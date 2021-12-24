What's Coming

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

FREE Community Christmas Day Meal: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., First Church of God, 1409 Broeking Road, Marion. FREE Community Christmas Day Meal. 618-993-6369.

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Jan. 2, Sundays, Help and hope for families of alcoholics, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale; 570-594-7918

MONDAY, DEC. 27

St. Louis Food Bank Mobile Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Victory Christian Fellowship, 414 N. Second St., Murphysboro. Food distribution. Anyone can participate who needs help with food. 618-684-2013. https://go.evvnt.com/974731-0

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

MCL Teen Craft Night - Bad Art Night: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder - we all know this. But hey - let's get crazy this week. Come create crazy works of art using random art supplies. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953002-0

MCL Story Hour - Hibernate: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Hear hibernation stories then sing and dance with Miss Shelley and Miss Twila. Take home a craft too. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/953162-0

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Dec. 29, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

Craig Gerdes Music: 4-8 p.m., Fuzzy's Tavern, 106 N. Front St., Cobden. Craig Gerdes Solo Acoustic Show. Mixture of different influences, rock & roll, Southern rock, rockabilly and country. bluesapp_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

River-to-River Trail Society New Years Day Hike: 10 a.m.-noon, Sentry Bluff Trailhead, Pope County. Meet at main parking lot at Bell Smith Springs. Dress warmly, layers of clothing and wear boots or appropriate footwear. Bring hiking stick, water and snack. No dogs. For directions call 618-926-3250. 618-926-3250. https://go.evvnt.com/973959-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Carbondale Community Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 1, Saturdays, Carbondale Community Farmers Market. University Mall, 1237 E. Main St, Carbondale. Market runs December to March. This year it will be closed Dec 25 and Jan 1 due to the Holidays; Karen@fwsoil.org Farmers Market Manager or Libby at Libby@fwsoil.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 30, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 27–31, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 27 & 31, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 25 - Jan. 1, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 27 & 31 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 28, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Dec. 27–31, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 27–31, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Dec. 26 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 29, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

