972678-0

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop). Help and support for families of alcoholics. 570-594-7918

Story Hour - Heroes: Police and Fire Department: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join special guest readers from Marion PD and Fire Department. Sing, dance, and take home a firehouse Dalmatian or K-9 officer craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972740-0

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 to 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972679-0

Story Hour - Heroes: Police and Fire Department: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join special guest readers from Marion PD and Fire Department. Sing, dance, and take home a firehouse Dalmatian or K-9 officer craft!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972742-0

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

Craig Gerdes Music: 8-11:59 p.m., Pin Oak Motel, 1200 Pin Oak Drive, Carterville. Gerdes and his road band — lead guitarist Jake Baxter, bassist Britton Wood and drummer Randy Noy, with Robby Turner on steel guitar recorded Album "Tough As Nails." Gerdes sees country music as a melting pot: rock & roll, Southern rock, rockabilly, the blues. Gerdes launched a weekly, hour-long Facebook live series called The Gatherin’. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103014288?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Playroom Playdate: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come meet new friends in our newly remodeled Mariella Aikman Playroom in the library's Children's Department. Bring the kiddos and enjoy puppets, toys, games, and - of course - books. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/972697-0

Taking Back Emo: 8-11:59 p.m. Hangar 9, 511 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Live performance from Taking Back Emo. Myspace Emo Prom starts 10 p.m. $7 ADV G.A. /// $10 Day of Show G.A. /// 19+ (Times Subject To Change). Hangar 9 is throwing a reunion party bringing you back to the era of bleeding hearts, sensitivity, and introverted teenage angst. Come as you are, wear your favorite Hot Topic attire or dress to impress for your chance to be crowned PROM KING/QUEEN/EMO ROYALTY! http://www.TakingBackEmo.com/ http://www.MyspaceEmoProm.com/. https://linktr.ee/takingbackemo https://linktr.ee/myspaceemoprom. BOOK_NOW: TakingBackEmo@gmail.com /// PC4PC MORE_INFO: http://www.TakingBackEmo.com. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103031992?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

Craig Gerdes Music: 9 p.m.- Jan. 30, 1 a.m., Bootleggers Saloon, Herrin. Gerdes and his road band — lead guitarist Jake Baxter, bassist Britton Wood and drummer Randy Noy, with Robby Turner on steel guitar recorded Album "Tough As Nails." Gerdes sees country music as a melting pot: rock & roll, Southern rock, rockabilly, the blues. Gerdes launched a weekly, hour-long Facebook live series called The Gatherin’.https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103014303?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Jake Stringer: 7-11 p.m., Teddy's Sports Bar & Grill, 118 E. Walnut St., Herrin. Full band show at Teddy’s. In March of 2017, after spending most of 2016 playing every roadhouse in southern Missouri, Jake and Better Than Nothin’ released their self produced EP, “Let the Wolf Out.” In October of 2018, Jake Stringer’s "Howdy.. We've Been Expecting You" was released. Jake Stringer and Better Than Nothin’ are currently touring the Midwest and beyond. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103035925?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

UPCOMING EVENTS

Maple Syrup Production Demonstration: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 30, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Register by Jan. 28. Sign up early. History of maple sugaring and the science behind its production taught. Masks required indoors. Minors must have an adult with them. Dress for outdoors. 618-453-3945. https://go.evvnt.com/987456-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Carbondale Community Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 22, Saturdays, Carbondale Community Farmers Market. University Mall, 1237 E. Main St, Carbondale. Market runs December to March. Karen@fwsoil.org Farmers Market Manager or Libby at Libby@fwsoil.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Jan.27, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 24-28, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Jan. 24 & 28, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 22-29, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 24 & 29 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Jan. 24-28, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 24–28, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Jan. 23 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 26, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

