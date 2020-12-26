What's Coming

SATURDAY, DEC. 26
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m., 715 S. University Ave., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A safe & creative experience for everyone!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-122355660073
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. **Please note: If you are unable to attend, please cancel your registration. 618.252.7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-123086746773
MONDAY, DEC. 28
Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors - Carbondale: 12-1:30 p.m., Free Program - Listen by Phone or Watch Online, Carbondale. Join us to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of the common behaviors. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/understanding-and-responding-to-dementia-related-behaviors-tickets-133249180887
Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors - Marion: 12-1:30 p.m., Free Program - Listen by Phone or Watch Online, Marion. Join us to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of the common behaviors. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/understanding-and-responding-to-dementia-related-behaviors-tickets-133249241067
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (For healthcare providers) You will receive a welcome email with directions and instructions for class within 48 hours of enrollment. This reservation will register your seat in class & is non refundable $45 balance is due upon arrival to class. Renewal students must not be expired -- if so, you can take the initial class which is about an hour longer and $10 more dollars. AHA requires a BLS book for every class. You may purchase one in class or online; instructor will include options in the welcome email. CHECK OUT INSTRUCTIONS: Click through the paypal link-you do NOT have to have a paypal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the paypal sign in. Visit www.zoellereducation.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-128690403461
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. (Example Oct 15, 2017 expires Oct 31, 2019). Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60.00 due upon arrival to class. Precourse letter with instructions for pretest, book purchase links, directions & FAQ will be emailed to the email listed on your paypal within 48 hours of registering. A Pretest & most currentl AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. All successful students may retrieve their ecards and print a copy before they leave. Time listed is subject to attendee numbers. Smaller enrollments tend to take less time for skills checks. Thank you for choosing Zoeller Education. Small classes, stress free environment. See our reviews at: www.zoellereducation.com CHECK OUT INSTRUCTIONS: Click through the paypal link-you do NOT have to have a paypal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the paypal sign in. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-128690102561
BLS Initial $10 Seat Hold/$55 Due at Class: 2-5:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. Students will receive a welcome email within 48 hours of enrollment with directions, instructions and answering the most frequently asked questions. Successful students will receive an AHA BLS card at the end of class. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in the cardiac arrest code situation. AHA requires the BLS provider manual book-instructor will send information in welcome email. Most FAQ will be sent in welcome email. Email trishzoeller@live.com for additional questions. Zoeller Education- Low stress environment, never more than 6 students so shorter classes without compromising integrity of required components. CHECK OUT INSTRUCTIONS: Click through the paypal link-you do NOT have to have a paypal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the paypal sign in. Visit www.zoellereducation.com to learn more about owner and instructor, Tricia Zoeller, MSN, RN, TNS, CPEN. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bls-initial-10-seat-hold55-due-at-class-tickets-130476955085
FRIDAY, JAN. 1
Wilderness First Responder Full Certification Meals and Lodging: 12 a.m.- Jan. 9, 11:59 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. This registration is to sign up for Meals and Lodging at Touch of Nature Environmental Center during Wilderness First Responder Full Certification Course. Hotel-style lodging including meals is $75 per day, or $675 for the entire session. Little Grassy Lodge rooms each have their own bathrooms, microwave, refrigerator and satellite TV. Rustic Lodging including meals is $40 per night, or $360 for the entire session. Our rustic bunkhouse-style lodges are comfortable, with private room, linens, shared bathroom facilities, fireplace, free Wi-Fi access and shared study space. Lodging and meal prices are based on 9 full days/9 nights. Lodging begin Jan 1, 2021 Please call if you need to adjust your stay Schedule From: Dec 31 2020 to Jan 9 2021 Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Ffirst-aid-and-cpr%2Fcamps%2Fwilderness-first-responder-full-certification-meals-and-lodging-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m., 715 S. University Ave., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-127541948401
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 1, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 31, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 28 - Jan. 1, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 28 & Jan. 1, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 29, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 28 – Jan. 1, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Dec. 27 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 30, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org