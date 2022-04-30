What's Coming

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Blake Gardner & the Farmers: BGatF @ Willow Springs Music Festival: 6-10 p.m., Willow Springs Campground and Venue 420 Friendly (Turn on Rifle Range Road or Elco Road) then Betts Road, 34988 Betts Road, Tamms. For more info, visit https://www.OwnGrownProductions.com Blake Gardner & The Farmers mix together elements of blues, reggae, hip-hop, funk, and more. Known for their improvisation and collaboration with other artists. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103219952?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Carbondale Cars & Coffee: 9-11 a.m., Legacy Fitness, 2421 W. Main St., Carbondale. Come out and bring the family to a free car show/car meet event just one block from the Carbondale Farmers Market. 336-341-8884. https://go.evvnt.com/1048432-0

Dolls: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. DOLLS' latest explosion of grunge-punk noise comes in the form of 'Audrey', a song about an unusual girl from two unusually usual girls. Audrey is a belting anthem with psychedelic twists, bags of sass and pure garage rock grit. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1024574939?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Family Day at Cedarhurst: 1-3 p.m., Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, 2600 Richview Road, Mount Vernon. Event, "PBS KIDS: A World of Possibilities," will focus on music, creativity and an appreciation for the natural world. Free parking will be at Cedarhurst and Spero Family Services, 2023 Richview Road. 618-242-1236. jennifer@cedarhurst.org. https://cedarhurst.org/

Guys: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1024575509?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Indian Market Days: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 30 and May 1, Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. The Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site currently is closed for construction, but the Museum Society, which supports the site’s activities, is hosting the annual Indian vendor fair at Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, just 10 minutes from the site. More than 30 vendors from various tribal affiliations will have items of jewelry, sculpture, paintings, pottery and more for sale. Visitors also can purchase Cahokia Mounds items at a Cahokia Mounds Gift Shop table. Free event supports Cahokia Mounds and complies with the Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1990. Gateway Center is easily accessible from the interstates and has ample parking.

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. April 30 & May 7, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Tween Zone of the Children's Department. Featured film is each week. For ages 8-12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1075360-0

PNG at MCL Pop-Up Photo Gallery: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. View PNG at MCL's best photography work throughout the library and vote for your favorite shots. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1089928-0

River to River Trail Society Giant City State Park Hike: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Giant City Visitor Center, 1-245 Giant City Road, Makanda. Meet at 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Hiking sticks, boots, sturdy shoes recommended. Bring water, snack, no dogs. 618-841-4838. https://go.evvnt.com/1046756-0

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Artspace 304 presents Paulo Padilha e Bando with Arts Midwest World Fest: 3-5 p.m., O'Neil Auditorium at John A. Logan College, 700 Logan College Drive, Carterville. Come experience the samba swing that will make you want to dance all the way home with a special performance by Paulo Padilha, in partnership with Artspace 304 and Arts Midwest World Fest. 618-457-5100. https://go.evvnt.com/1106320-0

Ivas John Band: 2-6 p.m., Alto Vineyards w/Gary Gordon, Alto Pass. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103397661?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Steps to Serenity Al-anon Family Group: 7 p.m. Sundays, Help and hope for families of alcoholics, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Annex, 303 S. Poplar St., Carbondale; 570-594-7918

MONDAY, MAY 2

Marion Carnegie Library Lego Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. MCL Lego Club is back. Stop by the library to make creations. For ages birth-12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1111460-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1115989-0

TUESDAY, MAY 3

Ivas John Band: 8 p.m.- May 4, 12 a.m., John Brown's On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103397887?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Storytime: 10-10:45 a.m., Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St., Carbondale. Library Garden. Storytime. 618-457-0354. https://go.evvnt.com/1032683-0

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

Buddy Guy: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Seven-time Grammy award winning Blues Legend. Buddy Guy (born George Guy, July 30, 1936 in Lettsworth, Louisiana) is an American blues music and rock music guitarist, as well as a singer. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1022799522?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

MCL Teen Craft - Perler Beads: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create anything you can think of with Perler Beads. We'll provide all materials necessary. This event is free and open to ages 12-19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1114951-0

MCL Story Hour - Hat!: 10:30-11:30 a.m. May 4 & 5, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Miss Shelley and Miss Twila will read stories about hats. Sing and dance, and make your own hat. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1111528-0

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Tom Hambridge: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Special Guest Opener & Drums w/Buddy Guy. Tom has recorded & released seven critically acclaimed solo CD’s (Still Running, Balderdash, Bang ‘n Roll, Tom Hambridge & The Rattlesnakes Live!, Boogieman, Boom! & The NOLA Sessions) and actively tours with his band, Tom Hambridge & The Rattlesnakes. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103075573?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

THURSDAY, MAY 5

Hike and Litter Pickup: 12-3 p.m., Bell Smith Springs Scenic Area, Bell Smith Springs Road, Meet at main parking lot, Ozark. Hike and litter pickup. Meet at Bell Smith Springs main parking lot. bellsmithsprings@hotmail.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1125663-0

Tracy Lawrence: Marion Cultural and Civic Center: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Tracy Lawrence is one of the most recognizable voices in Country music with songs such as “Paint Me A Birmingham,” “Time Marches On,” “Alibis,” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.” https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103259358?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1115997-0

FRIDAY, MAY 6

CarbondALE Brew Fest: 6 p.m., 100 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale, IL 62901, USA, Carbondale. -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.universe.com%2Fevents%2Fcarbondale-brew-fest-tickets-3H0Y59%3Fref%3Dticketmaster

Holy Locust: 7-11 p.m., Lost Cross, 407 W. Elm St., Carbondale. Carbondale, IL. Five acts so come early. Music at 9 p.m. Holy Locust - orchestral folk punk DiTrani Brothers- dystopic ragtime and jazz tunes Ben West & Eva Joy- folksy friends doing a duo set Community Corn Chips- folk punk cover song hootenanny Home Rentals- FKA Fazolis &t MBBBIBNYC Lost Cross https://www.facebook.com/LostCrossHouse. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103400105?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MCL Grab-and-Go Activity Pack: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Pick up a Grab & Go activity pack with quizzes, coloring pages, a scavenger hunt, and more. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1111470-0

The Pandemic Project: Processing the Pandemic through Art show: 6-9 p.m., John A. Logan College, 700 Logan College Drive, Carterville. Centerstone is hosting an art show, The Pandemic Project: Processing the Pandemic through Art. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome. https://go.evvnt.com/1092780-0

Rollerball Mood: Make & Take Workshop: 6-8 p.m., Crafted (Murphysboro), 617 Walnut St., Murphysboro. Join us to learn basics of essential oils and make 10 of your own blends to take home to support your various moods. https://go.evvnt.com/1105872-0

Playroom Playdate: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come meet new friends in our Mariella Aikman Playroom in the library's Children's Department. Children can enjoy puppets, toys, games, and - of course - books. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1111451-0

Women's Voices Redux Art Opening Reception: 6-8 p.m., Artspace 304, 304 W. Walnut St., Carbondale. On view at Artspace 304 from May 6 to June 3 is Women’s Voices Redux, featuring the work of 17 regional artists. 618-457-5100. https://go.evvnt.com/1124429-0

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Shawn Mayer: 9 p.m.- May 8, 1 a.m., Teddy's Sports Bar & Grill, 118 E. Walnut St., Herrin. Shawn Mayer is a singer, songwriter, and musician based out Nashville, TN. She shares soulful, smoky vocals. “It’s Alright” is released. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103096861?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Ivas John Band: 7-11 p.m., Gordon House Concert, Sparta. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103397922?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Joey Muha: 6-10 p.m., Machine Shop, Flint. Enthusiastic and vivacious drummer, Joey Muha, has been captivating audiences since completing his first tour at the early age of 16. Performances in 15+ countries across North America, Europe and Asia. In between tour cycles, Joey actively creates engaging online videos which have garnered him a loyal online following of 750,000+ people. He maintains an enjoyable and entertaining atmosphere while pushing the boundaries for what can be achieved on a drum set. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103213936?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Levi Loyd: 9 p.m.- May 8, 1 a.m., Korner Tavern, 102 W. Main St., Ava. Country music artist. High-energy interactive show. Country, pop and rock. *No cover* Full merchandise will be available. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103160042?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

River to River Trail Society Lusk Creek Wilderness Hike by registration only.: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lusk Creek Wilderness, Lusk Road, Pope County. Registration by phone required. Meeting place given when registering. Hiking sticks, boots, sturdy shoes recommended. Bring water, snack, no dogs. 618-534-8139. https://go.evvnt.com/1047445-0

Sidewalk Prophets: I Believe It Now Tour: 7-11 p.m., Benton Civic Center, 414 W. Hudelson St., Benton. Authentically Sharing Christ. Creatively Inspiring Hope. Joyfully Making Everyone Feel Like Someone. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103056690?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or play some board games. Friends welcome. Free and open to ages 12-19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1114943-0

