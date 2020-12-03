What's Coming

MONDAY, DEC. 7

Curbside Food Distribution: 3 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21. Refuge Temple Church, 2201 W. Main St., Marion. All are welcome to pick up a food box. There will be 1,000 boxes distributed filled with dairy, fresh produce of fruits and vegetables and sometimes meat. Volunteers are needed and welcome to come to the church parking lot at 1 p.m. to ready the food boxes for curbside pickup. CDC guidelines are followed. All volunteers will be provided masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Social distancing is observed to keep the community safe. For information call Pastor Larry Lee at 618-889-1169.