What's Coming

SUNDAY, AUG. 30
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:15 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. This is SOLD OUT but call the church office 618-252-7491 for arrangements. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-108715842010
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-noon, First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Hello Members and welcome back! Thank you for your cooperation during this time. You are registering for the 10:45 AM gathering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-1045-am-worship-tickets-108726367492
FBC Harrisburg 6 P.M. Worship: 6-7:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Thank you for your cooperation during this time. You are registering for the 6 p.m. gathering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-6pm-worship-tickets-109158078752
MONDAY, AUG. 31
LEGO Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. REGISTRATION REQUIRED: Sign up in the Children's Department to play and build with LEGOs. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/666837-0
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (For healthcare providers) You will receive a welcome email with directions and instructions for class within 48 hours of enrollment. This reservation will register your seat in class & is non refundable $45 balance is due upon arrival to class. Renewal students must not be expired--if so, you can take the initial class which is about an hour longer and $10 more dollars. AHA requires a BLS book for every class. You may purchase one in class or online; instructor will include options in the welcome email. CHECK OUT INSTRUCTIONS: Click through the paypal link-you do NOT have to have a paypal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the paypal sign in. Visit our website at www.zoellereducation.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-116812167337
Women Talk Wednesday: 7-10 p.m., SIU Student Center- Ballroom AB, 1255 Lincoln Drive, Carbondale. Women Talk Wednesday is an event for some girl talk, comparable to going to your favorite hairdresser. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-talk-wednesday-tickets-116348392173
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. (Example Oct 15, 2017 expires Oct 31, 2019). Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. Precourse letter with instructions for pretest, book purchase links, directions & FAQ will be emailed to the email listed on your paypal within 48 hours of registering. A Pretest & most currentl AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. All successful students may retrieve their ecards and print a copy before they leave. Time listed is subject to attendee numbers. Smaller enrollments tend to take less time for skills checks. Thank you for choosing Zoeller Education. Small classes, stress free environment. See our reviews at: www.zoellereducation.com CHECK OUT INSTRUCTIONS: Click through the paypal link-you do NOT have to have a paypal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the paypal sign in. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-116814245553
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
The Church REUNION WEEKEND: 7 p.m.- Sept. 6, 10 p.m., Christ Temple Church of God In Christ, 1713 Washington Ave., Cairo. God has commissioned Pastor Tracy Lawrence to gather the people in Southern Illinois to pray, praise and call on the name of Jesus for Cairo. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-church-reunion-weekend-tickets-113682471332
SUNDAY, SEPT. 6
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:15 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. This is SOLD OUT but call the church office 618.252.7491 for arrangements. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-108715844016
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-noon, First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Thank you for your cooperation during this time. You are registering for the 10:45 AM gathering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-1045-am-worship-tickets-108726369498
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 4, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Sept. 3, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 30 – Sept. 4, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 31 & 4, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 31 – Sept. 4, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 2, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!