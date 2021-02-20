What's Coming

SATURDAY, FEB. 20
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 20 & 27, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. More info at
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
FBC Harrisburg 9AM Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If you are unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491.
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If you are unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491.
MONDAY, FEB. 22
Foster Care Night at Carbondale Store: 6-8 p.m., Two Bugs and a Bean Children's Resale Boutique, 695 N. Giant City Road, Carbondale. Carbondale children’s store to offer free clothing to foster parents. Some clothes will also be available at a discount. Two Bugs and a Bean is near Kohl's and Planet Fitness in Carbondale. 618-529-5558.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
AHA ACLS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. Contact Trish trishzoeller@live.com.
BLS Initial: 2-6 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in the cardiac arrest code situation. Contact Trish at
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
AHA PALS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class).
Bingo-UNA style: 7-8:30 p.m., Carbondale. Fundraiser. 618-549-8051.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
South District Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic: 2-4 p.m., Marshall Browning Hospital, 900 N. Washington St., Du Quoin. Call Illinois Elks Children's Care Office 800-272-0074 for an appointment.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
Drive-thru Food Drive Collection: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Drive-thru food drive for Good Samaritan Food Pantry. Needed are powdered milk, peanut butter, baby food, 100% fruit juice, granola bars, cereal, oatmeal, crackers, canned fruit, vegetables & meat. 618-457-5794.
Hummingbirds – Winged Jewels: 1-3 p.m., Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center, 8885 Illinois 37, Cypress. Site interpreter will share how to create the right habitat for hummingbirds. 618-657-2064.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 12, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day, which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323;
Food Pantry drive-thru: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 25, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338;
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 22-26, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 22 & 26, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; Must have a food voucher for food fair; 618-357-9530;
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 22-26, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258;
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb.24, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025;