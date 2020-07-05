What's Coming

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Carbondale Spring Cleanup: After being postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Carbondale announces the annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program will begin July 10th, 2020. This program serves single-family dwellings up to and including 4-unit buildings. The Spring Cleanup Program allows residents to dispose of household items and general rubbish generated from the dwelling being served. To participate in this program, place your household rubbish at the curbside no earlier than five (5) days prior to your collection day and no later than 8 a.m. on your collection day (please note that items set at the curbside for collection after 8 a.m. on the listed collection day will not be collected). Household items will be collected from the curbside on Fridays, based on the following schedule: Monday's City Refuse Collection Route — Friday, July 10th All residences east of the Canadian National (CN) railroad tracks. Tuesday's City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, July 17th All residences located east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and west of South Oakland Ave., and all residents south of W. Main St. up to and including Chautauqua Street (excluding residences along S. Oakland Ave.) Wednesday's City Refuse Collection Route — Friday, July 24 All residences located west of the CN railroad tracks, from South Oakland Ave., east and from W. Main Street south. And all residences from W. Main Street north and N. Oakland Ave., east, up to and including W. Sycamore Street as well as residences on N. Baine Drive; All residents west of the CNRR tracks, east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and south of W. Chautauqua Street (excluding residences on Chautauqua St.) Thursday's City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, July 31st All residences west of the CN railroad tracks, north of W. Sycamore Street (excluding residences located along W. Sycamore St. and N. Baine Dr.) and all residences west of Little Crab Orchard Creek. The following items will NOT be collected as a part of this program: Electronics such as computers and computer accessories; televisions and TV accessories; MP3 and IPOD players. Tires, appliances, or yard waste - these items can be disposed of by the City's Landscape & Special Waste Sticker Program. Hazardous materials including paint, oil, gasoline, car batteries, pesticides and other chemicals. Note that many of these items may be disposed of through a Household Chemical Collection Event by the Jackson County Health Department. For more information, check the Jackson County Health Department's website at www.recyclejacksoncounty.org. Contractor's remodeling or construction debris - residents or contractors must dispose of these items using private haulers. Please be sure not to block sidewalks, streets, ditches or drainage ways with your items. Also placing items and/or allowing items to remain at the curbside earlier than 5 days prior to or after 8 a.m. on your scheduled collection day is a violation of City Code and may subject you to a citation. If you have any questions, contact the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at 618-457-3275; Roni LeForge, 618-559-1939; rleforge@explorecarbondale.com; explorecarbondale.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1503