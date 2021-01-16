What's Coming

SATURDAY, JAN. 16
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 16 & 23, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. eventbrite.com
PHX Kids: Ladybug Flower: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Creative learning experience for kids. eventbrite.com
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Please note: If you are unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618.252.7491. eventbrite.com
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Please note: If you are unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618.252.7491. eventbrite.com
Paint & Relax: Hot Cocoa: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a masterpiece of your very own with friends & family at our art center. eventbrite.com
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
Effective Communication Strategies - Phone or Online; LIVE Q&A!: 4-5:30 p.m., Program by Phone or Online - Marion Office, Free Program, Marion. This is a LIVE program with Q&A time offered at the end of the presentation. Attend by phone only or online. More details at eventbrite.com.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
Disadvantaged Business Workshop via Zoom: 5-7 p.m. The City of Carbondale has partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation to help businesses with DBE certification and prepare them to participate in the development of the Southern Illinois Multi-Modal Station. During the virtual event, officials with IDOT will discuss the qualifications needed to be an IDOT-certified DBE firm, the application process, and answer any questions. To register for this free event, visit eventbrite.com.
Learning in Retirement: Climate Change: Global and Local: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Carbondale, 1263 Lincoln Drive. Justin Schoof will discuss topic at the Zoom-delivered Southern Illinois Learning in Retirement meeting. 618-549-7737.
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
Black Health Matters - Carbondale United Virtual Summit: 6-7:30 p.m., Carbondale. Join us on Zoom for tips on how to stay healthy. go.evvnt.com/725796-0
Volunteer at Mass Vaccination Clinic: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Banterra Center, 1400 Arena Drive, Carbondale. Volunteers will assist with various COVID-19 vaccination clinic functions. Just-in-time training will be provided prior to your shift. More info at eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
Paint Your Pet: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create a masterpiece of your pet. No artistic skill required. More info at eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23
Grant in Egypt: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Carbondale. Join the Daniel H. Brush Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for a presentation by historian Darrel Dexter on Ulysses S. Grant's assignments in Anna and Cairo during the Civil War. 618-457-0354. go.evvnt.com/727578-0
PHX Kids: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Creative learning experience. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 5, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive-thru: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 21, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 18-22, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 18 & 22, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 19, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 18-22, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 17 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 20, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENT
Keep Carbondale Presents: Valentines Litter Pickup Date: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 13, 90 Old Highway 13, Carbondale. Community members volunteer to beautify the area by picking up and bagging litter. Share photos online. 618-525-5525. go.evvnt.com/728219-0