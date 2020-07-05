What's Coming

Note: With precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 virus, many events are being canceled or postponed. Some re-openings are occurring with precautions being taken.
MONDAY, JULY 6
Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Pine Lakes Golf Course at Energy: 7 a.m.-12:35 p.m., Pine Lakes Golf Course, 2705 S. Park Ave. COVID 19 Restrictions in place. Anyone 50 or older is welcome. You may show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. Green fees only. For additional information or questions contact rhite66@gmail.com, jshum118@gmail.com or by phone 618-218-6745. 618-218-6745.
Family Vacation Night: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Behind Sallie Logan Public Library, Pine Street between 20th and 18th streets, Murphysboro. Family drive-thru fun. Stay in your vehicle, enjoy waving at mascots and pick up a gift bag as you leave; Cynthia Mill, 618-687-4077; cynthia@silkwormink.com
Movie Monday: 1-3 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy watching a movie that goes along with this year's summer reading program. For teens 12 to 19. Sarah Watkins, 718-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Spidey's Friendly Neighborhood Reading Tips: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Beginning June 29, you can watch the tips on the Marion Carnegie Library Facebook page, then pick up the weekly worksheet. When you return the worksheet you can draw a prize from the treasure chest. For more information on Summer Reading, you can contact the library today. Keep Reading Friends. For kids, birth to 12; facebook.com/pages/category/Library/Marion-Carnegie-Library-55005216560/ Sarah Watkins, swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org, (618) 993-5935. http://www.marioncarnegielibrary.org
Surfing into Summer Food Program: 5 p.m., Bethel AME Church, 316 E. Jackson St., Carbondale. Women for Change Carbondale recipient of COVID-19 Community Relief Fund by Southern Illinois Community Foundation is launching our SURFING INTO SUMMER - Supper and Weekend Grab Bag Food Program for school-age children 18 years and under who reside in northeast Carbondale. Due to the residuals of COVID-19, there is a continual need for food. Program will feed 50 children a day M-F, supper meals and grab bags for the weekend. Supper meal is often a meal that low-income families cannot afford since children are in the house all day, eating all day. So this program will provide supper M- F and grab bag on every Friday. Donations are welcomed. Food program will be at 5 p.m. Monday, July 6-31. Parents must sign up their children by calling or texting 618-203-9617 or email womenforchange8 @gmail.com. womenforchange8@gmail.com, 618-203-9617.
TUESDAY, JULY 7
BlackOut Tuesday: BlackOut 2020 Shop Black: 5-9 p.m., First Christian Church of Carbondale, 306 W. Monroe, Carbondale. Vendors welcome. Free tables Black businesses only. Marching, music, spearkers, voter registration. Presented by Carbondale United African American Museum of Southern Illinois, Carbondale Branch NAACP and the Women's Center; Nancy Maxwell, 618-306-5885
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
Animal Tales Presents "Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them!": 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. View "Fantastic Creatures and Where to Find them" a virtual presentation on the library's Facebook page. THIS PRESENTATION IS AVAILABLE ONE DAY ONLY. Free and open to the public; https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Library/Marion-Carnegie-Library-55005216560/; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Raffia Covered Letters: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Stop by the library for this come 'n go afternoon craft. For teens 12 to 19; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5938; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
THURSDAY, JULY 9
Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Kokopelli Golf Course: 7:30 a.m.-12:40 p.m., Kokopelli Golf Course, 1527 Champions Drive, Marion. COVID 19 Restrictions in place. Anyone 50 or older is welcome. You may show up at the course at 7:30 a.m. Golf round starts at 8 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. Green fees only. For additional information or questions contact rhite66@gmail.com; jshum118@gmail.com or by phone 618 218 6745.
FRIDAY, JULY 10
Carbondale Spring Cleanup: After being postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Carbondale announces the annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program will begin July 10th, 2020. This program serves single-family dwellings up to and including 4-unit buildings. The Spring Cleanup Program allows residents to dispose of household items and general rubbish generated from the dwelling being served. To participate in this program, place your household rubbish at the curbside no earlier than five (5) days prior to your collection day and no later than 8 a.m. on your collection day (please note that items set at the curbside for collection after 8 a.m. on the listed collection day will not be collected). Household items will be collected from the curbside on Fridays, based on the following schedule: Monday's City Refuse Collection Route — Friday, July 10th All residences east of the Canadian National (CN) railroad tracks. Tuesday's City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, July 17th All residences located east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and west of South Oakland Ave., and all residents south of W. Main St. up to and including Chautauqua Street (excluding residences along S. Oakland Ave.) Wednesday's City Refuse Collection Route — Friday, July 24 All residences located west of the CN railroad tracks, from South Oakland Ave., east and from W. Main Street south. And all residences from W. Main Street north and N. Oakland Ave., east, up to and including W. Sycamore Street as well as residences on N. Baine Drive; All residents west of the CNRR tracks, east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and south of W. Chautauqua Street (excluding residences on Chautauqua St.) Thursday's City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, July 31st All residences west of the CN railroad tracks, north of W. Sycamore Street (excluding residences located along W. Sycamore St. and N. Baine Dr.) and all residences west of Little Crab Orchard Creek. The following items will NOT be collected as a part of this program: Electronics such as computers and computer accessories; televisions and TV accessories; MP3 and IPOD players. Tires, appliances, or yard waste - these items can be disposed of by the City's Landscape & Special Waste Sticker Program. Hazardous materials including paint, oil, gasoline, car batteries, pesticides and other chemicals. Note that many of these items may be disposed of through a Household Chemical Collection Event by the Jackson County Health Department. For more information, check the Jackson County Health Department's website at www.recyclejacksoncounty.org. Contractor's remodeling or construction debris - residents or contractors must dispose of these items using private haulers. Please be sure not to block sidewalks, streets, ditches or drainage ways with your items. Also placing items and/or allowing items to remain at the curbside earlier than 5 days prior to or after 8 a.m. on your scheduled collection day is a violation of City Code and may subject you to a citation. If you have any questions, contact the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at 618-457-3275; Roni LeForge, 618-559-1939; rleforge@explorecarbondale.com; explorecarbondale.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1503
SATURDAY, JULY 11
Carbondale Farmer's Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Carbondale Farmer's Market, Westowne Center west of Murdale, Carbondale. The Farmer's Market of Carbondale opens for it's 45th outdoor season March 28 at Westowne Center near Murdale Shopping Center. Open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon; Lisa Schmidt, 618-924-0558; lisaslocalcolor@aol.com; facebook.com/farmersmarketcarbondale
Presentation - L.O.Trigg Tours of the Illinois Ozarks: 10-11 a.m., Cache River State Natural Area, Barkhausen-Cache River Wetlands Center, 8885 Illinois 37 South, Cypress. Todd Carr a life-long resident of southeastern Illinois will tell of Mr. L.O.Trigg Tours of the Illinois Ozarks, of Cache River State Natural Area. Trigg's Tours of the 1930s and 1940s which led to the designation of a national forest for Illinois in 1939 will be discussed. Please call 618-657-2064 for seating is limited. For events visit illinois.gov/dnr/Pages/default.aspx and click on 2020 Calendar of Events.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 17, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. July 9, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 6-10, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 6 & 10, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 7, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. July 7-10, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated.
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 7 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 8, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Science Center upcoming camps:
Information for all camps: Specific camps listed below. Drop off for camps will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. No flip-flop footwear please. Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration. To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431. Please note: Registration will open once stay-home order has been lifted. All attending children must be restroom independent; Connie Adams, 618-529-5431; yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; $120 members / $150 non-members; http://sciencecentersi.com
Earth And Space Camp - 3 day camp: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 8-10, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Find out what makes Earth so special and beyond.
Camper's Choice Camp -3 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. July 29-31, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main, Ste. 1048, Carbondale. Every day the campers will vote on what activities we will do.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!