What's Coming

Touch of Nature LNT ME Eleven Point Canoe: April 14, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Leave No Trace Master Educator Course - Eleven Point National Scenic River, Missouri ● Duration: 4 days + pre-course on-line requirement ● Dates: April 11-14 ● Cost: $550 ● Location: Eleven Point River, Missouri ● Meeting time and location: TBD, on site at river campground Course Overview The Master Educator course is an extensive experience designed to immerse participants in Leave No Trace skills and ethics through hands on practice and teaching. The course provides participants with a comprehensive overview of Leave No Trace techniques through practical application in a backcountry setting. Students who successfully graduate from this course will receive a certificate and will be qualified to offer and teach two-day Leave No Trace Trainer courses as well as shorter Awareness Workshops. During four days of training on the Eleven Point River, participants will learn and teach the principles of Leave No Trace while immersing themselves in the outdoors. The Eleven Point National Scenic River provides an ideal setting for exploring and discussing outdoor ethics, frontcountry issues, and backcountry Leave No Trace principles. The course will involve teaching and practicing Leave No Trace skills and ethics while paddling 28 miles of the Eleven Point River in Southeastern Missouri. The Eleven Point River is an “easy” river to paddle for most participants with a few class I and class II rapids. Participants do not need to be expert paddlers but prior paddling and backcountry experience is required. The Master Educator course does not cover skills related to backcountry camping or paddling. Participants will be responsible for providing their own tent (1 per person) and their own food/cooking supplies. Some equipment may be available for rental. For questions, contact Erik Oberg at (618)-453-3945 or at eriko@siu.edu. Schedule From: Aprril 10 to 14 2021 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fhiking%2Fcamp%2Ftouch-of-nature-lnt-me-eleven-point-canoe-2021?cmp=39-34-464039