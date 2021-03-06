What's Coming

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

River to River Trail Society Hike: Phantoms Canyon to Cedar Falls, in Pope County. This hike will be on private property of Camp Ondessonk. The leader will be Greg Santen, guest services director, Camp Ondessonk. To register, call 630-470-7692.

Trail Stewardship Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Groups and individuals may join the volunteers who have been helping rebuild Touch of Nature’s trail system through Trail Stewardship Days. Volunteers must preregister at least 48 hours before an event begins. No experience is necessary. Come prepared to be exposed to the elements all day. Bring a mask, water, snacks, meds, etc., as well as close-toed shoes. Training and PPE will be provided by TON staff. Touch of Nature is located approximately eight miles southeast of the main SIU campus on Giant City Road.