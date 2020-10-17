What's Coming

SATURDAY, OCT. 17
Dementia Conversations Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning: 2-3 p.m., Program by Phone or Online - Marion Office, Free Program, Marion. This is a LIVE program with Q&A time offered at the end of the presentation! Attend by phone or virtually. More info at eventbrite.com.
Williamson County Fire Protection District Rib Sale: 11 a.m., Williamson County Fire Protection District Station 1, 1505 E. Main St., Marion. 11 a.m. until they sell out. Pick up at the fire station. All proceeds are used to support local first responders. Carry-out and cash only, $20. 618-944-4664. go.evvnt.com/695695-0
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
Touch of Nature Frontcountry Course 3: Oct. 20-24, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. The Master Educator course is an extensive experience designed to immerse participants in Leave No Trace skills and ethics through hands-on practice and teaching. Participants will be living, sleeping and eating in the outdoors. With questions, contact Erik Oberg at 618-453-3945 or at eriko@siu.edu. Schedule From: Oct 19 2020 to Oct 24 2020 Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 618-453-1121.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
AHA ACLS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. More info at zoellereducation.com
AHA PALS Renewal: 2-6:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA PALS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. More info at zoellereducation.com
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
TNCC 8 Trauma Nurse Core Curriculum by ENA: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. TNCC 1 1/2 day course. More info at zoellereducation.com
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
Snake Road Hike: Oct. 24, River-to-River Trail Society sponsored hike. Shawn Gossman will lead a hike on the Snake Road in Union County. Shawn is well-known through the online video series "Hiking With Shawn." The fall snake migration should still be going on during this hike, and there will be plenty more to see. To register, call Shawn at 618-694-7034.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 6, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry drive-thru: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 22, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 19-23, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 19 & 23, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 12-16, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 18 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 21, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENT
Halloween Night Hike: Oct. 31, the River-to-River Society will once again offer its popular Halloween night hike to the mysterious "Vortex" at Max Creek in Johnson County. This hike has not been offered in several years, but as before will be led by Brian DeNeal, editor and publisher of Springhouse magazine. To register, call Brian at 618-499-2055.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!