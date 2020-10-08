What's Coming

SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Williamson County: 10 a.m.-noon, The Journey Southern Illinois, 9835 Old Bainbridge Trail, Marion. This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families. More info at eventbrite.com
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
37th Annual ORL Bratwurst Dinner: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1501 Broeking Road, 1501 Broeking Road, Marion. Join us for the 37th Annual ORL Bratwurst Dinner This year's dinner will be to-go orders and bulk brat sales only. More info at eventbrite.com
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
AHA ACLS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. Visit zoellereducation.com or contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for more information.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
Heartland Regional Medical Office Building Groundbreaking: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Heartland Regional Medical Center, 3333 W. Deyoung St., Marion. Join Heartland Regional as we celebrate the groundbreaking of a new, on campus Medical Office Building. More info at eventbrite.com.
AHA BLS Renewal: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (for health care providers). Visit zoellereducation.com for more information.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Oct. 17, Bob Mulcahy will lead a hike at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County. Bob is an experienced leader for both the Society and the Sierra Club. Times will be given per phone call upon registration. COVID-19 regulations apply. To register, call Bob at 708-471-7500.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 16, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, nonperishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry drive thru: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 15, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 12 & 16, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 12-16, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 11 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 14, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Snake Road Hike: Oct. 24, Shawn Gossman will lead a hike on the Snake Road in Union County. Shawn is well-known through the online video series "Hiking With Shawn." The fall snake migration should still be going on during this hike, and there will be plenty more to see. To register, call Shawn at 618-694-7034.
