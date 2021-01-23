What's Coming

SATURDAY, JAN. 23
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 23 & 30, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. projecthumanx.com
Grant in Egypt: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Carbondale. Join the Daniel H. Brush Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for a presentation by historian Darrel Dexter on Ulysses S. Grant's assignments in Anna and Cairo during the Civil War. 618-457-0354. go.evvnt.com/727578-0
PHX Kids: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Creative learning experience for children. projecthumanx.com
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Note: If unable to attend, cancel the registration. 618-252-7491. eventbrite.com
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Note: If unable to attend, cancel the registration. 618-252-7491. eventbrite.com
Paint & Relax: Bright Plants: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Creating a painting with friends & family at art center. projecthumanx.com
Paint & Relax: The Flamingo: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Creating a painting with friends & family at art center. projecthumanx.com
Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors: 12-1:30 p.m., Free Program. Listen by phone or watch online. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of the common behaviors. eventbrite.com
MONDAY, JAN. 25
ScoutStrong 5K - Virtual Event: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Carbondale. 5K Virtual Scouting Event - Registration fees are $25, and a T-shirt and medal will be mailed to participants after the event. Participants can sign up online at scoutingevent.com/156-Virtual5. 800-264-5246. go.evvnt.com/729710-0
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
Volunteer at Mass Vaccination Clinic: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Banterra Center, 1400 Arena Drive, Carbondale. Volunteers will assist with various COVID-19 vaccination clinic functions. Just-in-time training will be provided prior to your shift. eventbrite.com
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
AHA ACLS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for more information.
AHA PALS Renewal: 2-7 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class). zoellereducation.com
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
AHA BLS Renewal: 8:30-11 a.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (for health care providers). zoellereducation.com
Volunteer at Mass Vaccination Clinic: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Banterra Center, 1400 Arena Drive, Carbondale. Volunteers will assist with various COVID-19 vaccination clinic functions. Just-in-time training will be provided prior to your shift. eventbrite.com
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
Paint Your Pet: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create a painting of your pet. No artistic skill required. projecthumanx.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 5, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day, which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, nonperishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive-thru: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 28, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 25-29, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 25 & 29, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 25-29, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 27, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org