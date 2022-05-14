What's Coming

SATURDAY, MAY 14

BioBlitz at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary: 4:30 a.m.-3 p.m., War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 228 Bushwack Road, Golconda. BioBlitz at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, finding & identifying as many species of birds, plants & wildflowers and insects as possible, using iNaturalist App and expert help. 618-534-7870.

Damon Mitchell Live @ Peachbarn Winery: 4-8 p.m., Peachbarn Winery & Café, 560 Chestnut St., Alto Pass. An evening with Damon Mitchell sharing original music, classic hits, and the history behind some of the most foundational songs of pop. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103012665?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Ivas John Band: 5-9 p.m., StarView Vineyards, 5100 Wing Hill Road, Cobden. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103397970?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Lee Greenwood: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. His song, “God Bless the USA” has been voted the most recognizable patriotic song in America. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102967543?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Marion Kiwanis Spring Pancake Breakfast: 6:30-10:30 a.m., Marion Knights of Columbus, 1601 W. White St., Marion. Marion Kiwanis Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. 618-993-8953.

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. May 14 & 21, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1111445-0

The Rachel Brooke Band @ Axe and Ale: 7-11 p.m., Southern Illinois Axe and Ale, 35 S. Vine St. Suite 3, Harrisburg. -. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103205757?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 14 & May 21, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1114945-0

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Karegan: 2-6 p.m., Garden Grove Event Center, 1215 E. Walnut St., Carbondale. Acoustic Show at The Loft & Terrace Singer-songwriter. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103335248?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Sundays, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale. Help and hope for families of alcoholics; 570-594-7918

Sunday Morning with Consumed by Fire: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Little Chapel Church, 3859 IL-34, Harrisburg. An acoustic worship experience with CBF. Caleb, Josh and Jordan Ward. In 2015 they signed with Inpop and their first single, "Walk Through The Fire" will hit radio in April. "Walk Through The Fire" is a featured song in the film "Four Blood Moons" and will release as part of the soundtrack June 23rd. Look for a new album from Consumed By Fire in Fall 2015. Southern pop/rock from Oklahoma. 3 brothers. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103409918?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Tee Off Fore Nub Kids: 11 a.m., 1527 Champions Drive, Marion, IL 62959, USA, Marion. -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.universe.com%2Fevents%2Ftee-off-fore-nub-kids-tickets-54B7WR%3Fref%3Dticketmaster

MONDAY, MAY 16

Marion Carnegie Library Lego Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. MCL Lego Club is back. Stop by the library to make creations. For ages birth to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1111462-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 to 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1115992-0

Q&A at MCL: How Do I Marion?: 6-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Marion City Hall Staff will be at the Marion Carnegie Library to answer your questions. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1113756-0

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Storytime: 10-10:45 a.m., Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St., Carbondale. Join us in the Library Garden this spring for the return of Storytime!. 618-457-0354. https://go.evvnt.com/1032685-0

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Learning in Retirement: "The Evolving State of Nursing": 10:30-11:30 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 220 N. Tower Road, Carbondale. Kelli Whittington, Director of SIU's BSN Program, will discuss the evolving state of nursing. 618-536-7751.

MCL Story Hour - Dinosaur: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join Miss Shelley and Miss Twila as they read stories about dinosaurs, sing, and dance. Then, take home a fun craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1111541-0

MCL Teen Craft - Yarn Soot Sprites: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come make your own magic soot sprite using yarn pom-poms This event is free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1115302-0

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop). Help for families of alcoholics; 570-594-7918

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Constellation Station: 5:30-7 p.m., Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St., Carbondale. Join us at the Carbondale Public Library for our next NASA@ My Library event: a whole constellation of family-friendly space stations. 618-457-0354. https://go.evvnt.com/1141544-0

Flat River Band: 2:30-6:30 p.m., WOOZ Radio, 1431 Country Aire Drive, Carterville. Tri-crotic (tri-krat ik) adj. “With triple stroke of a pulse having three separate rhythmic waves to each beat.” -Webster’s Dictionary. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103430031?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MCL Story Hour - Dinosaur: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join Miss Shelley and Miss Twila as they read stories about dinosaurs, sing, and dance. Then, take home a fun craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1111542-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 to 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1115995-0

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Peter Noone is lead singer of Herman's Hermits and the bands' classic hits include: “I’m Into Something Good” “Mrs. Brown, you’ve Got A Lovely Daughter”, “I’m Henry VIII, I Am”, “Silhouettes”, “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat”, “Just A Little Bit Better”, “Wonderful World”, “There’s A Kind of Hush”, “A Must To Avoid”, “Listen People”, “The End of the World” and “Dandy”. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103082880?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Peter Noone: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Peter Noone is best known as the lead singer of Herman's Hermits. The first record in the US was "I'm Into Something Good". He is also an actor starring in television in both the UK and the U.S. He is still touring as Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone in the US. He is very active in his large fan club and his website at peternoone.com. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1023739438?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Playroom Playdate: 10 a.m.-noon, 206 S. Market St., 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come meet new friends in our Mariella Aikman Playroom in the library's Children's Department. Children may enjoy puppets, toys, games, and - of course - books. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1111454-0

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Grand Opening - PetSafe Carbondale Community Dog Park: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., PetSafe Carbondale Community Dog Park, 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Parrish Park, Carbondale. PetSafe Carbondale Community Dog Park - Grand Opening - All Things Dog Festival. https://go.evvnt.com/1145180-0

Indonesian Junk: 9 p.m.- May 22, 1 a.m., PK’s, Carbondale. These glam punk artists quickly recruited former Nerve Twin Johnny Cyanide on bass and Mike Mattner from 1956 and The Slurs on drums. The most recent addition to the group is second guitarist Adam Turetzky. Since then they have recorded four full length albums, and a handful of singles, EPs, and live tapes. They have toured the US and Canada multiple times. Their fifth album Living in A Nightmare was released in March of 2021. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103274869?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Wes Shipp Music: The Crossbarn: 7-11 p.m., The Crossbarn, 202 Chestnut St., Dahlgren. -. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103260332?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0