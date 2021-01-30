What's Coming

SATURDAY, JAN. 30
Feeding the Frontline Presents Drizzle Mini Donuts: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Renew Secondhand Store, 2705 Walton Way, Marion. Local food truck and business sponsors coming together to offer free mini donuts to the first 100 health care workers to arrive in Marion. 618-997-7885.
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 30 & Feb. 6, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A safe experience for everyone. Read more about Glow Paint Night experience.
Paint Your Pet: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create a painting of your pet. No artistic skill required.
Winter Tree ID Hike: 10 a.m.-noon, Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. One-mile nature trail hike. Free. Registration required. 618-457-4836.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Note: If you are unable to attend, cancel registration. 618-252-7491.
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Note: If you are unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491.
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
BLS Initial: 6-9:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. Successful students will receive an AHA BLS card at the end of class. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification that teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in the cardiac arrest code situation.
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
Caritas Family Solutions Hosts Eighth Annual Heart & Soul Gala Virtually: 7-8 p.m., Carterville. Fundraiser includes a live auction, appearances from Rene Knott and Elvie Shane. Agency's services include adoption, pregnancy, foster, counseling and independent living for adults with disabilities. 877-722-2748.
The Roots of Black Music in America with Karlus Trapp: 1-2 p.m., Carbondale. Carbondale United presents another virtual summit. Join us on Zoom for a century-long journey through the roots of African-American musical giants. All ages welcome.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 5, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323;
Food Pantry drive-thru: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 4, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338;
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb.. 1-5, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 1 & 5, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 1-5, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258;
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 3, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025;