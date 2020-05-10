What's Coming

Informaton for all camps: Drop off for camps will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. No flip-flop footwear please. **Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration.** To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431.****Please note: We will be out of the office until May 1 and registration will open once shelter in place order has been lifted. ****All attending children MUST be rest room independent Connie Adams, yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; $120 members / $150 non-members; http://sciencecentersi.com