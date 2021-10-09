What's Coming

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Jackson Falls, Jackson Falls Road, Glen Street. Falls Road, Pope County. Turn south off Ozark Road onto Jackson Falls Road (known as Glen St. Falls Road) in Pope County about four miles east of Ozark Illinois, and continue south for about two miles to the parking area. 618-694-7034. https://go.evvnt.com/907517-0

Apple Totes Kids' Craft: 10-11 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Apple Totes Kids' Craft. Read a picture book about apples, then make tote bags with stamps made from real apples. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901495-0

Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 9 & 16, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-156965595321

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 9 & 16, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897465-0

Nature Buddies: 2:30-3:15 p.m., Carbondale Park District, PO Box 1326, Carbondale. This activity is designed to spark curiosity in children, and encourage exploration of the natural world. Through kid friendly nature walks, participants will explore different nature trails in our community. Children must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. Location Brush Hill Nature Preserve. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Fnature-buddies-10-9-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct 9 & 16, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/896297-0

Tin Punch Luminary Class: 2-3 p.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Tin Punch Luminary Class: Use a hammer and nails to create a tin punch luminary for fall. *Bring your own hammer!. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901724-1

Wine and Art Festival at Rend Lake: 11 a.m.- Oct. 10, 5 p.m., Wine and Art Rend Lake Festival, 14967 Gun Creek Trail, Whittington. 10 great wineries - tastings and purchase by the glass or bottle, live music, food trucks with BBQ, Shrimp, Fish, and more, local artisans with crafts for sale. 618-439-4321. https://go.evvnt.com/899985-0

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

Jazz Vespers: 5-6 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1501 W. Chautauqua St., Carbondale. Jazz Vespers at Epiphany Lutheran Church is a monthly one-hour evening prayer service interspersed with inspirational jazz performed by members and guests of the New Arts Jazztet. 618-549-8051. https://go.evvnt.com/906870-0

Stuart Smith at Blue Sky: 2-6 p.m., Blue Sky Vineyard, 3150 S. Rocky Comfort Road, Makanda. While firmly rooted in the Americana genre, his album, War Horse, displays a musical diversity reflective of Smith’s background. The gospel influences of his life as a minister for 10 years are present in the piano and organ sounds of the church. Even more unfamiliar sounds like the guitarviol and sitar are rooted in his past of world music and studying Indian classical music with Hindu monks as a teenager. These sounds, anchored by pedal steel, intricate guitar work, and tour de force drums ground the harmonious mosaic of a sound that is all his own. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102876242?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MONDAY, OCT. 11

Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois: 6-8 p.m., Pagliai's Pizza, 509 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Astronomy Club Meeting. 618-697-4244. https://go.evvnt.com/906926-0

Project Next Generation - Heat Press T-Shirts: 3-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Spend the afternoon with us at Marion Carnegie Library, adding some flair to a t-shirt using our heat press. All materials will be provided free of charge. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897480-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/903919-0

TUESDAY, OCT 12

Lawyer in the Library - Marion Carnegie Library: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. An attorney will be available for 20-minute, one-on-one meetings to assist you with legal questions, document review, and more. Pre-registration is required. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897486-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 - 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/903920-0

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

Leave No Trace Southern Adventures Frontcountry Course: Oct. 13-17, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. The Master Educator course is an extensive experience designed to immerse participants in Leave No Trace skills and ethics through hands on practice and teaching. The course provides participants with a comprehensive overview of Leave No Trace techniques through practical application in a backcountry setting. Participants will be camping for the duration of the course at Rocky Ledges on the shore of Little Grassy Lake and will travel to a different location in Southern Illinois each day and return to Rocky Ledges in the evening. Participants will be responsible for providing their own tent (1 per person) and their own food/cooking supplies. Some equipment may be available for rental. For questions, contact Erik Oberg at 618-453-3945 or at eriko@siu.edu. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fhiking%2Fcamp%2Fleave-no-trace-southern-adventures-frontcountry-course-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/903921-0

Project Next Generation - STEAM Club - Cause of Death Autopsy: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us at Marion Carnegie Library and perform an autopsy on a fetal pig to discover how it died. Free and open to anyone age 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897519-0

Story Hour - Monsters: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Bring the kids to the library, where we'll read and dance about monsters with Miss Shelley and Miss Twila then take home a craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897513-0

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

How to Find an Owl in Your Neighborhood with Mark Glenshaw: 6-7:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join Mark H.X. Glenshaw - "The Owl Man" - at Marion Carnegie Library to learn how to spot an owl in your neighborhood. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897541-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 - 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/903922-0

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Ivas John Band: 8 p.m.- Oct. 16, 12 a.m., Pyramid Acres Marina, 12057 Marina Road, Marion. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com. Ivas playing blues his way. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102823455?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

North by North @ Hangar 9: 8 p.m.- Oct. 16, 12 a.m., Hangar 9, 511 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. North by North is a two-piece garage/pop band from Chicago. They have toured extensively since 2017, and have played nearly 800 shows through the US, Canada and Europe. They have shared stages with a diverse array of noteworthy artists ranging from Eagles of Death Metal to Tegan and Sara. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102591574?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

The WINERY COMEDY TOUR at STARVIEW: 7-8:30 p.m., StarView Vineyards, 5100 Wing Hill Road, Cobden. Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-winery-comedy-tour-at-starview-tickets-138852719221

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Halloween Wreath Class: October 16: 2-3 p.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Create a spooky-cute wreath for Halloween. Use a form, ribbon, and accessories to make a Halloween wreath to hang in your home. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901734-2

Makanda Vulture Fest: 11 a.m.- Oct. 17, 7 p.m., Makanda. Artists from the surrounding area will have on display their finest works for viewing and purchase. Live music is scheduled to take place at the Makanda Pavilion and in the Rainmaker’s Garden. 618-457-6282. https://go.evvnt.com/904760-0

Painted Pumpkins Kid's Craft: 5-6 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Painted Pumpkins Kid's Craft. Hear a pumpkin story and paint your own mini pumpkin for the season. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901567-0

River to River Trail Society Hike at Twin Towers Area in Gallatin and Hardin Counties: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Garden of the Gods, Forest Road, Herod. Meet at at the Knights of the Golden Circle parking lot, east of Forest Road, 3/4 miles north of the entrance to Garden of the Gods. Forest Road closed north of the parking lot approach from south. 618-694-7034. https://go.evvnt.com/909837-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Oct. 11-15, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 9-16, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 14, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 11-15, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 11 & 15, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Oct. 11-15, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 11-15, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Oct. 10 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. Oct. 13, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

