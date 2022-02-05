What's Coming

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

Kendell Marvel: 9 p.m. Feb. 5 - 1 a.m. Feb. 6, Morello's Restaurant & Catering, 217 E. Poplar St., Harrisburg. Solo acoustic show with fellow singer / songwriter Erin Enderlin. Tickets available at Morello's pricing as follows: Table (8 seats) $400 Singles $50/ each Limited number of tickets available. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103091171?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Kendell Marvel with special guest Erin Enderlin - pre-show by Mudbone: 9 p.m. Feb. 5 - 1 a.m. Feb. 6, Morello's Restaurant & Catering, 217 E. Poplar St., Harrisburg. For Tickets call 618-252 -2300 or onsite at Morello's - Table (seats 8) $400, Singles $50 - Mudbone will be playing 6:30-8:30, then Erin Enderlin will open for Kendell Marvel at 9 p.m. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103114762?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Lucie Switalski: 8 p.m.- Feb. 5 - 12 a.m. Feb. 6, Benson's Wine Lounge, 1308 Swanwick St., Chester. Daughter to professional musicians, Lucie grew up in Chicago and began performing at a young age. Her first demo track is, "Never Knew." https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103064223?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Limited to 5 Attendees - Project Next Generation - Coding with PNG@MCL: 1-2 p.m. & separate session 3-4 p.m. Feb. 5 & 12, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. NOTE: This event is limited to 5 attendees. Call 618-993-5935 or visit the library to reserve your spot. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998375-0

Marbin: 9 p.m. Feb. 5- 1 a.m. Feb. 6, John Brown's On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. MARBIN is a progressive jazz-rock band. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102971473?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

Ivas John Band: 2-6 p.m., Alto Vineyards w/Gary Gordon, Alto Pass. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103123361?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m., Sundays, Help and hope for families of alcoholics, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale; 570-594-7918

UN and Afghanistan: Connecting Global Roads and Local Goals: 4-5:30 p.m., Carbondale. UNA-USA Southern Illinois Chapter Annual meeting and a panel discussion. Pre-register on the Carbondale Public Library website. Event is also in person at the Carbondale Civic Center. 618-549-8051.

MONDAY, FEB. 7

Marion Carnegie Library Lego Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. MCL Lego Club is back! Stop by the library to make cool creations. For ages birth to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/999132-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998491-0

TUESDAY, FEB. 8

Lawyer in the Library - Marion Carnegie Library: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. An attorney will be available for 20-minute, one-on-one meetings to assist with legal questions, document review, and more. Pre-registration is required. Contact the library to register. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/996951-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998492-0

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 - 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998493-0

Project Next Generation STEAM Club - Design Your Own Tumbler: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Use graphic design techniques, vinyl, and a Circuit vinyl cutter to customize and create your own tumbler. This program is free and available to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998369-0

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Story Hour: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Read fun unicorn books, sing and dance, and make a unicorn hat. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/999096-0

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

MCL Adult Craft To-Go: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Pick up a kit with all the materials you'll need to create your own Sock Gnome. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/996958-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998494-0

Save Money and Be Resilient - Southern Illinois Sustainable Business Webinar Series Part 2 of 4: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. Save Money and Be Resilient - Southern Illinois Sustainable Business Webinar 2: Increasing Profit Margins by Reducing Energy and Water Use. 618-713-2896. https://go.evvnt.com/1002287-1

Story Hour: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Read fun unicorn books, sing and dance, and make a cute unicorn hat. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/999098-0

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Ivas John Band: 9 p.m.- Feb. 12, 1 a.m., John Brown's On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103123370?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Glen Templeton: Log Cabin Tavern: 7-11 p.m., Log Cabin Tavern, 1105 S. Court St., Marion. Glen Templeton at the Log Cabin Tavern Acoustic Show https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103063335?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Playroom Playdate: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come meet new friends in our newly remodeled Mariella Aikman Playroom in the library's Children's Department. Enjoy puppets, toys, games, and - of course - books. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/999109-0

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Glen Templeton: Bootleggers Saloon: 7-11 p.m., Bootleggers Saloon & Vittles, 117 N. 16th St., Herrin. Glen Templeton at Bootleggers Acoustic Show https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103063346?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Ivas John Band: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Route 51 Brewing Company and Banquet Center, 18967 N. US Highway 51, Elkville. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103123376?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Love at First Onsight: Men's Advanced: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Love at First Onsight is a Valentine's Day themed Climbing Competition hosted by Touch of Nature's Base Camp at the SIU Student Recreation Center's bouldering studio. It is a friendly competition between climbers across 3 different skill divisions: Beginner (VB-V3); Intermediate (V3-V6); and Advanced (V6+). After climbing as many boulders as you can in the allotted time, the top 3 finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes!. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Flove-at-first-onsight-men-s-advanced-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

Love at First Onsight: Men's Beginner: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Love at First Onsight is a Valentine's Day themed Climbing Competition hosted by Touch of Nature's Base Camp at the SIU Student Recreation Center's bouldering studio. It is a friendly competition between climbers across 3 different skill divisions: Beginner (VB-V3); Intermediate (V3-V6); and Advanced (V6+). After climbing as many boulders as you can in the allotted time, the top 3 finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Flove-at-first-onsight-men-s-beginner-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

Love at First Onsight: Men's Intermediate: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Love at First Onsight is a Valentine's Day themed Climbing Competition hosted by Touch of Nature's Base Camp at the SIU Student Recreation Center's bouldering studio. It is a friendly competition between climbers across 3 different skill divisions: Beginner (VB-V3); Intermediate (V3-V6); and Advanced (V6+). After climbing as many boulders as you can in the allotted time, the top 3 finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Flove-at-first-onsight-men-s-intermediate-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

Love at First Onsight: Women's Advanced: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Love at First Onsight is a Valentine's Day themed Climbing Competition hosted by Touch of Nature's Base Camp at the SIU Student Recreation Center's bouldering studio. It is a friendly competition between climbers across 3 different skill divisions: Beginner (VB-V3); Intermediate (V3-V6); and Advanced (V6+). After climbing as boulders as you can in the allotted time, the top 3 finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Flove-at-first-onsight-women-s-advanced-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

Love at First Onsight: Women's Beginner: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Love at First Onsight is a Valentine's Day themed Climbing Competition hosted by Touch of Nature's Base Camp at the SIU Student Recreation Center's bouldering studio. It is a friendly competition between climbers across 3 different skill divisions: Beginner (VB-V3); Intermediate (V3-V6); and Advanced (V6+). After climbing as many boulders as you can in the allotted time, the top 3 finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Flove-at-first-onsight-women-s-beginner-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

Love at First Onsight: Women's Intermediate: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Love at First Onsight is a Valentine's Day themed Climbing Competition hosted by Touch of Nature's Basecamp at the SIU Student Recreation Center's bouldering studio. It is a friendly competition between climbers across 3 different skill divisions: Beginner (VB-V3); Intermediate (V3-V6); and Advanced (V6+). After climbing as boulders as you can in the allotted time, the top 3 finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclimbing%2Fclimbing-camps%2Flove-at-first-onsight-women-s-intermediate-2022?cmp=39-34-464039

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/999152-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/998209-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Carbondale Community Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 5 & 12, Saturdays, Carbondale Community Farmers Market. University Mall, 1237 E. Main St, Carbondale. Market runs December to March. Karen@fwsoil.org Farmers Market Manager or Libby at Libby@fwsoil.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 10, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 7-11, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 11, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Breakfast, Lunch and Evening Meals: CLOSED TEMPORARILY for approximately two weeks. Seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 7 & 11 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Feb. 7–11, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 7-11, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Feb. 9, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 6 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 9, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0