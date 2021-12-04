What's Coming

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Ivas John Band: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Cornfield Lounge, Creal Springs. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.coms are low. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103008272?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4 & 11, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953059-0

Nature Buddies (12/4): 3:30-4:15 p.m. Dec. 4 & 11, Carbondale Park District, P.O. Box 1326, Carbondale. This activity is designed to spark curiosity in children, and encourage exploration of the natural world. Through kid friendly nature walks, participants will explore different nature trails in the community. Children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Location Chautauqua Bottoms Nature Preserve. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Fnature-buddies-12-4-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

PNG Gift Creation Station: 1-2 and another session from 3-4 p.m. Dec. 4 & 11, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create custom gifts, like ornaments and keychains, using the library's Technology Lab equipment! Free and open to ages 10 to 18. Limit of one session per Saturday, per person. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953051-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4 & 11, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953021-0

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

Drive-Thru Visit with Santa Claus: 4:30-6:30 p.m., The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Come out to the Pavilion for your chance to tell Santa what you want for Christmas and get pictures with the Jolly Old Elf. Listen to local choirs and hear holiday stories on the radio. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953056-0

Ivas John Band: 2-6 p.m., Alto Vineyards w/ Gary Gordon, Alto Pass. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103008273?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Illinois Botanizer’s “Best of Illinois Nature 2021” Program: 2-3 p.m., Giant City Visitor Center, 1-245 Giant City Road, Makanda. Botanist Chris Benda presents photographs highlighting his amazing nature encounters of 2021. Limited seating. Call 618-457-4836 to register. https://go.evvnt.com/959981-0

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Sundays, Help and hope for families of alcoholics, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale; 570-594-7918

MONDAY, DEC. 6

Marion Carnegie Library Lego Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. MCL Lego Club is back. Stop by the library to make creations. For ages birth to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953068-0

Virtual Conversation with Evanston, Illinois Mayor Daniel Biss: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. Evanston, Illinois Mayor Daniel Biss discusses his city's slavery and racial discrimination reparations program — the first of its kind in the nation. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/951021-0

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

Ivas John Band: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. John Brown's On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103008269?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Paint Night: Let it Snow: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Reconnect with your friends while learning how to create a masterpiece alongside a professional artist in our art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-night-let-it-snow-tickets-156968610339

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

MCL Story Hour - Reindeer: 10:30-11:30 a.m., 206 S. Market St., 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join Miss Shelley and Miss Twila as they read reindeer stories and sing and dance to fun music videos. We will be making reindeer hats, too!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953150-0

PNG STEAM Club - Robotics Smart Machines: 4-6 p.m., 206 S. Market St., 206 S. Market St., Marion. Using physics, engineering, and computer science, we'll build any of eight available robots. Then, we'll program the robots using an easy, visual programming app on a tablet!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953046-0

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Dec. 1, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression: 9 p.m.- Dec. 11, 1 a.m., Hangar 9, 511 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Joslyn Hampton teamed with her stepfather, a touring guitarist and songwriter. A mix of funk and soul. New take on the neo-soul / funk sound with rock ’n’ roll inspirations. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102925493?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

The Fighting SIde's 2021 Winter Ramble with Wonky Tonk: 8 p.m.- Dec. 11, 12 a.m., PKs Bar, 308 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. The Fighting SIde's 2021 Winter Ramble with Wonky Tonk 12/12/21 Carbondale, IL 12/11/21 Chicago, IL 12/12/21 Miwonky, WI For extreme up to date info please friend me at: www.facebook.com/wonkytonkmusic or follow www.wonkytonkmusic.com

Kenny G: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Instrumentalist whose recordings routinely made the pop, R&B, and jazz charts during the 1980s and '90s, Kenny G's sound became a staple on adult contemporary and smooth jazz radio stations. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102871043?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Josh Gilbert Band: CHRISTMAS TOUR - (TRIO) Live in Steeleville: 7-11 p.m., Steeleville Baptist Church, 1315 W. Shawneetown Trail, Steeleville. Josh Gilbert (TRIO) For more info visit - https://www.steelevillebaptist.com/ FOR BOOKING/INFO: info@joshgilbertband.com - Packing a Southern Rock/Pop, Blues & Americana sound with positive, family-friendly message. In 2020, Josh released two more singles "Hold Me Close" and "Slow Drivin' Train", which both venture further into the Blues/Rock realm. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102988985?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Big Daddy Weave: The Very Merry Christmas & More Tour: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. A band for 19 years who travel the globe and do what they love to do while also telling others about the gift of salvation from God through His son Jesus. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1023132994?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Billy Don Burns @The Elks in McLeansboro: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Elks Lodge, 207 N. Jackson St., McLeansboro. Lodge #1882. $20. Billy Don Burns Jason Evans James Reed Landen Billington Billy Don Burns is one of the few remaining original outlaw country music singer/songwriters. Country blues. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102958717?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Cookies by the Pound: Holiday cookie sale at Our Redeemer Church, 1501 Broeking Rd, Marion from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Holly Halliwell: The Very Merry Christmas & More Tour: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. NewSong's Very Merry Christmas Tour and More with Big Daddy Weave and Holly Halliwell. Christian pop artist, Holly Halliwell, got her start in music in the small town of Hoopeston. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102962138?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

MCL Book Club: 10-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join the Marion Carnegie Library Book Club in person. This session covers November and December, and our book pick is Winter Street by Elin Hilderbrand. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/952922-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Carbondale Community Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 4 & 11, Saturdays, Carbondale Community Farmers Market. University Mall, 1237 E. Main St, Carbondale. Market runs December to March. This year it will be closed Dec 25 and Jan 1 due to the Holidays; Karen@fwsoil.org Farmers Market Manager or Libby at Libby@fwsoil.org

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 6 & 10, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 4-10, seven days a week.Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 9, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 6–10, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 6 & 10 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Dec. 6–10, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 6–10, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Sundays, Help and hope for families of alcoholics, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale; 570-594-7918

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Dec. 5 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 8, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

