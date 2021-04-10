What's Coming

SATURDAY, APRIL 10
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. April 10 & 17, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-136112348699
Soccer CSI CPKD 3 Weekend Mini Season: 1-3 p.m. Weekends April 10, 17 April 24, Doug Lee Park (Superblock), 601 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. This three weekend mini season will introduce new players to soccer and also build on returning players' skills. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fsoccer%2Fsoccer-classes%2Fsoccer-csi-cpkd-3-weekend-mini-season-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
AFGE Retirement Workshop: 5-7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites Marion, 2609 Blue Heron Drive, Marion. Attend a Live Federal Retirement Workshop Sponsored by AFGE. Learn how to prepare for the road to retirement. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afge-retirement-workshop-041121-il-marion-il-registration-145118333843
Basquiat Paint Night: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Learn how to paint like the legendary black artist, Basquiat. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basquiat-paint-night-tickets-142416598881
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel registration. 618-252-7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-133268155641
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618.252.7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-1045-am-worship-tickets-133268360253
Paint & Meditate: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Find your inner peace and your inner artist for our weekly paint & meditate session. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-meditate-tickets-142228793149
Paint Your Pet Workshop!: 2-5 p.m. 11 & 17, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Paint your buddy! Your pal! Create a masterpiece of your pet with us at this fun and creative event. No artistic skill required!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-pet-workshop-tickets-142301173641
Touch of Nature LNT ME Eleven Point Canoe: April 14, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Leave No Trace Master Educator Course - Eleven Point National Scenic River, Missouri ● Duration: 4 days + pre-course on-line requirement ● Dates: April 11-14 ● Cost: $550 ● Location: Eleven Point River, Missouri ● Meeting time and location: TBD, on site at river campground Course Overview The Master Educator course is an extensive experience designed to immerse participants in Leave No Trace skills and ethics through hands on practice and teaching. The course provides participants with a comprehensive overview of Leave No Trace techniques through practical application in a backcountry setting. Students who successfully graduate from this course will receive a certificate and will be qualified to offer and teach two-day Leave No Trace Trainer courses as well as shorter Awareness Workshops. During four days of training on the Eleven Point River, participants will learn and teach the principles of Leave No Trace while immersing themselves in the outdoors. The Eleven Point National Scenic River provides an ideal setting for exploring and discussing outdoor ethics, frontcountry issues, and backcountry Leave No Trace principles. The course will involve teaching and practicing Leave No Trace skills and ethics while paddling 28 miles of the Eleven Point River in Southeastern Missouri. The Eleven Point River is an “easy” river to paddle for most participants with a few class I and class II rapids. Participants do not need to be expert paddlers but prior paddling and backcountry experience is required. The Master Educator course does not cover skills related to backcountry camping or paddling. Participants will be responsible for providing their own tent (1 per person) and their own food/cooking supplies. Some equipment may be available for rental. For questions, contact Erik Oberg at (618)-453-3945 or at eriko@siu.edu. Schedule From: Aprril 10 to 14 2021 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fhiking%2Fcamp%2Ftouch-of-nature-lnt-me-eleven-point-canoe-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
MONDAY, APRIL 12
Registration for April 17 Ferne Clyffe State Park, in Union County: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ferne Clyffe State Park, 90 Goreville Road, Goreville. Hike is April 17. Register April 12 or after. Starting times and meeting places will be communicated to registrants over the phone. All hikers must bring a face mask. 630) 470-7692. https://go.evvnt.com/748661-0
Soccer Skills Clinic: 5-5:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, April 12-29, Parrish Park, 2501 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. This clinic introduces children to soccer by helping them become familiar with moving with the ball at their feet and developing coordination and balance. Each class, kids participate in a variety of age appropriate activities. Children need to wear closed shoes that they can easily run in; no flip-flops, sandals, or clogs. Age Category Youth Location Gene Eddings Field at Parrish Park. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fsoccer%2Fsoccer-clinics%2Fsoccer-skills-clinic-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
Archery: 5-5:45 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays, April 12-28, LIFE Community Center, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale. This program will teach archery basics and proper shooting techniques. Participants experience a safe, fun, and well-balanced introduction to recreational and competitive archery. Learn the proper way to handle and shoot a bow and arrow. Equipment is provided. Age Category Youth Schedule. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fmartial-arts%2Farchery-classes%2Farchery-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Carbondale Aglow Meeting: 9:30 a.m.-noon, New Hope Community Church, 5290 Snowy Owl Road, Pinckneyville. Meeting with time to share God's word, worship and pray. https://go.evvnt.com/763724-0
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
EThOs Mastermind Group on Winning The War In Your Mind: 12-1 p.m., The Vault Cafe on the Square, 504 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. In an EThOs Mastermind Group, you gather together weekly with friends to grow, inspire, and sharpen one another's strengths. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ethos-mastermind-group-on-winning-the-war-in-your-mind-tickets-144065681331
Evening with Wynonna and Cactus: 7-10 p.m., Saline County Fairgrounds, 200-598 Dorris Heights Road, Saline County Fairgounds, Harrisburg. An Evening with Wynonna and Cactus. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/evening-with-wynonna-and-cactus-tickets-145051066645
Food 4 Thought Experience: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create & learn how to have a healthier lifestyle. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/food-4-thought-experience-tickets-148425916913
Learning in Retirement: Daniel F. Mahony, SIU System President: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Carbondale. Daniel F. Mahony will be the featured speaker at the monthly Zoom meeting of Southern Illinois Learning in Retirement. 618-536-7751.
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create with people who care. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237244427
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60.00 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-142027878207
AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class): 2-7:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-pals-renewal-120-12-down-12-at-class-tickets-142027944405
Program by Telephone - Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia - Carbondale: 12-1 p.m., Free Program - Carbondale, Free Program - Listen by Phone or Watch Online, Carbondale. Listen by Phone as we present Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/program-by-telephone-understanding-alzheimers-dementia-tickets-148661872663
Program by Telephone - Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia- Marion: 12-1 p.m., Free Program - Marion, Free Program - Listen by Phone or Watch Online, Marion. Listen by Phone as we present Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/program-by-telephone-understanding-alzheimers-dementia-tickets-148661786405
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
Junk 'N' Disorderly JUNKFest and Artisan Market - Friday Admission $10 Saturday $5: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April 16 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 17, 3000 W. Deyoung St., 3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion. Junk 'N' Disorderly JUNKFest and Artisan Market. Friday admission $10 Junk 'N' Disorderly Prom 5-8 p.m. BEST Prom attire. Details below. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/junk-n-disorderly-junkfest-and-artisan-market-friday-admission-10-tickets-142416107411
Paint & Meditate: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Find your inner peace and your inner artist for our weekly paint & meditate session. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-meditate-tickets-142228795155
Saluki Paint Night: Pulliam in Spring: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax, paint, celebrate! Create an amazing painting of the place we call home. Go Salukis!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saluki-paint-night-pulliam-in-spring-tickets-148844914145
The Winery Comedy Tour at Starview: 7-8:30 p.m., StarView Vineyards, 5100 Wing Hill Road, Cobden. Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-winery-comedy-tour-at-starview-tickets-138852169577
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 16, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. April 15, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 12-16, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 12 & 16, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 13, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. April 12-16, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 11 & 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. April 14, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org