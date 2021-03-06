What's Coming

SATURDAY, MARCH 6
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. March 6 & 13, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale.
Seed Swap: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Flyover Social Center, 214 N. Washington St., Carbondale. Participants bring their own open-pollinated, saved seeds to swap. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. Wear masks and gloves and use hand sanitizer. 618-559-3452.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491.
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491.
Paint & Meditate: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Find your inner peace and your inner artist for our weekly paint & meditate session.
Paint & Relax: The Lion King: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a masterpiece of your very own with friends & family at our art center.
MONDAY, MARCH 8
Zoom Forum - The Truth about HB 3653 Illinois' Criminal Justice Reform Bill: 6-7 p.m., Carbondale. Elgie Sims Jr., Senator Illinois 17th District, will speak about House Bill 3653. 618-457-7722.
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
AAUW Carbondale Branch - Legal Tips for Caregivers: 7-8:30 p.m., Carbondale. Presentation will be by Rebecca O’Neill, Clinical Professor at SIU School of Law. Attendees must register. 618-967-8206.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
AHA PALS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion.
BLS: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in the cardiac arrest code situation.
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. We are here to help.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
Nature Movie: Remarkable Rabbits: 2 & 6 p.m., Cache River State Natural Area, Barkhausen - Cache River Wetlands Center, 8885 State Route 37 South, Cypress. The nature movie Remarkable Rabbits will be screened at 2 & 6 p.m. at Cache River State Natural Area, Barkhausen - Cache River Wetlands Center. 618-657-2054.
TNCC 1 Day Renewal for experienced RNs: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. The TNCC 1 day renewal class by the ENA is back. This class is for experience RN's who are prepared to test out for renewal.
Virtual Workshop - How Caregivers Can Secure the Future of Dependents with Special Needs: 6-7 p.m., Carbondale. This workshop addresses protecting government benefit eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Special Needs Trusts, ABLE Accounts and the importance of a Will. Free. Registration required. 618-457-0371.
Zeigler Eagles Auxiliary Bingo: 7-10 p.m., Zeigler Eagles Aerie 2444, 114 N. Main St., Zeigler. Seating is limited to 75 people, first come, first serve. No reserving tables, masks are required when not seated. No outside food or drink allowed. 618-694-3723.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
Blue and Gray Dinner featuring Dr. Trevor Steinbach and Dinner by Kitchen of Lafayette: 6-8 p.m., Anna Arts Center, 125 W. Davie St., Anna. Blue and Gray Dinner featuring speaker Dr. Trevor Steinbach, Topic is "The Lincolns in Sickness and Health." Dinner by Kitchen of Lafayette. 904-625-1109.
Ladies Night Paint Night: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale.
Virtual Live Theater: The Weir: 7-9 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Spellbinder.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Virtual Live Theater: The Weir: 7-9 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Spellbinder.
River to River Trail Society Hike: Phantoms Canyon to Cedar Falls, in Pope County. This hike will be on private property of Camp Ondessonk. The leader will be Greg Santen, guest services director, Camp Ondessonk. To register, call 630-470-7692.
The Illinois Freedom Project Traveling Exhibit and Speakers - Free Event: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Anna Arts Center, 125 W. Davie St., Anna. Exhibit and panel shares inspiring stories from the past to create a better future. 904-625-1109.
Trail Stewardship Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Groups and individuals may join the volunteers who have been helping rebuild Touch of Nature’s trail system through Trail Stewardship Days. Volunteers must preregister at least 48 hours before an event begins. No experience is necessary. Come prepared to be exposed to the elements all day. Bring a mask, water, snacks, meds, etc., as well as close-toed shoes. Training and PPE will be provided by TON staff. Touch of Nature is located approximately eight miles southeast of the main SIU campus on Giant City Road.
Virtual Celebration of Women’s History Month - Alexander/Pulaski County Branch of the NAACP: 10 a.m.-noon, Cairo. A Celebration of Herstory: Women of Action and Achievement. The Keynote Speaker is Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, Ph.D., MBA. Link will be supplied upon registration. 618-306-2324.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 19, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, nonperishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive-thru: 9-10 a.m. March 11, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 8-12, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 8 & 12, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; Must have voucher for food fair. 618-357-9530;
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 9, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. March 8-12, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 7 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. March 10, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Open House at the PAST Heritage House with Civil War Era Exhibits: 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m., March 14, Heritage House, 102 S. Main St., Jonesboro. Dr. James R.M. Gaskill from 17th Corps Field Hospital and Dr. Urban G. Owen portrayed by Dr. Trevor Steinbach. 904-625-1109.
River To River Trail Society Hike: Saturday, March 20, Todd Carr will lead a hike on the Jackson Hole to Peter's Cave waterfall loop, in Pope County. To register, call 618-499-9629 on or after March 15.
Spring Revival and Singing: 6 p.m.- 2 p.m., March 19, Grove Baptist Church, 16445 U.S. 45, New Burnside. Spring Revival and Gospel Singing. 618-889-7769.